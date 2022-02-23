Thursday's letters

Unless Western leaders stand up as a united body and tell Putin to back down, we need to tell all Americans to get out of Finland, Moldova, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia …

E.T. Edwards

Greensboro

The Ukraine crisis

My thanks to the writer of the letter "Putin’s plans" (Feb. 18) for her constructive response to my previous letter about Ukraine. It is excellent when people who disagree can do so with mutual respect.

To move the conversation forward, I think it would be useful for people to read "Ukraine: The Most Dangerous Problem in the World," which appeared in The Nation last fall, before the tensions had risen to the current point, and which can be read for free online. The article argues that the only possible solution to the problem is implementation of the Minsk agreement, which is what Putin has been insisting.