Thursday's letters

Since you asked ...
Allen Johnson: in response to your column in the Nov. 15 N&R, I proffer the following to enlighten you.
Most of your malicious “charges” against President Trump are misinformed or flat-out false regurgitations from your almost exclusive source of “news," the totally unashamedly biased Associated Press.
I and those Americans whom I know well and respect who voted for President Trump did so not only to elect a president who would continue to lead our great country in maintaining its path to freedom with prosperity and greatness, but just as importantly to assure that beginning in 2021 we would not have a weak, senile, corrupt, infanticide-sanctioning, delusional (many of the “stories” he recalls from childhood to present are purely verifiable fabrications), plagiaristic, weird women’s hair sniffing (and much worse!) temporary kleptocrat/grifter-in-chief president placeholder for a silly socialist VP who would set the U.S. on a path to destruction, beginning with abrogation of the Constitution and total transfer of power to duplicitous elites.
Perhaps most illuminating to you: Having observed and intensively studied many individuals who vouchsafed queries similar to yours, I have found them to be mostly shallow, arrogant, ignorant, inane, intransigent, insincere, hypocritical, attention-seeking, often racist ranters.
Linda Kilgariff
Greensboro
Graham's meddling
It is a shame there isn't a Nobel Prize for hypocrisy; if there were, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina would be a shoo-in for suggesting to the secretary of state of Georgia that he might be able to harvest a few less votes for Biden in Democrat-leaning areas by examining signatures more closely.
The conversation wasn't simply in passing in the halls of Congress; Graham called the secretary while he was quarantined at home in the midst of a statewide hand recount.
One would think (hope?) our senators would be more concerned about helping us get through the terrible times we are all in right now.
Ken Sisk
Greensboro
Let him pass
I had to ponder a bit after I read Charles Davenport’s column in the Sunday paper (Nov. 15). My first thought was why would a grown man act so childishly?
Perhaps what N.C. First Lady Cooper did was silly, but what he did was immature at best, and vindictive at worst.
Perhaps the guy following him too closely was a truly a jerk. But perhaps the guy had a real need to get somewhere quick. Perhaps he was on some medication which made him need a bathroom ASAP.
Perhaps someone had been injured and he was on the way to the hospital. I recall the phone call I received years back, that my father was in the emergency room and was perhaps already dead (and he was).
I was driving as fast as I could to get there and I am very glad I did not get stuck behind someone like Mr. Davenport, who would have shown no mercy, no grace, but chose to act like a petulant child.
He could have pulled over and let the man pass. How difficult would that have been?
Kent Tager
Greensboro
Why Trump? Why Biden?
After reading Allen Johnson's article (Nov. 15) I decided against my knee-jerk response. My question back is this: Why did you vote for Biden? If you’re not aware of his many mistakes and flaws you aren't much of a journalist.
Yet you’re quick to question why people support Trump. Anyone who reads the News & Record understands that most of the stuff you print is anti-Trump, anti-right opinions. So, instead of asking why people vote for Trump, why not ask why you voted for Biden?
Are you aware of his past racist comments? Are you aware of the thousands of Blacks he put behind bars? Are you aware of the accusation of sexual misconduct against him? Can you give me some reasons why you voted for Biden without mentioning your hate for Trump? Give me five accomplishments Biden has that made you think he would be a great. I wonder if your paper will publish anything Biden does wrong or as in the past, sweep under the rug anything that might make Democrats look bad.
Everyone has flaws, even your beloved Democrats. Try saying that. It's not hard.
Caesar Wyssbrod
Greensboro
The GOP's hypocrisy
Of the many challenges confronting our democracy, the hypocrisy of Republicans and President Trump is perhaps the most serious.
By publicly contradicting themselves in order to gain political traction, they undermine truth-telling norms that go to the heart of democratic discourse. Nowhere is their hypocrisy more on display than when Republicans aid and abet Trump's false claims about election fraud even as they give tacit approval to dubious efforts by Trump's attorneys and political lackeys (most recently Sen. Lindsey Graham) to undermine the integrity of the election. Nearly as damaging is Trump who, after largely diminishing the severity of the coronavirus pandemic and dividing the nation over how to cope with it, now wants to take credit for newly developed vaccines developed by the institution of science the authority of which he mostly denies.
Against the principled discourse once associated with traditional conservatism, which actually promoted democratic deliberation by holding truth-telling as a democratic ideal, the hypocrisy of today's Republicans serves only to promote their stranglehold on political power.
In the longer term, their hypocrisy is inflicting untold damage on our nation by eroding trust in the very democratic institutions they once championed. This is the greatest hypocrisy of all.
Kenneth Zagacki
Cary
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!