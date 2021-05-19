Thursday's letters

My daughter and N.C. A&T

After going on an HBCU (historically Black college or university) campus tour during her junior year of high school, my daughter Tyler fell in love with North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. She felt welcomed as soon as she stepped on campus. She saw they had an excellent STEM program which was perfect because she wanted to major in biology and go into the medical field. During her tour, she also learned about the rich history of N.C. A&T, its notable alumni and its famous marching band, the Blue and Gold Marching Machine.

Tyler chose to attend A&T in the fall of 2017. During her journey as an Aggie, she was involved in many campus and school activities. I have watched her evolve into a confident, exceptional and valiant woman during her time there. She recently graduated cum laude from A&T, will start her career with a Fortune 500 company, and will begin a new chapter in her life.

I am certain that, no matter where she goes in life, she will succeed in any endeavor she pursues and always show that AGGIE PRIDE!

Tracey K Baker, Ph.D.

Ypsilanti, Mich.

Jan. 6 heroes