Thursday's letters

Let’s leave that challenge up to our National Command Authority.

Kenneth Haynes

High Point

Someone should pay for Fla. tragedy

Probably not many, if any of us, had family in the building that collapsed in Florida. But the question for all of us is: Why did this tragedy happen?

There was an inspection three years ago and a report that the building was not in good shape and needed immediate fixing.

Wasn’t three years ago “immediate”? Why not? Who were they to report to? Who was to fix it? And why did no one do it?

So nothing was done and perhaps 150 lives were lost. Whoever built this building needs to go to prison for the rest of their lives.

Who could ever trust a construction company again for the safety of their homes? For their lives?

We need to be assured that someone will be held responsible for this tragedy, or who can we trust?

Gay Cheney

Greensboro

Protect pensions of public workers