Thursday's letters

Trash trees

You know the phrase of the year(s) is “fake news.” So, as a Ph.D. horticulturist and plant pathologist (and yes, I know, Ph.D. stands for “piled higher and deeper”), I don’t understand why the writer of a March 15 letter would say in his first paragraph that he is not a tree expert but continue with four more paragraphs about Bradford pear trees.

What he has written is not based in science and therefore, in my opinion as a former cooperative horticultural extension agent, this is the exact definition of “fake news”!

If he wanted to print something usable he would have checked with sources on Bradford pears. They are trash trees, split easily in wind or ice, can easily down power lines and are generally a nuisance. I’ll be happy to send him some kudzu to make my point.

We don’t always make the right choices in plant materials and, as a former student of Dr. J.C. Raulston, who, before his death, rued his introduction of the Leyland cypress, and having dealt with Bradford pear trees myself, I think that this N.C. State tree bounty program is scientifically and environmentally sound and valuable.

And, just checking: Did the letter’s author go to an agricultural university such as N.C. State or another?

N. Beth Carroll, Ph.D.

Greensboro

Misplaced blame

Regarding letters blaming President Biden for high gas prices: I worked in the oil industry for 31 years and know that crude and gas prices are set by supply and demand.

Under President Trump we had severe COVID-19 worries with few people traveling and many working remotely. Hence, low demand equals low crude and gas prices. Now, with Russian oil disappearing and war worries about adequate supply, prices are ultra-high.

The U.S. president has no control over crude or gas prices.

Jack Mooney

Greensboro

Autocracy or democracy?

The former president’s words and behavior were in opposition to American policy supporting Ukraine’s emerging democracy. He criticized military alliances with NATO, disrespecting longstanding post-World War II strategic relationships, as he praised Hungary, China, Russia and other autocracies. What seemed irrational was intended to diminish America’s role as leader of the free world and embolden autocrats to test democracy worldwide as Hungary curtails free press, China ignores fishing rights in the South China Sea while threatening Taiwan and Russia invades a sovereign country.

In his four years, he created distrust in government by replacing competent people with corrupt sycophants, attacked the media as the enemy of the people while lying more than 30,000 times and eliminated regulations to increase corporate profits, causing world leaders to ask, “Does democracy still work?”

So, what was in it for him? More power through big-money donors who see him as a useful fool who allowed them to buy control of the Republican Party. Many of us are now asking, “Does democracy still work?” The choice between American freedoms or increasing dark-money influence and control comes to you with the 2022 ballot. Vote. Your children’s future depends on you.

Bruce Bower

Greensboro

Transit drivers

Providing safe and reliable transportation options helps reduce our dependence on motor vehicles and fuel; alleviates traffic congestion; and even helps people feel more social — which is particularly important as we continue to emerge from the pandemic. For all these reasons and more, I want to use this Transit Driver Appreciation Day (March 18) to say thanks to all our driver-operators and all the professionals who keep our system running for the Greensboro Transit Authority. We have a lot to be proud of here in Greensboro. Together with GTA, our teams have recently stepped up to provide service to students amid a driver shortage. That spirit — moving forward together — can be found among all our Keolis teams. That is why we are taking Transit Driver Appreciation Day to celebrate all of our transit employees. The importance of our all our teams in our region is indispensable, providing fixed-route bus and paratransit services to thousands of residents and visitors. We sometimes take transportation for granted, but transit is essential to a healthy and vibrant community. Please join me in thanking all the people who keep public transportation moving for us.

Tricia Mumford

Greensboro

The writer is interim general manager with Keolis, a GTA contractor.