Thursday's letters

Brad Schamp

Archdale

Women’s Hospital

I, as others, was surprised and disappointed to read that the former Women’s Hospital is being torn down. What a loss to simply destroy such a nice-looking, well-built building.

The major question I have is this: Why could this former hospital not have been made into housing for the homeless? The rooms with baths and closets, and probably also with remaining beds and chairs, would have required little modification to provide good housing for people desperately needing housing at this time.

I hope we will see an answer to this question soon.

Margaret Griffin

Greensboro

Ballot power

The New North Carolina Project (NNCP) is a nonpartisan inspired by Stacey Abrams’ work in Georgia. In 2020, nearly 1 million eligible voters of color did not vote. I am volunteering with NNCP because its goal is to invest in communities of color and help voters to determine what they need from political representatives, not the other way around.