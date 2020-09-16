Thursday's letters

Heed the science
Imagine you, your spouse and your three young children are at PTI Airport, getting ready to board a plane for New York. Your phone flashes a news alert. The very type of plane you are about to board has been deemed unsafe and likely to fail during flight by 98% of the scientists and engineers who built and tested it. Would you risk your and family’s lives and get on the plane? I’d bet few, if any, would get on board.
Ninety-eight percent of climate scientists (NASA) agree that climate change is human-caused and will lead to catastrophic effects, including increased deaths, negative health effects, widespread displacement of people and severe economic losses. A preview of these effects are the devastating Western wildfires and increased severity of recent hurricanes.
Yet the U.S. ranks in the top three of the world’s nations for the most climate-change denying citizens (YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project 2019). The most prominent person among those deniers is our very own president. At a recent press conference in fire-ravaged California, Trump flippantly dismissed climate scientists and their overwhelming evidence for anthropogenic climate change.
Stan Faeth
Browns Summit
Trump first?
There have been numerous denunciations regarding President Trump’s failure as a leader. He can dispel such accusations by having himself and all of his immediate family be the first ones to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, preferably before Nov. 3.
And he should have Dr. Anthony Fauci administer the shots to allay doubts that the shots are the actual vaccine.
Jim Plyler
Greensboro
MAGA's meaning
The four letters, MAGA, Trump’s slogan, chant, mantra or whatever, are everywhere.
They’re on hats, children’s clothes, adult shirts, yard signs, posters, pens, socks, banners and who knows what else. What a success story!
Today, we have heightened racial tensions; white supremacists called “nice people”; an endorsement from white supremacist and former KKK grand wizard David Duke; allies insulted and maligned; migrant children put in cages; police brutality and violence encouraged; people of color and political opponents portrayed as nonhuman and menacing; the military attacked; some nations referred to as "s---holes"; institutional guardrails eroded; the Postal Service undermined; COVID-19 negligently managed, leaving more than 195,000 dead; and so much more.
But what the heck. “It is what it is” and “I take no responsibility,” Trump said.
So, yes, Trump has been successful because MAGA really stands for Make America Grievous Again!
Lois Burdette
Greensboro
Misleading ads
Ads for Thom Tillis boast of the work he has done to provide health care to North Carolinians. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Tillis has opposed real efforts to provide affordable health care. In the General Assembly — and ever since — he has opposed the Affordable Care Act. When he ran against Kay Hagan in 2014, he declared her support for the act a “firing offense.”
Besides kowtowing to Donald Trump (reportedly removing a mask when Trump might see him), I don’t know where Tillis has been for the past six years. He certainly has done little to provide affordable health care. We haven’t gotten our money’s worth from Tillis.
Cal Cunningham, in contrast, has been and will be a champion of health care for all North Carolinians.
Republican ads attack Cunningham for taking lawful deductions for home improvements and for drawing allowable expenses from the N.C. General Assembly. They also lampoon him for selling garbage bags. What do these attacks have to do with the issues that matter to North Carolinians or with the job he will do as a U.S. senator? Not a thing.
Cal Cunningham will make a fine U.S. senator and he will deliver for us.
Larry Standley
Greensboro
Unreliable sources
It is hard to believe that a man who was a former minister of the Word and sacraments would write an column slamming our president without one single person corroborating his alleged statement, and that of The Atlantic magazine, that President Trump called our veterans losers and suckers.
The Atlantic admitted that its story was "anonymously sourced," meaning not one person would step forward and confirm the article. Meanwhile, more than a dozen people who were there said no such thing was said by President Trump in their presence, including John Bolton, who is certainly no friend of our president.
Mr. Groves' column and The Atlantic's article represent the worst in journalism, supporting Nancy Pelosi's well known strategy of "first we smear them" and then let the media run with the accusations.
Not that it makes any difference, but my father was a World War II veteran who was awarded the Bronze Star with "V" for valor in the Pacific Theater.
Sam Howe
Greensboro
Not heroic
Cal Cunningham loves to display his Bronze Star on his numerous commercials.
I personally know two gentlemen who have won the Bronze Star. One was for valor in combat on a mountain top in North Korea and the other was for valor in combat in Vietnam. I am former military also and I was always under the impression that the Bronze Star was given for bravery in combat. Little did I know.
Once I heard that Cunningham was a lawyer, I asked myself: How did a lawyer win a Bronze Star?
I did a search and found that he was in Iraq and got the star for his service as a lawyer. To get a Bronze Star for service as a lawyer to me diminished my opinion of the award. Even though he met the qualifications to win the medal, I think his ads are misleading since most people think the award is for some heroic action.
Conducting trials in a combat zone to me is not heroic.
Maurice Chilton
Greensboro