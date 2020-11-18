Thursday's letters

Are you aware of his past racist comments? Are you aware of the thousands of Blacks he put behind bars? Are you aware of the accusation of sexual misconduct against him? Can you give me some reasons why you voted for Biden without mentioning your hate for Trump? Give me five accomplishments Biden has that made you think he would be a great. I wonder if your paper will publish anything Biden does wrong or as in the past, sweep under the rug anything that might make Democrats look bad.

Everyone has flaws, even your beloved Democrats. Try saying that. It's not hard.

Caesar Wyssbrod

Greensboro

The GOP's hypocrisy

Of the many challenges confronting our democracy, the hypocrisy of Republicans and President Trump is perhaps the most serious.