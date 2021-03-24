Thursday's letters

Fatal blight

So, here we go again. Ten more of our fellow Americans lost their lives while going about a normal daily activity, and just six days after eight other Americans perished while attempting to lead their normal lives.

In both cases, the immediate question is why? Why did the killer do it? We expend almost unlimited time and resources in an often-futile attempt to answer that question, thousands of times every year.

But we usually do know how the killer did it. With a gun. The real why question we should be asking is why we the people cannot come together to solve this how problem. If we could solve that, there would be no reason to be repeatedly asking why.

We expend extraordinary resources to learn how cancer destroys our bodies, so we can develop strategies to fight it. In this case, we all know the how, and should be able to mount a similarly focused effort to rid our society of this fatal blight. And as soon as possible, for tomorrow will, without doubt, be too late for a few more of us.

Joseph Mountjoy

Greensboro

