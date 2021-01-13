Thursday's letters

Purge, then heal
On Jan. 6 our democracy was assaulted on two fronts. A deluded mob broke into the U.S. Capitol believing that it could steal an election by violence; and seditious Republicans in Congress, including Ted Budd and Virginia Foxx, tried to steal an election by deceit. Both groups promoted Donald Trump’s bogus claims of election fraud in an attempt to commit that very crime.
After numerous recounts in five targeted states that Biden won; 60 failed court cases, many presided over by Republican judges; and Trump’s illegal efforts to pressure state officials to change the results, Congress was meeting to perform its constitutional duty to certify the Electoral College vote.
Given this evidence, there are only two explanations for the behavior of these Republican representatives. Either they do not understand how our constitutional democracy works or they knowingly attempted to subvert the process for their own benefit.
Whether they acted from stupidity or duplicity, they do not belong in Congress.
Now Republicans are calling for healing so they don’t have to acknowledge their own sedition. We cannot heal, however, until this infection of deceit is purged from the body politic.
Denise Baker
Greensboro
Tarnished forever
Dear Rep Ted Budd:
Political expediency may have led you to affiliate with Donald Trump but that choice aligned you with his racism, bigotry, misogyny and lying. Nevertheless, you continued to support his lies that spread fear, hatred and conspiracy theories.
You had the chance to stand for democracy and the rule of law on the first vote for impeachment against Donald Trump, but you failed that and continued to support this despot. Now your choices have led to the seditious mob that defiled the sacred workings of democracy resulting in deaths, attempted attacks on our elected representatives, destruction of property and international humiliation.
Knowing this, you voted against certification of the Electoral College votes in support of lies that were unequivocally rejected by state and federal election officials, the attorney general of the United States, state and federal courts nationwide, and the U.S. Supreme Court. You had that full knowledge when you voted.
Your service has now been tarnished forever. As your last honorable act we call on you to: 1) Acknowledge your culpability in the storming of the Capitol, the resulting deaths, and destruction; 2) vote for the impeachment of Donald J. Trump; and 3) admit your culpability and resign your office.
Patricia Gray
Beverly Bard
Larry Cormier
Jamestown
Twenty others signed this letter, which is condensed from a longer version. The full version of the letter and a list of all who signed it appears on greensboro.com.
Show us
I strongly support Rep. Kathy Manning's call for removing President Trump from office. Thanks to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for getting confirmation from military leaders that there are provisions in place to prevent Trump from starting a war or using nuclear weapons. He should be prevented from harming himself or others by unbalanced acts.
I think it would be wise to let Trump supporters and/or his lawyers present the supposed hard evidence of election theft to the country via The Associated Press or other national news organization so we can see just how powerful this evidence is.
It might have a cooling off effect on his supporters to see for themselves how flimsy this house of cards really is.
Earle Bower
Greensboro
Three questions
1) It has been more than one year since the coronavirus (COVID-19) was found to cause death and was recognized as a pandemic. Why do we not yet have an effective national vaccine roll-out plan? Did we think that our scientists would not come through with an effective vaccine or are we just asleep at the switch? My current thinking is that it's option two.
2) Here's a request to audio and video media entities that continue to run Donald Trump's speeches and comments on TV and other news channels: Stop giving him an audience, i.e., stop running his rants as news. They are not news. Nor are they new. He hasn't changed his stripes since the day he was born. Please stop helping this arrogant megalomaniac, the likes of which we have not seen in a lifetime.
3) Do you remember the people who literally "drank the Kool-Aid" for Jim Jones? They died as a non-critically thinking cult. "Critically think" about how that worked out for them.
N.B. Carroll
Greensboro