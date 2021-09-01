Thursday's letters

This war was fought for right reasons. We were attacked, but the mission is a failure because we only accomplished killing some of the enemy. We did not wipe them out and make them incapable of attacking the U.S. again. The U.S. accomplished nothing but the killing of 2,000-plus U.S. troops.

North Vietnam posed no threat to the U.S., but Kennedy was so set on stopping the spread of communism he involved the nation in a war that resulted only in 58,000 U.S. troops killed. And the Communist still took over South Vietnam because the politicians were so afraid of Russia and China entering the war they would not let the B-52's flatten North Vietnam.

If you are going to fight a war, fight to win, not to run away like cowards in the night.

James Simpson

Thomasville

Impeachable

As a former service member, I am appalled and deeply offended by the president's decision to leave Americans in Afghanistan. It is an act of cowardice to give in to the Taliban. We NEVER leave Americans behind.