Thursday's letters

Fatal blight
So, here we go again. Ten more of our fellow Americans lost their lives while going about a normal daily activity, and just six days after eight other Americans perished while attempting to lead their normal lives.
In both cases, the immediate question is why? Why did the killer do it? We expend almost unlimited time and resources in an often-futile attempt to answer that question, thousands of times every year.
But we usually do know how the killer did it. With a gun. The real why question we should be asking is why we the people cannot come together to solve this how problem. If we could solve that, there would be no reason to be repeatedly asking why.
We expend extraordinary resources to learn how cancer destroys our bodies, so we can develop strategies to fight it. In this case, we all know the how, and should be able to mount a similarly focused effort to rid our society of this fatal blight. And as soon as possible, for tomorrow will, without doubt, be too late for a few more of us.
Joseph Mountjoy
Greensboro
By the numbers
There have been 172 mass shootings in the U.S. since 2000 for a total of 1,104 people killed, not counting the gunmen who committed suicide.
Mass shootings happen on average every 45 days. The average number of people killed in the shootings is 6.4. There were 61 on Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas.
To shoot 61 people, a Second Amendment-era, highly-skilled musketeer required more than 20 minutes, assuming every shot was fatal, the musketeer did not die from the exertion and that the people would stand around waiting to be shot.
It takes no skill to pull the trigger on an AR-15. The AR-15 fires at 800 rounds a minute: 267 times faster than a Revolutionary War soldier could. One person with an AR-15 has the firepower of an entire company of militia.
Modern weapons also shoot further. An AR-15 can shoot 1,500 feet; a musket, 300 feet.
The muzzle velocity, aka “killing power,” of an AR-15 is almost two times faster than a musket. However, since energy is proportional to the square of the velocity, each AR-15 round is about 3.25 times more lethal.
Just numbers: no politics.
Daniel Flak
Greensboro
Racist tragedy
Like all decent, law-abiding Americans, I am repulsed and dismayed by recent racially motivated mass shootings. The undeniably racist shooting in Atlanta of six Asian women (plus two whites), is only exceeded by the odious bigotry of the Boulder, Colo., shooter who chose to shoot 10 people — every one white.
Such systemic, anti-white racism is a sad symptom of our sick society.
Austin Morris
Colfax
Happy now?
In eight weeks we’ve finally gotten back to “normal."
Gas is up $1, we’re bombing the Middle East, thousands of jobs lost, borders are open, toy potatoes are offensive, Coke needs employees to be less white and taxpayers are paying for foreign abortions.
Thank God we finally got rid of the guy who wrote mean tweets but put Americans first.
Virginia Bunton
Greensboro
My two cents
I realize there's no shortage of letters supporting the character of Jim Melvin but please add another. His merits have been extolled by countless others; he is simply the George Washington of our city. The ironic thing is, if they remove his portrait from the law school he will be the first to forgive them for doing so.
Pete Dalldorf
Melvinboro
Melvin's example
I am not a close personal friend of Jim Melvin. Letters from well-known and good and decent citizens with far more clout and status than I have written to support Jim. My knowledge of Jim is from the perspective of a simple police officer seeing him guide Greensboro into a better place to live as the mayor for 10 years and as a citizen interested in nothing more than making Greensboro a better city for all of its citizens.
While Jim would likely never recognize me in a crowd, I have listened to his speeches and read articles about his promoting the betterment of Greensboro all of my adult life. I have watched him park in the back of the coliseum parking lot without asking for special privileges while carrying his sons on his shoulders to attend the circus. I have had conversations with him while standing in long lines at funeral homes. I have seen Jim Melvin set the example as the great leader and person we all should strive to be.
I don’t write this letter to defend Jim. I write it because I would be disgusted with myself if I didn't.
Al Stewart
Jamestown
Worth a mention
Thank you for celebrating Guilford women. The front page article of March 22 was heartwarming and thought-provoking. Lack of space prohibited mention of each contributing woman, I'm sure. However, Greensboro's first city councilwoman, Juliette Ballinger Dwiggins, was a pioneer in the women's' movement when she served on the council from 1949-1951.
Jacquelyne Dwiggins Behrends
Greensboro