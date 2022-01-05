Thursday's letters

Scary stuff
I don’t feel that I scare easily. Sure, I’ll write an occasional letter when I’m bothered about one thing or another.
However, a recent bother is different, an order of magnitude different.
The headline in an Associated Press opinion piece in Sunday’s paper (Jan. 2) by Nicholas Riccardi, “How Republicans seize election power,” is scary enough to make you want to read the full column.
If that won’t do it, I’ll share with you a couple of quotes from the column:
“… (O)utside experts on democracy and Democrats are sounding alarms, warning that the United States is witnessing a ‘slow-motion insurrection’ with a better chance of success than Trump’s failed power grab last year.”
“That raises fears that Trump-friendly governors could try to certify him — if he were to run in 2024 and be the GOP nominee — as the winner of their state’s electoral votes regardless of the vote count.”
There’s more scary stuff in that column, but I’ll leave you with this well-known Ben Franklin quote. When Franklin was asked what kind of government we have, he said, “A Republic, if you can keep it.”
Well, we are in real danger of losing it.
Harvey Herman
Greensboro
A better way
Regarding the letter on Tuesday, Dec. 21 (“Here’s an idea …”), that proposed ignoring the habit of gerrymandering voting districts:
The writer even suggests prohibiting lawsuits that challenge rigged districts, suggesting that it all balances out over time.
What I see instead is a deeply flawed system that may lead to single-party rule, not a democracy, with freedom only for the privileged. Those lawsuits are the only recourse for balance.
One solution is an independent commission to make truly fair districts — a commission with no ties to any party, appointed by a body beholden to no special interest, with allegiance to the principle of fair and just elections — stewards of the most important part of our system of government.
This commission could come from historians, social scientists and constitutional law experts. Allegiance to nothing but democracy must be an absolute qualification. Use rolling terms of service, overlapping the election cycle — such as terms that are multiples of five, 15 years each, one-third being appointed every five years.
Then maybe, as the writer said it, we would no longer have the world laughing at us. We could have an election system that is the envy of the world.
Taylor Council
Greensboro
Indefensible
We do have some serial MAGA letter writers here, don’t we? Those same names that reappear with distortions, often excusing the inexcusable, indefensible actions of Donald Trump. One of those people towers above them all.
Just this week, the writer falsely asserted (“Blaming Trump,” Jan. 4) that a letter from Dec. 22 blamed Trump for antisemitism. “What next? Earthquakes? Cancer?” Pretty hilarious, eh?
In actuality, the letter referred to speaks of the disgusting leaflets being distributed, and said, “There has been a well-documented rise in antisemitism in the last four or five years, aided by Donald Trump’s affinity for white nationalists and his peddling of conspiracy theories. ...”
That’s quite a stretch, to interpret that reference as saying that antisemitism, in the main, “is former President Trump’s fault.”
Of course Trump didn’t invent antisemitism. He merely plays to the worst instincts of antisemites, from his “good people on both sides” comment after Charlottesville ... to trashing ex-buddy Benjamin Netanyahu for congratulating Biden for his victory ... to saying in April, as part of a rant, that “it used to be that Israel had absolute power over Congress and today I think it’s the opposite.”
That’s a classic antisemitic trope. No need to defend the indefensible.
Bradley Krantz
Greensboro
Manchin’s motives
Apparently, Sen. Joe Manchin’s opposition to the Build Back Better legislation is based on the belief that “better is the enemy of good enough … especially when good enough is already far too expensive.”
To his credit, Sen. Manchin has consistently stated that he cannot support legislation that he cannot explain/justify to his West Virginia constituents. Indeed, explaining the benefits of Build Back Better would only raise questions about why West Virginia is ranked 47th based on a composite of economic, health and social metrics.
Perhaps it is best for Sen. Manchin to just let a sleeping “blue dog Democrat lie” rather than stir up the legacy of unmet needs and interests of his red state. Better may very well be the enemy of good enough, especially when it comes to the senator’s 2024 reelection campaign.
Howard Becker
Greensboro