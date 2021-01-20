Thursday's letters

Redemption?

When Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial began, I wrote the following to Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis:

"As duly elected senators yours is a grave responsibility — to hear evidence and render an impartial judgment regarding whether to convict Donald Trump of the charges listed in his impeachment or to exonerate him. As jurors you have sworn to remain impartial, and yet in a recent email sent to me by Mr. Tillis, he stated, 'Based on the scant evidence produced, however, I do not believe President Trump has committed impeachable offenses.' I am discouraged when I hear any senator state that his/her mind is made up prior to hearing evidence in a trial setting."

Donald Trump’s unending mendacity and the willingness of some to allow his lies and rabble-rousing to continue resulted in murder and mayhem in the very halls of the Capitol. Our senators have been given the opportunity for partial redemption. I pray they have the moral fiber to live up to their oath — to preserve and protect — all who are relying on them to help bring this madness to an end and to create a country that values and protects all of its citizens.

Sarah Beck

Greensboro