Thursday's letters

Putin tests us

Ukraine isn’t Vladimir Putin’s to claim and dominate. We need to establish a no-fly zone.

The replacement planes for those Poland would give Ukraine may come too late. Sometimes you must answer force with equal force. Ukraine is a test from Putin: How much horror are we willing to tolerate?

He won’t resort to nuclear warfare; Putin’s not a fool. But he is counting on the threat making us fearful enough to back away. He will bomb mercilessly, commit war crimes and most likely use cyber attacks to dismantle infrastructure; these acts alone should move us to greater action. For two years after the start of World War II, Hitler had almost free rein in wreaking human carnage across Europe while America’s government procrastinated and argued.

It doesn’t matter whether Ukraine is in NATO. Do we really think this despot will be satisfied dominating just this country? Some say establishing a no-fly zone throws us into war if we stand fast and shoot down a Russian bomber. Maybe.

If it does, it may have come to that anyway. But maybe Putin will only keep on fighting while the democratic countries of the world let him.