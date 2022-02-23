Thursday's letters

Parental discretion
Regarding Tom Campbell's column "Parents know best or do they?" (Feb. 20):
I was struck by his use of the phrase "run-of-the-mill parents" when noting that if parents do not know how to teach they should keep quiet. He might as well used words like hoi polloi or "great unwashed masses" to describe those who want a significant voice in school content. Those at least would be preferable to some educators calling them domestic terrorists.
I think the parents who are raising their voices are a reflection of the culture war that's been underway since the 1960s. "Run-of-the-mill parents" and millions of others have watched the deconstruction of the nation's culture to the point that they will no longer sit by silently.
It has been said that all politics are downstream from culture. People have watched the national, regional and local cultures, which include education, attacked and replaced by a counter culture that even now is being inserted in our schools.
The "run-of-the-mill" people aren't inclined to allow the situation to further deteriorate.
Roger Rollman
Greensboro
Who sets prices?
We keep hearing and reading about inflation and rising prices. That is a deliberately promoted misconception. Prices do not rise by themselves like spring bulbs or the morning sun. They are raised by external forces, usually wearing business suits.
The higher profits recorded by such businesses as McDonald's, Starbucks and other fast-food purveyors result from raised prices, supposedly to cover higher wages. But the excess comes from raising the prices higher than cost hikes. Only already-wealthy shareholders and executives benefit.
The invisible "market forces" (i.e., agreements within the management class) have driven price raises. Even gasoline stations with franchises must call a central number regularly to the hear the price to be charged for the fuel already in their tanks. Not doing so would result in losing the franchise.
The government does not set prices, except in interest rates to try to affect inflationary trends.
Yet, the blame for this seems to be placed on President Biden. He is not a king issuing edicts. Rather, price raises come from business owners and managers. The only time I recall a president actively controlling prices was during World War II, in an attempt to counter price-gouging.
So, put the blame for inflation where it lies: greed.
James R. Jackson
Reidsville
A familiar picture
History repeats itself; students of history can today see with their own eyes just how World War II began!
In the late 1930s, Hitler started his expansion program by "taking back" the Rhineland, which he claimed was a traditional part of Germany. That was also the reason Putin gave for taking Crimea from Ukraine.
Next, Hitler took over the Sudetenland, parts of Czechoslovakia which spoke German. Putin has taken over the eastern part of Ukraine, stating specifically that these areas belong with Russia because they are Russian-speaking.
At this point, Hitler realized that the international leaders would rather negotiate than commit themselves to a fight; he saw that he could appease them with empty assurances, letting them believe they were accomplishing something, until he changed his mind without warning.
Suddenly, Germany stormed across Poland, taking the capital in the first use of the blitzkrieg. Today’s military experts say that Russian troops are positioned to swiftly take Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.
Unless Western leaders stand up as a united body and tell Putin to back down, we need to tell all Americans to get out of Finland, Moldova, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia …
E.T. Edwards
Greensboro
The Ukraine crisis
My thanks to the writer of the letter "Putin’s plans" (Feb. 18) for her constructive response to my previous letter about Ukraine. It is excellent when people who disagree can do so with mutual respect.
To move the conversation forward, I think it would be useful for people to read "Ukraine: The Most Dangerous Problem in the World," which appeared in The Nation last fall, before the tensions had risen to the current point, and which can be read for free online. The article argues that the only possible solution to the problem is implementation of the Minsk agreement, which is what Putin has been insisting.
The U.S. and Biden are being silent about the Minsk agreements, even though the U.S., Ukraine and the U.N. Security Council are all signatories. Essentially, the U.S. and Ukraine have backed away from the Minsk agreements, because the Ukrainian government doesn't want to give the Donbas region the autonomy it would have under the federal structure envisioned by Minsk.