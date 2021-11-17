Thursday's letters

Let us make a thorough, complete education the basis of our country. Let's not sacrifice our intelligence for stupid rhetoric and sound bites.

You might continue to fester in your world of hatred and conspiracy theories and you may take them to your grave. Or you can join the real world of innovative thinking and move our nation toward a much brighter future for everyone.

Trish McDermott

Browns Summit

DMV logjam

I understand that the DMV is understaffed and not able to serve all walk-ins, but it's quite obvious that most of its problems are self-inflicted.

I have an expired Virginia license and am unable to transfer it online — something that, if changed, would make it easy for some customers to actually avoid coming to the DMV.

Also, North Carolina is one of three states in which you need insurance just for a license. I get why this is, but when 47 other states don't, it's no wonder North Carolina is the lesser-tier state.

The earliest available appointment was for Dec. 13. I had arrived at 9:30 a.m. in hopes of getting a walk-in and expected a long wait.