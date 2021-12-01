Thursday's letters

Why is it so difficult for journalists to correctly identify the radical perpetrators of crime, on both sides of the political spectrum?

Clyde Hunt Jr.

Greensboro

She deserved better

On Nov. 8, 2016, Republican candidate Donald Trump was elected our 45th president. The democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton, though winning the popular vote, called Mr. Trump that evening and congratulated him.

The 2016 campaign was notoriously negative and hard-fought and Ms. Clinton proved her mettle during debates with Mr. Trump where he amply showed his lack of command of basic issues. There is no doubt in my mind that she was the better candidate.

But this letter won’t agonize over her defeat; it will celebrate what she didn’t do.

She didn’t launch a campaign to malign her adversary, the voting process or the state election boards. She didn’t whine, gnash her teeth or tear her sackcloth in despair and go on social media and TV lying that her adversary had doctored the voting process. She simply moved forward with her life of service to the U.S. quietly, with dignity and grace.