Thursday's letters

Know Nothings?

Recent surveys show the decayed thinking of the Republican Party. In one of those polls 73% of Republicans believe that Joe Biden stole the election and that Trump actually won in a landslide. My God!

In another, 58% of Republicans think the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol was led by hundreds of left-wing antifa (anti-fascists) carrying Trump banners and wearing Trump sweatshirts and MAGA hats. Sure it was ...

One of those polls showed that if given the choice between the Republican Party and a Trump Party, 46% would choose Trump and 27% the Republican Party. So, apparently if Trump wants the Republican nomination in 2024, he can have it. This tells us that Republicans have fallen to depths we have not seen since the days of the “Know Nothing Party” of the mid-1800s.

Which is exactly what they’ve been during the last four years — Know Nothings — led by the “Insurrectionist.” I say if they want Trump, by all means let them have him. It’ll give Democrats the White House, Senate and House for another four years.

And, it’ll give America a good chance at keeping its republic, and its reputation as a beacon of democracy.

Gary Parker