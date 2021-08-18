Thursday's letters

The liberal mindset
The debacle in Afghanistan is a perfect example of liberal thinking and action.
Whatever a liberal politician wants to do needs only a rationale to explain why it should be done. Liberals pass budgets based on the expectation that their spending will make things better for some group of citizens. Rarely is any effort made to consider that it might not work.
So it is rare that any effort is made to monitor or measure the actual effect of the spending. If there is an evaluation, and the measured result is not good, their most frequent response is to say that not enough money or time was spent, or that the evaluation was flawed.
They never conclude that the effort itself was flawed.
So in Afghanistan, our president decided that spending more money or time was not politically feasible, and he decided to leave. He didn’t think that there were many different ways to do it and tried to pick the way with the fewest dangers. If something went wrong, he knew he could always blame it on the Afghans, Donald Trump or the inability to spend more money or time.
He wanted out, despite the dangers.
Bill Stevens Jamestown
A sad time
I agree we were never going to convert Afghanistan into a democracy. Remember the reason we went in: because almost 3,000 died on 9/11.
Yes, we have lost too many in this war, almost 2,500 over 20 years. The News & Record states that it expects the worst for Afghanistan, that our departure will resonate for decades to come with serious implications for our nation, allies and world security.
One reader asked what do you do when they won’t fight for themselves (Afghan military casualties total more than 69,000). Biden said he is for human rights, even though we know that women now will experience barbarism and brutality in Afghanistan. Having a presence there seems like a small price to pay to avoid these things.
Remember, in December 2011 Biden said the Taliban, per se, are not our enemy. We shall see.
I wonder how many of our allies that we support (Germany, South Korea) could defend their countries if they were attacked and we were not there to come to the rescue. If I were an ally I definitely would question whether we would.
It is a sad time for our country. Prayers to the Afghans.
Caesar Wyssbrod
Greensboro
Put out the fire
Imagine your house was on fire. You would do all you could to put out the fire as quickly and completely as possible.
Would you get it, say 75% put out, and decide that’s enough — let’s leave some ashes smoldering and flames flickering? No, of course you wouldn’t, as the fire would almost certainly pick up and spread again.
Yet this is exactly what we’ve done societally with the pandemic. We were getting it mostly under control but then decided “mostly” was good enough. Predictably it wasn’t and as a result the pandemic has spread again. Everyone is tired of fighting this fire. Maybe, just maybe, this time we won’t address it only partway, leaving the flames still flickering, but instead make a concerted effort to actually put it out. Then we’ll all be able to breathe easier.
Joel Landau Greensboro
Selective enforcement
What do you think the chances are that the anti-vaxxer politicians would change their tune if a vaccination passport was combined with a voter ID card?
As to enforcing the wearing of masks in public schools, they seem to have little difficulty in enforcing student dress codes when it is convenient.
Dan Donovan
Greensboro
Herd mentality
Last September, during a televised ABC town hall meeting, President Trump seemingly misspoke when he said that “herd mentality” would enable us to overcome COVID-19 … even without the vaccine. That misstatement by the then-president may well explain why so many “red” states have low vaccination rates and are prohibiting the mandating of masking measures.
The “herd mentality” of these states has in effect enabled a “herd immunity” strategy that has effectively resulted in the “thinning out” their respective herds. It is unimaginable that this is actually the intent of these states … but one cannot dispute the continuing carnage wrought by their herd mentality.
Get vaccinated, wear a mask and be a “herd immunity” survivor, not a casualty.
Howard Becker Greensboro
The GOP species
I found quite interesting an article in the Aug 12 News & Record in which scientists announced the discovery of a new species, a species whose members are “lacking brains, blood, or even hearts … .”
My first reaction was that this is not new but rather a well-known species, namely, North Carolina Republican legislators.
Turns out the scientists were describing a new, more dangerous species of jellyfish. The sting of a jellyfish can be quite painful but nothing compared to the pain inflicted upon the citizens of North Carolina by the Republicans in Raleigh.