Thursday's letters

A master liar
All politicians lie. So why my extreme disdain for Donald Trump? Because no politician has ever lied as much as Trump lies. He said that he alone could fix it. He could not. He said that he would deliver on infrastructure. Nope. He promised to replace Obamacare with something far better and less costly. No again. He said that COVID-19 would just go away. He said that he was being sarcastic when he suggested injecting disinfectants to kill COVID. He said that his presidential authority was “total.”
A video would appear, showing Trump saying something. He would respond with “I never said that.” He claims that he won the 2020 election ... another lie. Sixty courts ruled against his legal team’s accusations of widespread voter fraud ... eight of the courts having Trump-appointed judges. The courts wanted proof. It was not on Rudy Giuliani’s phone, and not in other submitted documents.
Trump aggrandizes himself by denigrating others: a prisoner of war, a fallen service member’s family and anyone who dares to criticize him.
P.S. I don’t excuse Joe Biden’s fumbling of the Afghanistan exit. But would Trump have cared about those left behind? I doubt it.
Jody McGhee
High Point
Not so smart
I just read George Will’s 736-word Washington Post column on individualism (“A common enemy: Individualism,” Dec. 29). As an Army retiree, I saw that Will used a lot of long words and long sentences. In the 1970s, Mother Army gave us a pamphlet called “The Fog Index” and told us to keep our writing at about the 10th grade level. Short words and short sentences ruled. They wanted soldiers to read and not scan regulations, manuals and orders. Later, they made it mandatory. By the 1980s we were almost all high school grads, so 10th grade writing worked well.
You’d think Will would want his ideas to reach us all. Instead, look at “Oakeshott’s insight about the nature of modernity illuminates the anti-modern aspects of today’s racial progressivism, which is a tactical revision of economic-materialist progressivism.”
MEGO (My Eyes Glazed Over). Didn’t yours? And that's not the worst. MS Word did the counting for me: Flesch Reading Level 20.3 (very difficult to read, best understood by university graduates). Flesch Kincaid Grade Level 15.2 (college graduate).
Will’s writing smacks of elitism.
I’m OK with Will being smart. I just don’t like that he thinks he’s smart.
Ken Haynes
High Point
Four words
In response to a reader's question as to why the mail service is so slow, I have the answer in four words.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
Bill Robertson
High Point
A different conclusion
In his Dec. 26 column, John Hood cleverly argues in favor of low taxation by comparing the federal government to the pick-pocketing villain Fagin from Dickens’ novel “Oliver Twist.” He asserts that wealthy people should not pay for programs that support the poor. But in the last paragraph his simplistic thinking (or is it hypocrisy?) is revealed.
There, Hood acknowledges that "combating poverty means improving education, strengthening families and encouraging entrepreneurship.” Yet he does not acknowledge that to achieve these goals on a national scale, the federal government needs to support each of these initiatives in some manner, lest we continue to accept enormous inequities in education, income and opportunity across our nation. His facile rhetoric is no substitute for constructive policy alternatives, none of which he offers.
I hope in his next column Hood focuses on the squalor, malnutrition and hopelessness that led good boys like Oliver Twist to Fagin’s doorstep in the first place. If he re-reads the book he might arrive at a different conclusion altogether.
Robert Goldberg
Greensboro
The only reason
The headline was the only reason I read Mick Scott's Dec. 23 column on Christmas. After all, no one really wants or needs "My personal war on Christmas." After reading it, I am reminded why I don't rely on the newspaper’s editorial opinion page for any insights and inspiration. His assessment that Christmas is really about Dr. Seuss' "togetherness" missed the mark so badly, I felt compelled to respond.
While I certainly agree with several points — such as the challenges many families face right now and the overemphasis on consumerism — Scott’s conclusion of "togetherness" as the reason for Christmas fails miserably.
Christmas is all about the greatest gift given to mankind. Yes, Christmas is indeed all about a gift. That babe in the manager was the son of the Most High God and the gift of grace.
The real personal war we all face every day is sin. God knew that man's struggle with sin would be so great that it would not be enough to simply forgive us. We all need more. We need His grace. That's the gift He gave us on Christmas and that's really what Christmas is all about. Please share this good news!
Glenda Burkett
Greensboro