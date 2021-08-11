Thursday's letters

Cone and COVID
Your recent front-page story, with pictures of a few protesting Cone Health’s vaccination mandate, illustrates how this vocal minority misunderstands the core mission of doctors, nurses and technical staff serving the public during our war against COVID.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices reports that more than 3,600 health care workers died in the single year between April 2020 and 2021. It also noted two-thirds of these deaths were people of color and that deaths have dropped significantly as vaccination rates increased.
Health care workers put their lives at risk each day. According to NPR, 97% of COVID hospital admissions and more than 99% of deaths are from those who are not vaccinated. Cone, following long-accepted medical guidance to “do no harm,” is helping to protect its employees and patients. Since no one can legislate common sense, they’ve simply said we’ll do our job if you do yours. Don’t want to help us keep our workers and patients safe? Work somewhere else, find another hospital when you’re sick or simply get your shots.
They aren’t taking away your choice, just making it easier to understand.
Bruce Bower
Greensboro
CDC oversteps
Rochelle Wallensky, Joe Biden’s director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has become a powerful, albeit unelected, tsarina.
She has announced that the CDC was nationalizing America’s rental properties wherein occupants no longer have to pay rent. Property owners cannot evict them or make tenants comply with their contact. If they do so, they face criminal penalties. Yet landlords still have to pay their mortgagees and maintain their rental units.
If you thought you owned your home, think again. The CDC does. This is totalitarian. Where did Wallensky get the power to suspend private property rights in America? She did this in spite of a recent Supreme Court decision to the contrary (Case No. 20A169).
She knows this. It appears that Wallensky is saying that we don’t have the legal authority to do what we’re doing. But we’re doing it anyway.
Isn’t bypassing Congress to issue unconstitutional orders from bureaucrats the kind of darkness in which democracy dies?
Bravo to the Alabama/Georgia Association of Realtors, which has filed an appeal against this defiance of law. Joe Biden and his CDC apparatchiks are knowing criminal scofflaws.
God save and bless America.
Fred Gregory
Greensboro
For the children
We have a number of individuals and organizations doing great work feeding those in need of food in our community. They would be the first to say that they have not been able to end hunger. The child tax credit that was a part of the COVID relief plan included in the American Rescue Act has provided the largest child tax credit ever and historic relief to working families. This relief, however, is only for the 2021 year. This is why we should extend the child tax credit.
Such a proposal is included in the American Families Plan. This would cut child poverty in half! Why wouldn’t we do this? Is there any other program more basic to our domestic welfare then lifting our children out of poverty?
Again, we do great work serving our neighbors one on one. However, poverty all too often is baked into our society and requires structural policy change. Please encourage your senators and representatives to support the American Families Plan and the extension of the child tax credit in order to lift our children out of poverty and end hunger. The time is now to speak up for hungry children.
Frank Dew
Greensboro
Enough already
So Trump and his team go on and on, and I don’t understand why they are allowed to. Why doesn’t the Department of Justice stop them? And why are some well known and respected Republicans going with him? They must know that we know they’re off their rockers, and that they won’t be voted for ever again because of it — that they appear now as absolutely ridiculous as Trump does.
Gay Cheney
Greensboro