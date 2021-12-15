Thursday's letters

Woven realities
A recent letter to the editor ("Virus: Who benefits?" Dec. 14) argued, in response to a previous letter, that it is actually the Democratic Party, not the Republicans, who have benefited from the ongoing COVID pandemic. The supporting evidence provided by this writer brings to mind the cynical conspiracy beliefs that:
- The NRA is leveraging gun violence to promote sales.
- Fire departments are encouraging arson to increase their funding.
- Only voter suppression will ensure election integrity.
- The Jan. 6 Capitol assault was only an unruly crowd of tourists.
- If an election outcome isn’t to your liking … it had to have been stolen.
- And the right to life is not to be confused with the right to sustaining that life.
Indeed, we humans are ever so capable of selectively weaving together our own reality biases in order to assign or avoid blame. The constant 24/7 repetition of our nation’s problems in a louder and more insistent voice only serves to deafen our ability to hear and listen to those that actually have solutions to offer. Or in this case, inspire another cynical fault-finding letter to the editor.
Howard Becker
Greensboro
Report from Glasgow
The world is trying to address options to successfully mitigate potentially disastrous global temperature increases that may be issues for our kids and grandkids. There have been three global climate conferences on a four-year cycle this century. Glasgow, the third, concluded in late November.
Our environment roundtable had a very informative, in-depth and extremely interesting assessment from Justin Catanoso following his return from Glasgow. This conference attracted more than 40,000 visitors! Justin, a faculty member at Wake Forest University, is well-known and respected in our area and has written extensively on environmental issues. He also attended the Paris climate conference and reports future conferences will be held annually, the next in Cairo.
We were most fortunate that Justin was able to share time with us and permit us to make a YouTube video for our members. He has granted permission for us to share the link to this video with our community. If you wish to see a compelling assessment of the current state of climate change, we invite you to copy the follow address into your browser: https://youtu.be/gtWxPt6KC64.
Dick Feulner
Summerfield
The writer is co-chair, with with Judy Hoag, of the Environment Roundtable of the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad.
A perfect night
I'm so grateful to the city for a fabulous Festival of Lights event.
I happily wandered unmasked through downtown checking out a decorated tree contest, local artisans' booths and great jazz music by Wally West while a fancily dressed girl on stilts agilely moved to the tunes and entertained the crowd.
On Elm Street, countless musicians entertained in the balmy weather on Dec. 3. Some outside restaurant diners had front-row seats for several acts. At Hamburger Square, I marveled at the "snow" falling softly from the sky while amazing laser beams bounced off buildings and trees as a band played. Elves gave out gigantic marshmallows on dowels; roasting was prohibited because of fire danger. At the end of the route, a DJ on a huge stage played some funky music and was gearing up for free karaoke!
I visited the ice rink and back at the train tracks it was obvious the beautiful tree had been lit because a massive crowd started heading south on Elm. Traveling upstream back to the brightly lit tree I saw joyous families lingering and park maintenance workers were even smiling and jolly.
It was a lovely ending to a perfectly festive Festival of Lights.
Lynn Henson
Greensboro
One real Santa
This letter is in reference to the national story printed in the News & Record on Dec. 15 ("Labor shortage means you may not see Santa this year").
There were a few errors in the article but mostly they could have been resolved by clarifying that the shortage of Santa assistants does not mean that children will not see Santa this year. It means that, due to the issues identified, there will be much fewer of Santa’s helpers out and about.
The big man himself has been safely quarantined at the North Pole, fully vaccinated and will be certainly on the job come Dec. 24. Should anyone question his immanent arrival, look around at the spirit in our community, lit tree balls and parades. All signs point to this being a very merry Christmas for the good boys and girls.
Louis Panzer
Jamestown