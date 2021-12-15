Thursday's letters

Report from Glasgow

The world is trying to address options to successfully mitigate potentially disastrous global temperature increases that may be issues for our kids and grandkids. There have been three global climate conferences on a four-year cycle this century. Glasgow, the third, concluded in late November.

Our environment roundtable had a very informative, in-depth and extremely interesting assessment from Justin Catanoso following his return from Glasgow. This conference attracted more than 40,000 visitors! Justin, a faculty member at Wake Forest University, is well-known and respected in our area and has written extensively on environmental issues. He also attended the Paris climate conference and reports future conferences will be held annually, the next in Cairo.

We were most fortunate that Justin was able to share time with us and permit us to make a YouTube video for our members. He has granted permission for us to share the link to this video with our community. If you wish to see a compelling assessment of the current state of climate change, we invite you to copy the follow address into your browser: https://youtu.be/gtWxPt6KC64.

Dick Feulner