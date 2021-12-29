Thursday's letters

A master liar

All politicians lie. So why my extreme disdain for Donald Trump? Because no politician has ever lied as much as Trump lies. He said that he alone could fix it. He could not. He said that he would deliver on infrastructure. Nope. He promised to replace Obamacare with something far better and less costly. No again. He said that COVID-19 would just go away. He said that he was being sarcastic when he suggested injecting disinfectants to kill COVID. He said that his presidential authority was “total.”