Thursday's letters

Putin tests us
Ukraine isn’t Vladimir Putin’s to claim and dominate. We need to establish a no-fly zone.
The replacement planes for those Poland would give Ukraine may come too late. Sometimes you must answer force with equal force. Ukraine is a test from Putin: How much horror are we willing to tolerate?
He won’t resort to nuclear warfare; Putin’s not a fool. But he is counting on the threat making us fearful enough to back away. He will bomb mercilessly, commit war crimes and most likely use cyber attacks to dismantle infrastructure; these acts alone should move us to greater action. For two years after the start of World War II, Hitler had almost free rein in wreaking human carnage across Europe while America’s government procrastinated and argued.
It doesn’t matter whether Ukraine is in NATO. Do we really think this despot will be satisfied dominating just this country? Some say establishing a no-fly zone throws us into war if we stand fast and shoot down a Russian bomber. Maybe.
If it does, it may have come to that anyway. But maybe Putin will only keep on fighting while the democratic countries of the world let him.
Janet Mackenzie
Greensboro
ACC belongs here
During the week of March 7, the flow of traffic near the Greensboro Coliseum will be normal.
The extra traffic usually created by the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament will be missing.
This year, the tournament is being played at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn — a considerable distance from the heart of the ACC in Greensboro.
ACC leaders are playing nice with three teams in the conference that are geographically closer to the boroughs of New York.
Those same ACC leaders overlook the fact that six of the conference’s founding schools are an easy drive from Greensboro.
Economically for fans, flying into one of New York City’s airports might be cheaper. Yet, I’d wager everything else, from lodging to concessions at the arena, costs much more.
I don’t believe conference leaders are concerned about cost for fans or the teams. Their focus is on market share and revenue.
Sadly, that emphasis allows glitzy glamor to depreciate the basketball.
Since 1953, Greensboro has been a loyal partner to the conference. Conference leaders who devalue Greensboro’s loyalty are shortsighted in their thinking.
The ACC headquarters and the men’s tournament have only one sensible location: Greensboro.
No other location is acceptable.
Bill Pike
Richmond
Birds of a feather
On Feb. 7 of last year a hundred yellow-headed blackbirds were found dead on the ground in Mexico. Until recently, the reason for this was unclear. Was it poison gas? Was it some meteorological event?
It turns out (applying science) that flocking birds follow their leader. If the head of the flock suddenly dodges an obstruction, such as a wire, the rest of the flock follows suit in a sudden shift. When the abrupt shift is downward, the lowest of the flock crash-land. The result of reflexively following the leader is trauma and death.
This explanation sometimes applies to human behavior. Blindly following any political leader jeopardizes the health of the individual as well as the flock … in this case, all the citizens of the United States.
Kurt Lauenstein
Greensboro
It’s about ideas
I’ve been reading the letters bemoaning the 2020 (it’s now 2022) redrawing of the congressional maps by the General Assembly. Seems that a lot of people don’t understand that “elections have consequences.”
Where were these same people in 2000 when the Democratic Party, which then controlled North Carolina government (as it had for the prior 100 years) redrew the maps to its advantage? Where was the outrage over “unfair” maps? I don’t recall any.
In 2010 the tables turned when the Republican Party offered better ideas and solutions. Despite being gerrymandered and grouped in unfavorable districts, Republicans won a majority with ideas that the majority of voters supported.
So my advice to the Democratic Party is to stop whining and come up with ideas and solutions people will support.
Mike Sigmon
Greensboro
Unsung
As the community recently celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Black History Month, I am reminded of the efforts and contributions of someone who deserves more attention: Mr. James Pettiford, who served for 23 years as director of High Point’s Human Relations Commission.