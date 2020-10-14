Thursday's letters

Act of desperation

Oh my. Nancy Pelosi has now created a commission to determine if the 25th Amendment should be used to remove the president from office.

After failing at impeachment and pushing for mail-in ballots and ballot harvesting, we now have another soon-to-fail effort. What level of hate of Donald Trump is necessary for them to take this latest step?

The desperation level must be off the scale. Rather than putting forth a candidate and a platform that the majority of Americans can approve of and vote for, the Democrats resort to manipulative means to win.

The result will be exactly the opposite. Americans are smart enough to see through this and the Democrats will not like the results.

Bruce Nichelson

Browns Summit

Toward better policing

The official validation of Juneteenth occurred as a significant move toward uniting our community and recognized a part of shared history. It is but one step towards remodeling our social norms towards true equity in years to come.