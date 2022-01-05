Thursday's letters

Then maybe, as the writer said it, we would no longer have the world laughing at us. We could have an election system that is the envy of the world.

Taylor Council

Greensboro

Indefensible

We do have some serial MAGA letter writers here, don’t we? Those same names that reappear with distortions, often excusing the inexcusable, indefensible actions of Donald Trump. One of those people towers above them all.

Just this week, the writer falsely asserted (“Blaming Trump,” Jan. 4) that a letter from Dec. 22 blamed Trump for antisemitism. “What next? Earthquakes? Cancer?” Pretty hilarious, eh?

In actuality, the letter referred to speaks of the disgusting leaflets being distributed, and said, “There has been a well-documented rise in antisemitism in the last four or five years, aided by Donald Trump’s affinity for white nationalists and his peddling of conspiracy theories. ...”

That’s quite a stretch, to interpret that reference as saying that antisemitism, in the main, “is former President Trump’s fault.”