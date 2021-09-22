Thursday's letters

Do these lives matter?

The latest testament to the incompetence of the Biden administration is reflected in the urgency for the mass expulsion of thousands of Haitians in Del Rio, Texas.

I am against illegal immigration, but I’m human. The legitimacy of asylum is difficult to question for the Haitian migrants seeking to escape turmoil and devastation caused by hurricanes, earthquakes, crime and the president’s assassination. As hard as it is to believe, Haiti is more unstable now than when they left. Where is the compassion, the basic human decency of this administration?

Planes are flying Haitians back to Haiti. Why the urgency? More than 1.5 million illegal immigrants have entered the country since Biden became president. So why are the Haitians suddenly public enemy No. 1? Why the rush to expel them in such unprecedented fashion?

It’s curious, even deplorable, the silence of Black leaders on this issue. What about the Congressional Black Caucus, NAACP or BLM? Of all 1.5 million illegal refugees, the ones we can’t wait to remove just happen to be BLACK! Do Black lives not matter? The question cries out and demands to be raised, so I’m raising it. Do they care?

James Patterson