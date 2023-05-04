Saying no to help

There is a modern parable about a man stranded on his rooftop during a flood. A rowboat comes by and offers to help the man off the roof and into the boat. The man says, “No. Go on. God will save me.”

Later, with the water still rising, a second rowboat comes by and offers to help the man. He says, “No, thank you. Move along. God will save me.”

Even later, as the water rises further, a helicopter flies over the man’s house and offers him a ride. He says, “No. God will save me.”

The man drowns, and when he gets to heaven, he asks God, “Why didn’t you save me?”

And God replies: “I sent you two rowboats and a helicopter. What did you want?”

This is how I feel about gun-safety laws. They are the “two rowboats and a helicopter.”

The Lutherans have a motto: “God’s work ... our hands.”

We the people have the ability, via the ballot box, to solve the problem of gun violence. But, like the man on the roof, we may be just too stubborn ... or too stupid ... to respond to the problem with either empathy or sanity.

And if we are indeed that stupid, maybe state legislatures will make mass shootings not just frequent, but mandatory. That would mean more people meeting God sooner rather than later. Would that be a good thing?

That was bitter sarcasm, not a recommendation. As Mr. Seinfeld would say, “Just clarifying, Lainie.”

Jody McGhee

High Point

Speaking of age ...

Since you took the space last week to run an editorial acknowledging that Biden’s age ought to be a consideration in the upcoming election, I respectfully request that you do the same for Trump.

Setting aside his criminal behavior, constant grifting, pathological lying and bullying of anyone who disagrees with him, I believe all voters should also take Trump’s age into account. At 76 and clearly in poor health (just look at him!), he may not be as old as Biden chronologically, but mentally and physically, he is clearly not as fit. He is, in fact, just as likely to die in office, assuming he avoids prison and wins (which would be against all odds).

Is his mental acuity strong enough to meet the demands? He has long been past that. He cannot even complete a coherent sentence. Covfefe!

Given that there is a minimum age for eligibility to serve (35), perhaps we should consider a maximum age as well (say, 75).

Christopher Poulos

Greensboro

‘Not negotiable’?

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill to raise the debt ceiling. The bill contains provisions for bringing back unused COVID-19 relief funds and other sensible ideas. But the big story here is that Chuck Schumer pronounced it “dead on arrival” in the Senate, meaning he won’t let it reach the floor, and President Biden declared it “not negotiable.”

So there we have it. Only two Democrats, who declare themselves leaders, are readying this country for default, indicating that it is more important to wildly borrow and spend other people’s money than it is to go to the negotiating table and get the debt limit raised as they wanted.

Since when did it make sense to say no to yes?

Jim Lumsden

Greensboro

How news works

A recent letter said it was “sad” that the way the news cycle works lead to the news about the Nashville school shooting had “disappeared” after three days. The writer indicated that the reason was that Donald Trump was indicted.

The writer is partly correct. The reason the continued coverage of the school shooting “disappeared” was because of how the news cycle works, but it had nothing to do with Trump. The only reason the constant coverage of the shooting stopped was because it did not fit the narrative.

Believe me, if a Christian had shot six transgender people the coverage would have been nonstop for much longer, no matter what else happened in the news. But it was after a transgender individual (just a couple of days following the promotion of a “trans day of vengeance”) killed six people at a Christian School that the coverage disappeared — to use the writer’s own words.

Want further proof? Two days after the incident, the White House announced that it was transgender people who were under attack, despite the fact it was a transgender person who had killed six Christians. If a Christian had killed six people from any group, I somehow don’t think the White House would come out and say Christians were under attack.

This shooting did not further the agenda, so the coverage stopped. That is the way the news cycle works.

Fred Pearlman

Greensboro