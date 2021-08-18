Thursday's letters

The liberal mindset

The debacle in Afghanistan is a perfect example of liberal thinking and action.

Whatever a liberal politician wants to do needs only a rationale to explain why it should be done. Liberals pass budgets based on the expectation that their spending will make things better for some group of citizens. Rarely is any effort made to consider that it might not work.

So it is rare that any effort is made to monitor or measure the actual effect of the spending. If there is an evaluation, and the measured result is not good, their most frequent response is to say that not enough money or time was spent, or that the evaluation was flawed.

They never conclude that the effort itself was flawed.

So in Afghanistan, our president decided that spending more money or time was not politically feasible, and he decided to leave. He didn’t think that there were many different ways to do it and tried to pick the way with the fewest dangers. If something went wrong, he knew he could always blame it on the Afghans, Donald Trump or the inability to spend more money or time.

He wanted out, despite the dangers.

Bill Stevens Jamestown