Thursday's letters

She pointed to toxins in cosmetics, food and other products and asked if we have a source of information about which products contain which toxins — and which are “clean,” that is, free of toxins.

We do. The Environmental Working Group has an exhaustive, easily accessible database of just that.

In addition, we have a local source of clean, sustainably sourced food and other grocery products in our full-service grocery co-op, Deep Roots Market. I talk with staff there often and I know their food and grocery ethic. They are completely focused on ensuring that they carry only the cleanest, most environmentally-friendly products available. And if customers find out differently, they appreciate your feedback and are happy to make changes when possible.

We are truly fortunate to have the EWG nationally and Deep Roots Market locally to help us protect our health and our environment.

Lyn McCoy

Greensboro

Greener schools

Climate change is upon us, and we must make drastic changes to stem the tide of crippling droughts, torrential rains and increasingly destructive storms.