Thursday's letters

Agree to disagree
A guest columnist in the Sunday paper (May 2), Madison Fields, does not accept former Mayor Jim Melvin’s portrait in the Elon University School of Law. Many times in life we have to accept things we don’t agree with.
Mr. Melvin was mayor of Greensboro for 16 years. The law school largely is in downtown Greensboro because of his and Mike Weaver’s generosity.
While there are varying opinions about the Klan and CWP shootout in 1979, we have to accept that folks feel differently about what happened that day.
None of what happened that day is on Mr. Melvin’s hands. He has devoted his adult life to making Greensboro a better place. His portrait belongs in the law school and his name belongs in many other places. He is entitled to his opinion about what happened that day, as is Ms. Fields.
Greensboro is a better place because of Jim Melvin. I think we should all agree on that.
David B. Craft
Greensboro
Cleaner water
I commend the writer (“What’s in our water?”, April 29) who suggested we look upstream for the causes of contaminants in our water. She’s exactly right. It makes more sense in all ways to prevent contamination rather than try to clean it up.
She pointed to toxins in cosmetics, food and other products and asked if we have a source of information about which products contain which toxins — and which are “clean,” that is, free of toxins.
We do. The Environmental Working Group has an exhaustive, easily accessible database of just that.
In addition, we have a local source of clean, sustainably sourced food and other grocery products in our full-service grocery co-op, Deep Roots Market. I talk with staff there often and I know their food and grocery ethic. They are completely focused on ensuring that they carry only the cleanest, most environmentally-friendly products available. And if customers find out differently, they appreciate your feedback and are happy to make changes when possible.
We are truly fortunate to have the EWG nationally and Deep Roots Market locally to help us protect our health and our environment.
Lyn McCoy
Greensboro
Greener schools
Climate change is upon us, and we must make drastic changes to stem the tide of crippling droughts, torrential rains and increasingly destructive storms.
Collectively, this is anticipated to cost trillions of dollars in the economy and millions of lives in the ensuing economic upheaval. While individual changes are certainly warranted, we need to bend the curve with the largest energy users. The Greensboro Solar Power Now Coalition has worked tirelessly to push for commitments of transitions to green energy and carbon neutrality on a larger scale throughout Guilford County.
In 2019, the coalition helped pass a resolution with the Greensboro City Council aiming for 100% renewable energy in city operations by 2040. The coalition has now set its sights on Guilford County Schools (GCS). The passage of the $300 billion bond in 2020 presents an ample opportunity to focus on sustainability. The coalition met with the builders overseeing the project — HICAPS — who are very open to green building.
Concerned citizens of Guilford County need to push the GCS to step up and commit to 100% renewable energy by 2050. You can take action now by emailing the school board at boardofed@gcsnc.com.
Joel Gallagher
Greensboro
Protect the vote
I strongly urge the U.S. Senate to pass H.R. 1 — the For the People Act of 2021 — to ensure every citizen’s rights to free, accessible, secure and fair elections. After the Shelby County v. Holder decision, voting rights in our country have come under attack in ways unlike anything we’ve seen since before the Voting Rights Act was enacted in 1965. This critical legislation:
Safeguards voters’ rights, ensures fair elections by requiring states to establish independent redistricting commissions to draw district maps that are fair and representative of the communities they serve.
Requires campaign finance transparency.
Expands ethics provisions in Congress, the White House and the Supreme Court, as well as among federal employees.
And requires the president, vice president and certain candidates to disclose tax returns.
Please spread the word about H.R. 1 by calling or writing your two U.S. senators and encouraging family members and friends to do the same.
This critical legislation will protect our voice, our vote and our democracy.
John Sestito
Waxhaw
Rudy’s decline
Rudy, Rudy, Rudy ... what’s up? Looks like it’s time for “trial by combat.”
What were you thinking? Talking to the president of Ukraine about getting dirt on Biden! Just because “The Donald” asked you to?
Now the feds have raided your office and apartment and served a search warrant for your electronic devices. And what about those encrypted messages? What were you trying to hide?
Imagine that. Once you were personal attorney to the president of the United States, and once mayor of New York — America’s Mayor. Now you’re an FBI target and may face jail time.