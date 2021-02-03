Thursday's letters

Trump's role
The crowd had been whipped up by fiery speeches from Donald Jr., Congressman Mo Brooks and Rudy Giuliani. Brooks said, "Are you willing to sacrifice your blood and your lives as your ancestors did?" Giuliani said that it was time for trial by combat.
Then President Trump told the crowd they have to fight to take back their country and to march down to the Capitol, and he'd be with them.
Turned out he was gleefully watching them on TV from the White House. As he saw them storming up the Capitol steps waving Trump flags, breaking the doors and windows, and beating police officers, he did nothing. He didn't tweet out, "Stop, stop, stop!" Didn't call out the National Guard.
He watched on TV for hours.
Reported wounds sustained by Capitol Police officers: brain injuries, cracked ribs, smashed spinal cord disks, eye damage and stab wounds. One was killed. Congressmen and senators and their staffs were terrorized by chants of "Where's Mike Pence? Where's Nancy?" and the banging on locked office doors by the mob.
Mr. Trump called these rioters "great patriots" and said he loved them. These "great patriots" tried to overthrow the duly elected government of the United States — as did Donald Trump.
Gary Parker
Archdale
Black man, white cop
I witnessed something beautiful Friday evening.
I watched unseen as a tall, nice-looking white officer pulled over a young Black man. He approached the man respectfully and nonthreateningly.
He asked the young, and I am not assuming, terrified man if he was aware the tag on the vehicle did not match the vehicle. That doesn't sound good, I thought. He went on to ask for the young man's license and registration. The young man respectfully complied.
I thought the officer was going to arrest him. The officer returned 10 minutes later and asked how long his license had been suspended.
Not good ... and I'm getting upset thinking about how hard life is and, in particular, it seems, for young Black men.
The officer didn't power trip or make him wait. He said, "I'm going to let you go."
I felt the universe sigh with me. He was going to have to remove the plate and issue a ticket for driving with a suspended license.
He looked to have all the power in the world. Tall, white man with a badge and a gun and yet the last thing he seemed to want was for this young man was to fear him. How like Jesus.
Ms. Sterling Hartnett
Greensboro
Two good ones
The News & Record was so right to give front-page coverage Sunday (Jan. 31) to the superbly written story of the life of Elreta Alexander-Ralston by Nancy McLaughlin. I have lived in this area for 22 years, but Alexander-Ralston was a local trailblazer with whom I was not familiar, so I so appreciate the well-documented story of her career.
The Triad is indeed rich in such local persons who have made tremendous contributions toward a more just and tolerant community, and I do hope your staff continues to shed light on such local heroes.
I also applaud the very true and well-written article by Robin Adams Cheeley on Sunday’s opening page of the Ideas section. She has every right to remind readers that she, along with many in your editorial pages, have written passionately about the injustices that are not very well hidden in our society. It saddens me that it is still necessary to point out these injustices, but she did a wonderful job of tying together several examples to the proper sources of continuing incitement of malice in America.
Bless these writers for their bold, wise words that hopefully will remind our community of what we can, and should be, instead of what we are.
Kimberly Thompson
High Point
Virtually magical
In an evening filled with magical moments, the International Civil Rights Center and Museum (ICRCM) held its 61st anniversary gala virtually this past Saturday. I was fortunate to be among those attending and I wanted to congratulate the ICRCM leadership and staff for a flawlessly executed event via Zoom. I truly felt like I had the best seat in the house — my living room couch!
In case you missed it, highlights included the premier of a poetic short film titled “The Walk,” which featured poets Josephus Thompson III, LB the Poet, Main Man and Trey Gass and captured the actions of the four courageous young men from N.C. A&T State University, whose protest sparked a movement for social justice and equality.
The gala also honored several individuals committed to promoting and educating young minds to become activists and future leaders. Those honored were U.S. Congressman James Clyburn, Bryan Stevenson, the Rev. Julie Peeples, Ingrid Wynn Catlin and Mr. Terence "T.C." Muhammad.
A moving dance called "Eyes of Hope" was performed by members of The Pointe! Studio of Dance.
We are fortunate to have the ICRCM right in our community and now even more accessible.