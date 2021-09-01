Thursday's letters

Change priorities?
The individuals who have exercised "their rights" not to be vaccinated to protect themselves against COVID-19 have negatively impacted the rights of individuals who are fully vaccinated to obtain timely, and often lifesaving, services hospitals traditionally provide.
If a vast majority of the population were vaccinated, most likely the pandemic would be already behind us and hospitals would not be overwhelmed with COVID patients. Hospitals are now unable to timely handle real emergencies or to provide timely traditional inpatient hospital services and surgeries.
Maybe it is time for hospitals to provide priority treatment for patients with traditional emergencies and scheduled surgeries. And, as space becomes available, they could provide services for those who have chosen to be unvaccinated.
We then might see more willingness of the unvaccinated to seek COVID shots to protect themselves and the rest of society.
G. Gary Nixon
Greensboro
Remind them
The majority of people in the U.S. today have no memory of polio or smallpox. Please do a series of articles on these two devastating illnesses and the resulting vaccinations. Our country needs reminding. Thank you.
Kathy Jarman
Greensboro
Hatchet job
Regarding Robin Adams Cheeley's hatchet piece on Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson on Sunday (Aug. 22):
I take issue with it.
God made us all; whatever our skin color is OK. We do not have to fight and teach our children to hate each other. The Taliban and their barbaric behavior should be enough to set the example of what hatred can do.
Traditional (or charter) schools need to be available for people who don't buy the extreme Democratic mindset. We do not need to teach "kinky sex" to children nor how to hate other people. Incidentally, God made male and female and attempt to change to otherwise won't work. Read Psalm 100 and give God his due.
Carol M. Pulliam
Oak Ridge
Black history is different
If we’re going to argue about how to teach Black history, let’s start with the truth. James Gibson wrote in the Atlantic Magazine letters that, while visiting Middleton Place, a historically restored plantation in Charleston, S.C., he asked the guide for more information about the “gorgeous lawns leading to the river."
She replied with a smile that “it took 100 slaves 10 years to do this.”
History tells us about American prejudice against, and mistreatment of, any of its nonwhite English-speaking immigrants. But none of those peoples were stolen from their home, put in chains, shipped here and then auctioned to the highest bidder. No other immigrant group became pieces of property with no rights as human beings.
Slaves spent their lives as farm animals and captives. Women often were sexually abused, and families were separated and sold as if they were horses and cattle. For the hundred years following the Civil War until the Civil Rights Act, Blacks were never allowed to integrate; their property was burned; they were hanged; and they were segregated from whites with zoning restrictions. Many of those prejudices continue today.
All Americans need to learn and understand why Black history is different.
Bruce Bower
Greensboro
Vietnam 2.0
The politicians in Washington, D.C., have thrown out 2,000-plus U.S. troops KIA in Afghanistan, not to mention thousands mutilated with no more regard than throwing out morning trash. They send young men and women to their deaths while they cower behind desks in D.C. and slap one another on the back and go to parties and fancy dinners.
This war was fought for right reasons. We were attacked, but the mission is a failure because we only accomplished killing some of the enemy. We did not wipe them out and make them incapable of attacking the U.S. again. The U.S. accomplished nothing but the killing of 2,000-plus U.S. troops.
North Vietnam posed no threat to the U.S., but Kennedy was so set on stopping the spread of communism he involved the nation in a war that resulted only in 58,000 U.S. troops killed. And the Communist still took over South Vietnam because the politicians were so afraid of Russia and China entering the war they would not let the B-52's flatten North Vietnam.
If you are going to fight a war, fight to win, not to run away like cowards in the night.
James Simpson
Thomasville
Impeachable
As a former service member, I am appalled and deeply offended by the president's decision to leave Americans in Afghanistan. It is an act of cowardice to give in to the Taliban. We NEVER leave Americans behind.
President Biden deserves to be impeached for such decision making. I don't like who his successor would be, but this is unconscionable. He is not fit to hold the office.
Bruce Nichelson
Browns Summit
Sorry? Why?
Regarding the story about a proposed apology and reparations in High Point ("High Point City Council committee endorses NAACP resolution calling for city apology for slavery," Aug. 31):
The article reported that the City Council is proposing a resolution to apologize for slavery. The head of the NAACP is requesting it.
The Civil War was 150 years ago. There are no living slaves.
Why would a city council apologize for slavery when no slaves are living?
As for the City Council, it likely never owned slaves. Why would it apologize for slavery when there is none?
J.P. Lester
Reidsville