Thursday's letters

Biggest threat
Like you, I care about the truth. And I, like many of you, care about the rule of law. I also care about democracy. And I care about our country.
I am concerned about the threat to all of those values posed by the current reactionary politics of the Republican Party.
It’s time for all of us to stand up for truth, the rule of law, democracy and our country, and against all those who represent the opposite of those values. That means against congressional Republicans, state Republican lawmakers and, above all, Donald Trump.
President John Adams, in writing about the formation of our new nation’s democracy, wrote, “I fear that in every assembly members will obtain an influence by noise, not sense. By meanness, not greatness. By ignorance, not learning. By contracted hearts, not large souls. ...”
Republicans cry, “Stolen election!” They say, “Widespread fraud!” ... knowing that’s not true. They pass voting laws that restrict voting opportunities. They ignore the Jan. 6 attack on our nation’s Capitol and the heart and soul of American democracy.
The greatest threat to America is the threat from within from this new and corrupted Republican Party, led by Trump.
Gary Parker
Archdale
Tell the rest
Regarding the editorial “Justice in Virginia” (Nov. 30):
Only at the very end of this two-column, extra long “Opinion” article did you also condemn the violence of “protesters” and “rioters” — those on the left whose yearlong arson, looting, assaults and murders in several major cities make the despicable Charlottesville neo-Nazis and true “white supremacists” (that you justifiably condemn) look like choir boys. You continue refusing to properly label “protesters” that burn, loot assault and murder citizens and police what they truly are: leftist violent rioters. Anarchists!
For example, you cite “a not-guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse in the shooting deaths last year of two protesters.” “Protesters”? You conveniently failed to mention that these “protesters” threatened to kill Rittenhouse, assaulted him, striking him in the head with a skateboard and kicking him in the head while he was on the ground, then chasing him for blocks. Also, that these two “protesters” had criminal records.
Fortunately, no thanks to the prejudging media (and our president’s proven false statements), all this was revealed during the trial, resulting in the jury’s unanimous decision. Justice was also done, in Kenosha, Wis.
Why is it so difficult for journalists to correctly identify the radical perpetrators of crime, on both sides of the political spectrum?
Clyde Hunt Jr.
Greensboro
She deserved better
On Nov. 8, 2016, Republican candidate Donald Trump was elected our 45th president. The democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton, though winning the popular vote, called Mr. Trump that evening and congratulated him.
The 2016 campaign was notoriously negative and hard-fought and Ms. Clinton proved her mettle during debates with Mr. Trump where he amply showed his lack of command of basic issues. There is no doubt in my mind that she was the better candidate.
But this letter won’t agonize over her defeat; it will celebrate what she didn’t do.
She didn’t launch a campaign to malign her adversary, the voting process or the state election boards. She didn’t whine, gnash her teeth or tear her sackcloth in despair and go on social media and TV lying that her adversary had doctored the voting process. She simply moved forward with her life of service to the U.S. quietly, with dignity and grace.
You may not like Ms. Clinton; you may not support her vision for our country. But at this moment in history, when the former president continues to lead an ongoing effort to destroy our democratic institutions, when the Republican Party that has abandoned all principle, honor and truth in fear of this former president, well, you just have to reflect for a moment on what could have been.