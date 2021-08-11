Thursday's letters

Greensboro

For the children

We have a number of individuals and organizations doing great work feeding those in need of food in our community. They would be the first to say that they have not been able to end hunger. The child tax credit that was a part of the COVID relief plan included in the American Rescue Act has provided the largest child tax credit ever and historic relief to working families. This relief, however, is only for the 2021 year. This is why we should extend the child tax credit.

Such a proposal is included in the American Families Plan. This would cut child poverty in half! Why wouldn’t we do this? Is there any other program more basic to our domestic welfare then lifting our children out of poverty?

Again, we do great work serving our neighbors one on one. However, poverty all too often is baked into our society and requires structural policy change. Please encourage your senators and representatives to support the American Families Plan and the extension of the child tax credit in order to lift our children out of poverty and end hunger. The time is now to speak up for hungry children.

Frank Dew