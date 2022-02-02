Thursday's letters

This is not normal
This week the leader of the GOP told voters that if reelected, he would pardon the Jan. 6 domestic terrorists who stormed the Capitol, attacked police and threatened to hang his vice president.
He still claims he won the election and encouraged his supporters to organize Jan. 6-style protests in all our largest cities.
The current GOP U.S. Senate frontrunner from North Carolina, Ted Budd, supports this behavior. The defeated president endorsed Budd because Budd voted with his leader to nullify the result of the last election.
A former GOP speaker of the House called for the arrest of bipartisan House committee members investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Congressman Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., called those Jan. 6 rioters “political hostages” and warned there could be “bloodshed” and that he would “pick up arms” on their behalf.
Another GOP senator claimed that any Black, female Supreme Court appointee would be solely based upon affirmative action.
Finally, Republicans defended a Fox News host who proudly sided with the Russian dictator preparing to invade our democratic ally.
Does anyone else think this is nuts? This isn’t the party of Lincoln or Reagan! This is no longer about politics. This cannot be normalized. These people threaten our way of life.
Brad Schamp
Archdale
Women’s Hospital
I, as others, was surprised and disappointed to read that the former Women’s Hospital is being torn down. What a loss to simply destroy such a nice-looking, well-built building.
The major question I have is this: Why could this former hospital not have been made into housing for the homeless? The rooms with baths and closets, and probably also with remaining beds and chairs, would have required little modification to provide good housing for people desperately needing housing at this time.
I hope we will see an answer to this question soon.
Margaret Griffin
Greensboro
Ballot power
The New North Carolina Project (NNCP) is a nonpartisan inspired by Stacey Abrams’ work in Georgia. In 2020, nearly 1 million eligible voters of color did not vote. I am volunteering with NNCP because its goal is to invest in communities of color and help voters to determine what they need from political representatives, not the other way around.
Think about what you want from North Carolina’s members of Congress. I want improved access to health care, equitable school funding, an increase in the minimum wage, stronger environmental laws and truly nonpartisan voting districts. I’m tired, but not hopeless.
People often struggle with too little information, time and money. When my children were little, I worked two jobs and went into debt to cover our health care. I often could not find information about where and how to vote, and who the candidates were. That should not be.
Together with NNCP and its partner organizations, voters can learn more about the issues and candidates, and make voting easier and more accessible. Step up to volunteer at newnorthcarolinaproject.org.
“We’ve got to gain the ballot, and through that gain political power.” — Martin Luther King, Jr.
Claire Stone
Stoneville
Fearmongers
Regarding today’s front page (Feb. 1): Reporters and the News & Record staff must love the photos of N95 mask handouts to keep people on edge and living in fear. That is un-American. We are a nation that overcomes obstacles instead of surrendering to hyped hysteria.
There are good reports available on what’s going on in the Triad other than the daily COVID frenzy — promoted primarily by the media. You can do better!
Larry Wilgus
Jamestown
No suppression
Columns like Byron Williams’ on “voting rights” (“Voting rights: A valid and necessary decision,” Jan. 30) really appeal to the low-information voters. No one is trying to take away anyone’s legal right to vote, just trying to secure the vote of those legally entitled.
Liberal hacks in the media saying otherwise is the real disinformation.
Tom Ozment
Jamestown
Credit where due
I enjoyed the recent guest essay about Greensboro monuments by Joanna Winston Foley (“Minding our monuments: Here’s what Greensboro should add to its storied roster of historic tributes”). It seems quite an oversight, however, that no credit accompanied the pictured sculptures.
Francis H. Packer was the artist who created the equestrian statue of Nathanael Greene at the national military park, and James (“Jim”) Barnhill produced both the statue of Gen. Greene downtown as well as the Greensboro Four at N.C. A&T. I hope this omission will be noted in a future issue.
Jodie Johnson