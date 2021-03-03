Thursday's letters

Not a police problem?
In reference to the violent crime in Greensboro, I noticed that Greensboro Police Chief Brian James was quoted in the N&R a few months ago stating that it was more of a “community problem than a police problem.” That’s an interesting perspective.
Apparently, judging from the thousands of dollars of property damage I suffered from a dangerously reckless, speeding driver on Air Harbor Road recently (between Lake Brandt Road and Bass Chapel Road), he has the same perspective on enforcement of the traffic laws.
To my complete amazement — despite the presence of multiple officers on the scene to shut down the traffic on Air Harbor Road for more than an hour to get the truck out of my hedge and fence — the driver wasn’t cited. The speeding (the posted limit is 35 mph) on this stretch of road is beyond out-of-control.
After I tried to do my part to help eliminate this “community problem” over the years with phone calls and emails to the GPD, along with a letter published in the News & Record after the tragic fatality from a head-on collision on Bass Chapel Road, GPD still took no action.
When does this become a “police problem”?
Phillip Cotten
Greensboro
Know Nothings?
Recent surveys show the decayed thinking of the Republican Party. In one of those polls 73% of Republicans believe that Joe Biden stole the election and that Trump actually won in a landslide. My God!
In another, 58% of Republicans think the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol was led by hundreds of left-wing antifa (anti-fascists) carrying Trump banners and wearing Trump sweatshirts and MAGA hats. Sure it was ...
One of those polls showed that if given the choice between the Republican Party and a Trump Party, 46% would choose Trump and 27% the Republican Party. So, apparently if Trump wants the Republican nomination in 2024, he can have it. This tells us that Republicans have fallen to depths we have not seen since the days of the “Know Nothing Party” of the mid-1800s.
Which is exactly what they’ve been during the last four years — Know Nothings — led by the “Insurrectionist.” I say if they want Trump, by all means let them have him. It’ll give Democrats the White House, Senate and House for another four years.
And, it’ll give America a good chance at keeping its republic, and its reputation as a beacon of democracy.
Gary Parker
Archdale
A challenge
Throughout my adult life, I have made it a practice to find good and redeeming qualities in everyone and have been successful up to now.
I challenge those who are so inclined to put pen to paper and make a list of Donald Trump’s positive accomplishments as president and the ways in which he has made America great. In addition, list the inherent goodness you find in him as a person.
Then it would be enlightening if the results could be shared in letters to the editor.
Bob Kollar
Greensboro
It’s the economy
“It’s the economy, stupid!”
James Carville’s 1992 statement addresses climate change’s accelerating societal costs, now recognized by American big business. CEOs, workers and consumers alike are concerned about rising climate-related disasters impacting all lives.
Climate concern momentum in the business world includes a recent U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s endorsement of carbon pricing. The American Petroleum Institute (API) now joins The Business Roundtable’s 2020 shift from resistance to action on climate change, calling on the president and Congress to pass nonpartisan, long-term carbon pricing to mitigate catastrophic outcomes from a warming Earth.
“API supports economy-wide carbon pricing as the primary government climate policy instrument to reduce CO2 emissions while helping keep energy affordable, instead of mandates or prescriptive regulatory action.”
This oil industry’s important trade group statement emphasizes the changing climate politics, as major U.S. businesses factor the greenhouse gases’ real costs in urging our N.C. senators, Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, and members of Congress to support sound public policy.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act is such a public climate policy, using cashback carbon pricing to discourage increasingly costly, harmful fossil fuel energy while incentivizing innovation and investment in clean energy, promoting U.S. economic prosperity and expanding American job opportunities.
“It’s the HEAT, stupid!”
Minta Phillips M.D.
Julian