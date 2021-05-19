Thursday's letters

Politicians: Step away, please
I am angry at the mere suggestion of Senate Bill 405, the “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.”
Enough! It is time for all politicians to step away from the abortion debate.
My pregnancy was fraught with complications that ultimately resulted in a preterm birth, an adult ICU stay and a NICU stay. The trauma that I experienced was difficult to understand and accepting it has become part of my daily routine years after my son’s birth. Politicians who proclaim that they know more than the medical community should be called what they truly are, quacks. They do not understand how quickly health conditions change or the strain that a pregnancy puts on a woman’s body. Doctors must be permitted to speak freely to their patients and discuss all options, not just the ones that politicians have approved.
If politicians believe that all life is of value they must expand Medicaid, fully fund public education and ensure that no one in the state suffers food insecurity or homelessness. More importantly, they will fund mental health services and ensure that every person with a disability receives the medical care, therapies and supports that they require to live the best possible life.
Donna Patricia Ward
Greensboro
My daughter and N.C. A&T
After going on an HBCU (historically Black college or university) campus tour during her junior year of high school, my daughter Tyler fell in love with North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. She felt welcomed as soon as she stepped on campus. She saw they had an excellent STEM program which was perfect because she wanted to major in biology and go into the medical field. During her tour, she also learned about the rich history of N.C. A&T, its notable alumni and its famous marching band, the Blue and Gold Marching Machine.
Tyler chose to attend A&T in the fall of 2017. During her journey as an Aggie, she was involved in many campus and school activities. I have watched her evolve into a confident, exceptional and valiant woman during her time there. She recently graduated cum laude from A&T, will start her career with a Fortune 500 company, and will begin a new chapter in her life.
I am certain that, no matter where she goes in life, she will succeed in any endeavor she pursues and always show that AGGIE PRIDE!
Tracey K Baker, Ph.D.
Ypsilanti, Mich.
Jan. 6 heroes
Before the vitriol of the midterms drowns us out, I just want to state this publicly and for the record: Thank you, Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for saving our democracy on Jan. 6, 2021.
Kathy Chase
Reidsville
Cooking with heart
For the past three years, I’ve been proud to be the American Heart Association’s Mobile Kitchen Chef in the Triad. I gladly left my career job working for gourmet restaurants to pursue food literacy in the community. I love helping others learn about food and how to maintain and live a healthy lifestyle.
With the support of Healthy Blue, teaching families how to cook healthy meals helps us build a healthier Triad. There are 47 food deserts in the Triad — that’s more than 150,000 people in our community who do not know where their next meal is coming from.
Throughout COVID-19, I have been able to work with organizations throughout the Triad to help feed families in desperate need. Just one example is what we have been able to do together with UnitedHealthcare. Working with Cone Health Healthy Communities and Bountiful Land Food for All Farmers Market of High Point, we have been able to provide 850 fresh produce boxes to families in our community.
Seeing our neighbors receive the produce boxes and hearing how excited they were to try cooking healthy recipes makes me even more proud of what I do and where I live.
N’Gai Dickerson