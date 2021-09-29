Thursday's letters

Ten years ago, politicians were willing to acknowledge that we had a spending problem. No more. We can’t keep up with what we’ve already promised to spend: Social Security and Medicare are running out of money.

Republicans are complicit, but Democrats have clearly lost their minds on this — and not a word from Ms. Manning. Where are the leaders who think mortgaging our children’s and grandchildren’s future is a bad idea?

Where are the levelheaded types who can see more than a week into the future? Ms. Manning, please stand up and be counted.

Walter J. Sperko

Greensboro

Enlightened

What an enjoyable article about Dr. Walter Hood (“A&T grad digs deep to revitalize spaces,” Sept. 27). Many of us are unfamiliar with terms such as “landscape architecture,” but were enlightened by this article about its importance as we progress into the 21st century. I applaud Dr. Hood for his efforts and perseverance. Show us more of unseen efforts by A&T grads.

Jim Southern

Asheboro

Miraculous sound