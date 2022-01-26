Thursday's letters

Why not here?
Russia is at the Ukrainian border. The Biden administration has put 8,500 U.S. troops on "high alert" for possible deployment to Eastern Europe. They have cleared NATO allies to ship American military hardware to Ukraine, and plan on shipping another $200 million worth of anti-armor missiles, ammunition and other equipment to Ukraine in the coming days.
The administration has deployed Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to Germany, Switzerland and Ukraine for negotiations.
With all of these hundreds of millions of American taxpayer dollars and diplomatic efforts to protect the Ukrainian border, does anyone else find it ironic that, according to the Pew Research Center, Southwest U.S. border encounters increased to their highest recorded level ever in fiscal year 2021?
Why can’t our border be better protected?
Tom Imbus
Browns Summit
Unconstitutional
The North Carolina Constitution may be found at: www.ncleg.gov/Laws/Constitution
If you download a copy and do a few searches you will find that the words "bias," "extreme," "radical," "partisan" and "gerrymandering" do not appear in it.
But the following words do appear:
"Article 1, Declaration of Rights, Sec. 2. Sovereignty of the people.
"All political power is vested in and derived from the people; all government of right originates from the people, is founded upon their will only, and is instituted solely for the good of the whole."
This a clear and powerful statement of the rights of the citizens of North Carolina. Read it again and in particular think about the meaning of "instituted solely for the good of the whole" (the citizens of North Carolina) as opposed to the meaning of partisan bias (for the good of a political party).
Partisan bias is unconstitutional in North Carolina.
Case closed. Drop mic.
Ray Sebastian
Burlington
People over party
Regarding “As one Joe builds, another Joe destroys” (Jan. 21 column, Dana Milbank):
I find it amazing that the writer thinks that, whichever your political party, you should go along with whatever it proposes. You are supposed to vote for what is best for the American citizens, not your party.
That is the major problem with Washington.
As for the cartoon that pictures Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema taking selfies with a clown in front of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, they voted for what is best for we the people.
It’s funny that someone thinks voter ID stops Black people from voting when you have to have an ID to do most anything.
If you are a legal citizen there is nothing holding you back from voting.
J.P. Lester
Reidsville
Disqualified
Conservatives often maintain that the tenets of the U.S. Constitution be followed closely. Let them, then, look at the 14th Amendment, Section 3, which says, in essence that "No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President" if they took part in an insurrection or rebellion against the United States, or gave aid and comfort to the enemies of the United States.
A president is considered "an officer of the United States."
An "insurrection" is defined as "a violent uprising against an authority or a government."
Just as we removed Osama bin Laden for taking part in the 9/11 attacks though he never piloted the aircraft, we see a parallel in Donald Trump taking part of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection ("Fight like hell") that day, though he watched it on television in the White House.
Looking at this situation leads one to an unassailable conclusion: Trump should never again hold any public office.
James R. Jackson
Reidsville
Tanger's a gem
The three-year wait for the Tanger Center was worth it!
I bought "Porgy and Bess" tickets in December of 2018, before the Tanger was even built. Yesterday, we had such good, close seats, that we could actually see the beads of sweat on Porgy during the amazing performance.
Of course, Rhiannon Giddens' performance was stellar. The show was about as long as an NFL football game (about three hours) and was worth every minute, every penny.
You must check out this new gem we have in the Tanger Center. What's been your experience?
Ron Rubenzer
Greensboro
Costly in dollars, too
“It’s the economy, stupid.”
— 1992 phrase coined by James Carville
We must address the ever-increasing cost of climate change today. We must start decarbonizing our economy now.
Many solutions to consider include developing renewable energy resources, electrifying transportation, improving electrical efficiencies, investing in research and development on grid-scale battery storage, planting trees, etc.
All raise the same questions: How much? Where will we find the money? Also, we should strive for fair solutions, leaving no one behind in our energy transition.
Year after year, the costly impacts of climate change increasingly affect our health, lives and property. Many households, already stretched financially, need our focus on current and future affordability. The cost of doing nothing to decarbonize will grow even higher.
For example, the Build Back Better plan contains $555 billion in spending proposals for climate and clean-energy efforts over 10 years. Notably, the single-year cost of 2021’s extreme weather events is estimated at $145 billion with nearly 700 lives lost. Alone, Hurricane Ida’s powerful winds and record flooding supercharged by climate change brought damages of $65 billion (www.ncdc.noaa.gov/billions).
Of all of the currently proposed solutions, carbon-pricing legislation is the fastest, single most powerful and cost-effective way to combat climate change. Call Congress now.
Minta Phillips
Julian