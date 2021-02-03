Thursday's letters

Ms. Sterling Hartnett

Greensboro

Two good ones

The News & Record was so right to give front-page coverage Sunday (Jan. 31) to the superbly written story of the life of Elreta Alexander-Ralston by Nancy McLaughlin. I have lived in this area for 22 years, but Alexander-Ralston was a local trailblazer with whom I was not familiar, so I so appreciate the well-documented story of her career.

The Triad is indeed rich in such local persons who have made tremendous contributions toward a more just and tolerant community, and I do hope your staff continues to shed light on such local heroes.

I also applaud the very true and well-written article by Robin Adams Cheeley on Sunday’s opening page of the Ideas section. She has every right to remind readers that she, along with many in your editorial pages, have written passionately about the injustices that are not very well hidden in our society. It saddens me that it is still necessary to point out these injustices, but she did a wonderful job of tying together several examples to the proper sources of continuing incitement of malice in America.