Thursday's letters

I find it amazing that the writer thinks that, whichever your political party, you should go along with whatever it proposes. You are supposed to vote for what is best for the American citizens, not your party.

That is the major problem with Washington.

As for the cartoon that pictures Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema taking selfies with a clown in front of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, they voted for what is best for we the people.

It’s funny that someone thinks voter ID stops Black people from voting when you have to have an ID to do most anything.

If you are a legal citizen there is nothing holding you back from voting.

J.P. Lester

Reidsville

