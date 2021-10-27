Thursday's letters

Fraud evidence!

As you know, several red-state officials have been touting the idea of massive voter fraud in the 2020 election. One of them, at least, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R), put his money where his mouth is — the mouth of campaign funds — and said he would pay a minimum of $25,000 to anyone who found examples of voter fraud (Source: Washington Post, https://tinyurl.com/kwtk4f94).

After a year, how embarrassing it would have been for him if no one could claim the money. Wouldn’t you pity the poor man in that event?

Well, no worries; he found one example. In Patrick’s lexicon, massive means singular. The tip came from a Democratic poll worker from Pennsylvania whom Patrick’s campaign did send a check for $25,000. The person who voted illegally was a Republican. He voted twice, once as himself and once pretending to be his son. He has since pleaded guilty, as he knew it was wrong.

Who bears even more guilt than that voter? I think everyone in the political arena who repeats the baseless idea of massive 2020 voter fraud.

Harvey Herman

Greensboro

