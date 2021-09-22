Thursday's letters

Do these lives matter?
The latest testament to the incompetence of the Biden administration is reflected in the urgency for the mass expulsion of thousands of Haitians in Del Rio, Texas.
I am against illegal immigration, but I’m human. The legitimacy of asylum is difficult to question for the Haitian migrants seeking to escape turmoil and devastation caused by hurricanes, earthquakes, crime and the president’s assassination. As hard as it is to believe, Haiti is more unstable now than when they left. Where is the compassion, the basic human decency of this administration?
Planes are flying Haitians back to Haiti. Why the urgency? More than 1.5 million illegal immigrants have entered the country since Biden became president. So why are the Haitians suddenly public enemy No. 1? Why the rush to expel them in such unprecedented fashion?
It’s curious, even deplorable, the silence of Black leaders on this issue. What about the Congressional Black Caucus, NAACP or BLM? Of all 1.5 million illegal refugees, the ones we can’t wait to remove just happen to be BLACK! Do Black lives not matter? The question cries out and demands to be raised, so I’m raising it. Do they care?
James Patterson
Greensboro
Pro-life?
Jay Ambrose's column on Sept. 8 talked about an "unborn child getting ready for love." He ignored the tragedy of parents who neglect, abuse or even kill their children.
So-called "pro-lifers" eagerly voted for a sexual predator for president because he said women should be punished for abortion. "Pro-lifers" applauded that president's attempts to cancel the Affordable Care Act, which provides maternity care and birth control.
Regarding unintended pregnancies, Ambrose asks, "How about cheap birth control?" However, birth control is being stripped from many ACA policies to accommodate the religious freedom of certain groups. What about the religious freedom of women who need birth control?
"Pro-lifers" were silent when the same president proposed a budget that slashed $2 trillion from Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid to pay for tax cuts for corporations and the rich. Medicaid pays for nearly half the births in this country. Who would pay for those births "pro-lifers" want to force?
Men's acts of rape, incest and promiscuity, which lead to unwanted pregnancies, go largely unpunished. Does Ambrose expect us to "endure the old, worn-out" pretenses that "pro-lifers" care about life while they're stripping away the supports for life?
Carol Simpson
Greensboro
Let them work
Regarding Ruben Navarrette’s Sept 13 column (concerning California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder’s wanting to deport illegal immigrants):
Elder’s issues could be that Hispanics work while everyone else is protesting. As Navarrette says in his comment to Elder, “Hard work is sacred to Latinos." Within the past 30 days it has been reported there are some 9.2 million open jobs available in this country. We need the Hispanic worker while others prefer staying at home and collecting unemployment.
Our immigration laws need updating. Deporting Hispanics who have worked in this country for years, sometimes 10 to 15 years, is asinine. Even before the pandemic there were 6 million jobs available but only 1.2 million looking for work.
The path toward citizenship is necessary and not the archaic laws that exist today. As Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke said on "60 Minutes," “The health of our economy depends on producing and the U.S. is becoming thin in available workers."
Let's get these laws updated. We need the Hispanic worker.
Rich Rainey
Greensboro
The mask debate
After reading the letter “Selfish self-ID” in the Thursday paper (Sept. 16), I thought I would share how I feel about masks. I am vaccinated and I have no problem wearing a mask in common areas where parents with children have to go: grocery stores, hardware stores, fast-food restaurants, places like that. I do feel it is important that I help protect the children who cannot be vaccinated yet.
Where I have an issue wearing a mask is in places like a bar, a festival or a restaurant that is not frequented by children. In my mind, I am no longer responsible for protecting children, when anyone in these locations has made the decision to be there and they are taking whatever risks they feel are appropriate.
That is how I feel about masks.
Joey Harding
Greensboro