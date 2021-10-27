Thursday's letters

His own words
In 2013 Pope Francis said, “If a person is gay and seeks God … who am I to judge?” Last month, our lieutenant governor, Mark Robinson, who considers himself an upstanding Christian, denounced “transgenderism” and homosexuality as “filth.”
Robinson has been spewing this hatred for years:
After the 2016 massacre at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Robinson said, “Homosexuality is STILL an abominable sin.”
Robinson attacked a National Geographic article about trans people. The “sexual degenerates who promote this type of demonic behavior ... will lead us to total depravity. Free love, then homosexuality.”
In 2017, Robinson wrote, “You CAN NOT love God and support the homosexual agenda.”
In 2019, he accused parents of transgender kids of having “mentally raped” their children.
A lieutenant governor of North Carolina is required to represent the interests of all the people and, as president of the state Senate and as liaison with the State Board of Education, he has considerable power — including the power to influence what is or isn’t taught in our schools.
John Cox
Charlotte
Fraud evidence!
As you know, several red-state officials have been touting the idea of massive voter fraud in the 2020 election. One of them, at least, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R), put his money where his mouth is — the mouth of campaign funds — and said he would pay a minimum of $25,000 to anyone who found examples of voter fraud (Source: Washington Post, https://tinyurl.com/kwtk4f94).
After a year, how embarrassing it would have been for him if no one could claim the money. Wouldn’t you pity the poor man in that event?
Well, no worries; he found one example. In Patrick’s lexicon, massive means singular. The tip came from a Democratic poll worker from Pennsylvania whom Patrick’s campaign did send a check for $25,000. The person who voted illegally was a Republican. He voted twice, once as himself and once pretending to be his son. He has since pleaded guilty, as he knew it was wrong.
Who bears even more guilt than that voter? I think everyone in the political arena who repeats the baseless idea of massive 2020 voter fraud.
Harvey Herman
Greensboro
Christlike?
What’s all this malarkey about roads, bridges and gun safety? If bridges collapse, or if we have more shootings of innocent people, doesn’t that mean that men, women and children will get to heaven sooner rather than later? Win-win, right?
Yes, if you are a member of a Republican death cult that does not believe in masks or vaccines as COVID-19 defenses (see Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick of Texas, who says that there are more important things than living).
Donald Trump told us not to believe what we see or what we hear ... to believe only what he tells us. His claim that he alone could “fix it” was ludicrous. Trump was rude, crude and cruel. He disparaged the Muslim family of a fallen American soldier. He downplayed COVID to protect his image. Four hundred thousand Americans died of COVID while President “Nero” fiddled and recommended bleach injections. He tried to kill the Affordable Care Act, and he had promised something better and less costly. He promised action on infrastructure. He failed to deliver on health or infrastructure.
Some of his supporters say that he is the most Christlike president in our history. I disagree.
Jody McGhee
High Point
Labor solution
Want to solve the labor shortage? Allow immigrants into our country and assimilate them into our many states.
This is what Chancellor Angela Merkel did when she allowed 1 million immigrants into Germany, and required them to learn the language. They were assimilated throughout Germany to avoid ghettoization.
Germans have made a reckoning with the Holocaust and jumped at the chance for redemption. To this day America has not resolved racism.
This is a lesson we Americans need to learn, and sooner rather than later.
Please read The New York Times article “Angela Merkel was Right” by Michelle Goldberg. It is enlightening.
Trish McDermott
Browns Summit