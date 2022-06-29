Thursday's letters

Safety loophole

Regarding the editorial about scanners at traditional high school entrances in Guilford County (June 29):

Just a question: Where will the body scanners be placed for all the schools in Guilford County with the temporary mobile units? How will they protect all the teachers and students in Guilford County Schools?

Someone who wants to enter a school and harm several innocent people just needs to walk right up and let loose. There’s no place to hide. There’s nowhere to go.

The students and teachers are sitting ducks. As a retired teacher for 15 years from one of these “short-term, solve-the-crowded-school, easy-answer, temporary 30-plus-year-old mobile units,” I am very concerned. When I asked every year during the mandatory drills “What about us? Where do we hide? How do we protect our 30-33 students if …” every year the SRO said, “I’m sorry; do the best you can.”

And he’d look away. Sad!

All anyone needs to do is drive throughout the county and see how many “I’m sorry; do the best you can” situations exist. So I ask, what about the mobile units in GCS? How will the children and teachers be protected?

Carol True

Oak Ridge

What next?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the birth control pill prevents pregnancy like this:

1. By stopping or reducing ovulation (egg production).

2. By thickening cervical mucus to keep sperm from entering the uterus.

3. By thinning the lining of the uterus so that a fertilized egg is less likely to attach.

If 1 and 2 fail should fail, which is not uncommon, No. 3 technically is an aborted fertilized egg. Some doctors call it a “silent abortion.” Did you read Judge Thomas’ Roe v. Wade concurring opinion? Is the pill next? Is this just the beginning?

Don’t stand around with blinders on. Go and read the opinion. You want to lose your rights because you’re too lazy to read?

Well, now what do you think?

Do you see how conservatives want to keep the government small and stay out of our lives?

I’ve been around a minute. One thing you can count on. Stock markets always go back up. Inflation will always recede. Gas prices always come back down. That’s just how this world works.

The question is this:

Do you want to keep your right to health care or to vote or to marry who you love? Then you better go answer that question Nov. 8!

Steve Gilley

Reidsville

Vaughan for mayor

Why do I support Nancy Vaughan for mayor? I first knew Nancy in the 1990s, as she led a petition effort so the community had input in the use of the former Jefferson-Pilot Club. With the revised zoning, we now have the oasis of Price Park and Jefferson School, instead of more retail and commercial development.

I have appreciated her leadership through the pandemic, particularly the early months when she listened to public health experts and required mask mandates before they were widespread.

I appreciate her leadership that balanced safety with a few nights’ curfews, but also protected the ability of those seeking racial justice to share their message as they marched across town.

She supports mental health teams that go out on calls with police as needed, a practical strategy that is safer for all.

Through my nonprofit work, I also know her as a supporter of services that help people have a hand up to new skills and jobs, work opportunities and decent housing. She is welcoming to immigrants, people who are LBGTQ. She is out in the community and does her homework. Please join me in voting to reelect Nancy Vaughan.

Jean Pudlo

Greensboro