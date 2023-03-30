The pedophilia trope persists

Approximately eight years ago the Republican hero QAnon began posting claims that many unnamed Democratic politicians were pedophiles. He even claimed, without evidence, that Hiliary Clinton was operating a child sex-trafficking ring from a Washington pizzeria.

On Dec. 9, 2016, The New York Times showed in great detail how Vladimir Putin has used trumped-up charges of pedophilia to justify incarcerating his opponents. Indeed, it is a common ploy of autocrats.

After the 2020 election, the Republican speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives, Rusty Bowers, refused Donald Trump’s request to award Arizona’s electoral votes to him. Shortly thereafter, MAGA followers drove by Bowers’ home and repeatedly shouted through megaphones that he was a pedophile. Remarkably, this was only “discovered” after he refused Trump’s request.

Once someone is accused of pedophilia, in the eyes of the public that person is guilty until proven innocent, a fact autocrats understand well.

A regular contributor to this space (“Disgusting? No,” March 22) is baffled that Richard Groves (March 19) finds Tulsi Gabbard’s comments against normalizing pedophilia disgusting.

Gabbard made these remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conferense, an organization favorably disposed to many of the outrageous claims of QAnon.

Gabbard provided no names or evidence and our scribe could only cite a brochure from an obscure conference that is 12 years old.

Nobody is trying to normalize pedophilia. To suggest that they are in order to rile up people at a political conference is, indeed, disgusting.

Terrance McConnell

Greensboro

Our only hope

Author Stephen King (a Democrat for 50-plus years) wrote last year, “I can tell you that most Democrats couldn’t organize a yard sale, let alone steal a national election.”

So here we are, more than two years after a violent attempt to overthrow our government, and the leader of the mob not only hasn’t been charged with anything, he is running for president yet again! More and more this once great nation is looking like Germany in the early 1930s, so get ready for the return of Der Trumpenfuhrer!

Personally, I believe the only one who can stop him is Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida. The Democrats are hopeless.

Bob Gaines

Greensboro

Teaching art

Thanks to Alexandra Petri (News & Record, March 27, page A7) for her very funny “letter to parents” about art classes. Her irony is priceless.

Helen Mackay

Elon

Can’t we see?

Are we so complacent or uninformed that we don’t care about what’s going on in our government? It certainly looks as if our government, which is supposed to be our voice, is corrupted by power.

The fact that elected leaders immediately have to start their reelection campaigns once in office should be a warning sign for us. Only those with deep pockets and lots of donors can survive.

Is this how our elected officials should represent their constituents’ concerns? Why do the bright-eyed newbies get sucked into an exercise that doesn’t favor those who elected them?

Term limits, please, please!

We need a governing body that listens to and acts on what its constituents elected its members to do. Power be damned.

While I’m at it, your insurance company is not protecting you! They’re in the pockets of every representative they can reach. Your insurance only lines the pockets of those who write the contracts. This also needs to be addressed.

Why are the powerful (aka, lobbyists) keeping the status quo, while suppressing minorities and keeping the poor in their place? Our country needs to lead as we once did in making equality our main directive.

Recalling a song I heard today; “I want to change the world, but I don’t know how.” How can we make positive changes that will be everlasting with politicians who want to rule the world? Let’s make our voices heard to make the changes we want to see.

Trish McDermott

Browns Summit

Voter ID

North Carolina’s Supreme Court could revive voter ID in North Carolina, which the court previously tossed.

Remember, voter ID had been approved by the state’s voters, but the Democratic justices tossed it because they said it was racist.

A question for you letter writers: How do Black people get along in life when you need an ID for Social Security or to do banking or any number of things?

J.P. Lester

Reidsville