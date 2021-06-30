Thursday's letters

Help doesn’t help
Regarding the June 22 column, “End the Suffering in Cuba” (by the Rev. Thomas I. Warren and and Kimberly G. Miller) and Jorge Mata’s excellent response (letter, June 24):
Helping the Cubans is a noble but naïve goal. The authors omit that Cuba is 1) our enemy, 2) a kleptocracy and 3) a Russian puppet.
U.S. investment in Cuba? Not a good idea. Cuba is a wreck, a poster child for corruption, nepotism, electoral fraud, cronyism and impunity. Powerful Cubans will subvert any U.S. enterprise to their criminal and selfish desires.
Our churches give because they are commanded to do so, but rarely do their results show reasonable improvement on the annual U.N. Human Development Report. Many missionaries return annually to their Third World target, only to redo what the elites appropriated, or replace what the population looted on the day of the mission’s departure.
Help doesn’t help! Except for emergency relief, no form of foreign aid works well in impoverished countries. The leaders and elites steal it in a thousand ways.
Cuba is our enemy, and giving aid and comfort to the enemy is treason. Furthermore, national defense requires that our closest neighbors be allies. Canada is great; Mexico is OK; but Cuba is a Communist Russian ally, 90 miles away, beach to beach.
Let’s leave that challenge up to our National Command Authority.
Kenneth Haynes
High Point
Someone should pay for Fla. tragedy
Probably not many, if any of us, had family in the building that collapsed in Florida. But the question for all of us is: Why did this tragedy happen?
There was an inspection three years ago and a report that the building was not in good shape and needed immediate fixing.
Wasn’t three years ago “immediate”? Why not? Who were they to report to? Who was to fix it? And why did no one do it?
So nothing was done and perhaps 150 lives were lost. Whoever built this building needs to go to prison for the rest of their lives.
Who could ever trust a construction company again for the safety of their homes? For their lives?
We need to be assured that someone will be held responsible for this tragedy, or who can we trust?
Gay Cheney
Greensboro
Protect pensions of public workers
North Carolina’s public-sector retirees have lost roughly 20% of the value of their pensions to inflation since 2008. Our former first responders, Highway Patrol officers, public safety officers, health services providers and educators should not be forgotten. I hope, as this budget leaves the Senate and moves to the House, Senate leadership will reconsider the needs of the state’s retired public servants and provide a much-needed cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).
The state has never been in a better financial position to provide a recurring adjustment. A massive $6 billion surplus as well as federal American Rescue Plan money allows the state to help both active and retired employees alike. Providing inflation-abating relief for retirees is also not a gift, but rather good governing.
Maintaining the long-term value of these pensions is crucial to attracting and retaining quality workers. Passing both COLA bills is a statement that working in North Carolina’s public sector brings lifelong benefits to those who choose it.
We are asking because the state can afford to provide retirees a COLA and because North Carolina traditionally strives for excellence. We do not settle for “good enough” here.
Ben L. Neal
Clemmons The writer is a board member of the North Carolina Retired Governmental Employees Association.
Coincidence?
You recently printed an Associated Press article about Kamala Harris’ trip to the border. OK, it was more than three months after she’d been tasked with fixing the issues down there, and she did go there before she went to Europe.
Many were wondering why she — or whoever — had chosen the exact time for her to go. The article left out the most likely reason: Donald Trump had scheduled a trip to the border, so they figured maybe Harris should go there before Trump did.
Trump had the border situation in better shape than it had been in years, and Harris/Biden totally ruined that in just a few months. It would have looked very bad had Trump gone there before Harris did.
I am sure many, including the writer of the article and the AP, figure it’s just a coincidence that Harris went to the border just before Trump’s scheduled trip there. I must say, that is quite a coincidence. Sort of like how, after so many mayors and city councils voted to defund their police departments, we saw a huge rise in crime in these very cities.
Fred Pearlman
Greensboro