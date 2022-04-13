Thursday's letters

SMART investment

As a local developer in Greensboro, I have many chances to meet people throughout the community. I always ask them what they see are pressing issues. Improving our schools and building them for the future is a frequent response. So, when the SMART bond was announced to invest $1.7 billion in our schools, I knew I would vote yes. I was someone who was not inspired in school. Entrepreneurship, innovation and creativity were not built into the buildings or part of the curriculum. Today they must be.

As a businessman, I also care about how we pay back the school bond. The quarter-cent sales tax increase will be used to help pay the debt service on the bonds. Our property tax rate will not increase. I like that because we have hundreds of thousands of visitors to our county who can help pay to improve our schools. Pre-pandemic, visitors spent $1.6 billion in Guilford County, and that was before Tanger Center opened.

If we vote yes for this small increase in sales taxes, visitors will leave behind an additional $4 million in tax revenue that can support critical improvements in our schools. For me, that is a win-win.

Andy Zimmerman

Greensboro

Regressive tax

What are the honorable county commissioners thinking when they propose an increase in sales tax?

Who pays that additional tax? Everyone. That includes people who can little afford to pay more for items purchased, whether at the grocery or discount store. Sales taxes have always been regressive, including right now. Sales taxes always have been most unfair to poor people, taking a higher percentage of their limited income.

To offset a sales tax increase, the commissioners propose lowering the real estate tax. Not a good tradeoff. How can Democrats support that notion? I will vote against that issue May 17 and urge others to follow suit.

Lynn Bennett

Greensboro

Unhealthy ‘bromance’

The horrific invasion of Ukraine by Russia has captured the attention of the free world. Donald Trump says that, if he were still president, the situation in Ukraine would be very different. Trump is absolutely correct.

There would be no NATO; Trump feels NATO is outdated and unneeded, and probably would have pulled the U.S. out. Since Trump thinks Putin is a “genius” for surrounding Ukraine with Russian troops, Putin follows Trump’s own former “genius” decision to pull out of Syria, assuring Russian victory there. Trump was fine with Russia annexing Crimea, as the residents there speak Russian anyway.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would be dead, as Trump asked him to dig up dirt on Hunter Biden and Zelenskyy refused; Trump diligently seeks revenge for noncompliance. There certainly would have been no arms or financial assistance to Ukraine.

Trump recently requested that Putin confirm that Hunter Biden received $3.5 million from the wife of Moscow’s mayor. If Putin agrees, Trump would, of course, believe an autocrat who constantly lies as much as Trump does.

Trump and Putin have an unhealthy, symbiotic “bromance.” They live in fantasy lands made up entirely of what they each ardently desire, rather than the rule of law and democratic principles.

Meredith Millard

Greensboro

Giddens’ roots

Regarding your April 12 editorial on “Giddens’ Grammy”:

Some of your readers may not know that Rhiannon Giddens was encouraged and trained early in Ann Doyle’s then-newly formed Greensboro Youth Chorus. We have followed her eagerly all these years.

Virginia Achey

Greensboro

Native plants

I have noticed that your gardening column often has recommendations for non-native plants. We now know that native plants both survive better in our environment, support our local inset and bird population and are less invasive in natural areas. I think Bradford pear trees are the most recent lesson.

Please find a columnist who will recommend native plantings and who will support a local focus of native gardening. Our local library and local chapter of the N.C. Native Plant Society would likely be willing to help direct these efforts. Thank you.

Ronnie Grabon

Greensboro

Loophole in a will

Two years ago, my father passed away. Although he had a prenuptial agreement and a will that left me 25% of his estate, I collected a mere 0.21% of his savings. His wife of six years received more than 99% of his assets.

How could this happen? When my father remarried at 77 years old, he added his new wife’s name to his bank accounts. This meant that when he took his last breath, his bank accounts passed to his new wife even though his will explicitly stated that his three children would receive 25% each. Adding someone to a bank account is common, especially if seniors are concerned about paying bills if they become incapacitated. Many don’t realize that, after they are gone, the person they have added to their accounts receives all those assets, no matter what their will states.

My mission is to warn people of the ramifications of joint ownership. Help me honor my parents by remembering this: Do not add anyone to your bank accounts unless you intend for them to receive all of your money upon your passing. You can authorize someone to write checks without giving them joint ownership. It is a simple but important distinction.

Julie Cooper

Greensboro