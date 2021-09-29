Thursday's letters

The check is ... where?
When is Louis DeJoy going to fix the mess he’s made at the post office?
Just today I had to call to get a late fee waived, as I had sent the payment to Illinois in time to meet the due date (more than three weeks later it still hadn’t been received).
The company willingly waived the late fee as it has recently and repeatedly (since DeJoy wrecked it) experienced this problem.
DeJoy lives in Greensboro and can’t even take care of his fellow Greensboro residents!
You’d think these large businesses, which have the influence I don’t, would be complaining to him and encouraging DeJoy to fix his mess.
This whole ordeal punishes the taxpayer and businesses. Further, it’s frustrating to the postal employees who are trying to overcome the mismanagement of their ill-intentioned postmaster general.
Lisa Fullington
Greensboro
You can help
Are you one of three Americans now directly affected by an extreme climate-change event? Are you ready to act on solving climate change?
In 2019, I joined Citizens Climate Lobby (CCL), one of many effective organizations providing evidence-based solutions toward success. Since 2007, CCL continues to build a grassroots, nonpartisan coalition of more than 200,000 members in more than 560 chapters around the world to promote the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act’s (EICDA) cash-back carbon pricing legislation “in a relentless, unstoppable, yet friendly and respectful way” (CCL founder Marshall Saunders).
Carbon pricing is the fastest and most effective lever to decarbonize the planet. Who supports carbon pricing? To list a few: leading climate scientists, economists (including 28 Nobel laureates), mayors, businesses and all living former Federal Reserve chairs, as well as the current one.
Nearly 75% of Americans support taxing corporations for their emissions with 75% of Republicans under 40 wanting our government to limit carbon pollution with collected carbon-price money given as a monthly cash payment to citizens. So, please join the likes of U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and ordinary citizens like me to call for carbon-pricing legislation.
Minta Phillips, M.D.
Julian
Insanity in D.C.
Where is Kathy Manning, Harvard grad (i.e., smart person), and my representative in Congress?
In the last 18 months, we have spent an extra $6 trillion on top of an already-bloated budget. Next year we are going to spend another $1.1 trillion that we don’t have. The year after that, we are going to spend another $1.1 trillion that we don’t have. The feds already borrowed $235,000 from each American household, will be borrowing another $25,000 per household next year, and then $9,000 — forever — without the $3.5 trillion “infrastructure” boondoggle.
Ten years ago, politicians were willing to acknowledge that we had a spending problem. No more. We can’t keep up with what we’ve already promised to spend: Social Security and Medicare are running out of money.
Republicans are complicit, but Democrats have clearly lost their minds on this — and not a word from Ms. Manning. Where are the leaders who think mortgaging our children’s and grandchildren’s future is a bad idea?
Where are the levelheaded types who can see more than a week into the future? Ms. Manning, please stand up and be counted.
Walter J. Sperko
Greensboro
Enlightened
What an enjoyable article about Dr. Walter Hood (“A&T grad digs deep to revitalize spaces,” Sept. 27). Many of us are unfamiliar with terms such as “landscape architecture,” but were enlightened by this article about its importance as we progress into the 21st century. I applaud Dr. Hood for his efforts and perseverance. Show us more of unseen efforts by A&T grads.
Jim Southern
Asheboro
Miraculous sound
The Greensboro Symphony’s concert last evening at the Tanger Center soared me into the land of musical beauty and filled me with deep gratitude! The new Meyer Sound Constellation Acoustic System enabled the concert hall to seem and feel miraculous. We were treated to wonderful chestnuts of the symphonic repertoire and it seemed as if I was hearing them again for the first time.
In that hall with the Meyer the performance was characterized by a wonderful cohesiveness in the sound of the orchestra. I heard wonderful, clear articulation in the quick moments coupled with quiet, gentle sounds that brought the room to a hush. The louder moments sounded and felt not bombastic, but majestic! Solo instrumental lines easily found their way to my ears and brought delight. In the piano concerto the balance between piano and orchestra was just right and when the soloist and orchestra soared in moments of roaring crescendo, they were one.
Others yell at sporting events. I yell at concerts and here: Brava! Bravo! Bravi!
David Partington
Greensboro