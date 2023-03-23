Vaccine misconception

There is a bill making its way through the North Carolina House that would prohibit public schools, colleges and universities from requiring students to provide proof that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Apparently, the reasoning behind this bill is that the vaccine was approved too quickly in a rushed manner, thus making it possibly unsafe. I wish that our legislators could have heard the recent Bryan series talk by Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett who led the National Institute of Health team that developed the Moderna vaccine. Dr. Corbett is an African American woman from the small community of Hurdle Mills near Hillsborough, N.C.

She is currently an assistant professor of Immunology and Infectious Diseases at Harvard University. She holds a Ph.D. in microbiology and immunology from UNC-Chapel Hill. Since 2016 her NIH team had been working diligently and in relative obscurity to develop vaccines for coronaviruses. When the pandemic began, this placed them in the unique position to draw on their extensive prior research to develop a COVID-19 vaccine in record time.

This was not a vaccine that was developed from scratch starting in 2019. A quick Google search will provide information about Dr. Corbett and the science behind the vaccine. I hope that our legislators will do a bit of research before passing this bill.

Brucie Shook

Greensboro

I enjoyed the two-part story on the history and issues surrounding the state-controlled distribution of alcohol.

However, the series should have addressed the composition and experience of those on local ABC boards, how they were appointed, their compensation and qualifications. A follow up article is clearly needed for transparency to the public you serve.

Kevin Picard

Greensboro

Debt-limit stakes

What’s all the fuss lately about a “debt limit”?

The debt limit allows the government to borrow money to cover debts already approved by Congress. A phrase in the 14th Amendment says spending already authorized by law, i.e. the public debt, “shall not be questioned.” Therefore, in black and white, the only limit on spending is the money that has been approved by Congress and the president.

If Congress forces us to stop paying debt on items that were already approved, the economy will tank. Estimates are that we probably will lose 7 million jobs and enter a financial crisis.

What about Social Security, Medicare and my pension? Should you worry about them? Yes!

President Joe Biden says he won’t negotiate over the debt limit. That’s not right. He should ignore it entirely, and pick his fight on passing his budget, which was released recently. “To reduce it to a slogan: The budget is its own debt ceiling” (CNN, Hockett interview).

Republicans will go crazy, but sometimes we need another “profile in courage.” Biden should not worry about reelection now, and tell them, “I’ll see you in court.” Then, the strictly conservative Supreme Court will either not take the case, or issue a ruling agreeing that the amendment wording is abundantly clear.

The fuss I alluded to at first is too weak a word. If we go over the estimated debt limit deadline, about early August with nothing done, we will be in deep doo-doo.

Harvey Herman

Greensboro

Who needs a co-pilot anyway?

Sarcasm du jour:

How about we apply Donald Trump’s actions toward the railroad industry to the airline industry: Where is it written that a commercial airline has to have two pilots and at least one flight attendant? OK, it’s probably somewhere in the FAA regulations. But, as Ted Cruz pointed out, rules are meant to be changed — for a hefty campaign donation as long as the company isn’t woke.

So let’s cut it back to one pilot and no flight attendants. Think of all the money that the airlines can save. They will undoubtedly pass on all these savings to their customers. It’s called “trickle-down” and it works. Overnight, the Republican Party could succeed at eliminating the pilot shortage where the Democrats have failed. Just think of it: No more delayed or canceled flights due to crew shortages.

So what if there would be more crashes? What’s the loss of a couple hundred lives here or there? It’s a lower casualty rate than gun deaths. Besides, as Marjorie Taylor Greene noted about avoidable deaths, “Nobody lives forever.”

Dan Flak

Greensboro