Thursday's letters

Winds of change

Climate change has become a huge economic issue as we now must pay for the carbon pollution “trash” from fossil fuel energy.

Thankfully, John Deem’s article, “Winning bids total $315M for wind-energy sites off NC coast” (May 12), put some wind in our sails. And not a moment too soon. One in three Americans experienced extreme weather last year.

So let’s embrace mature wind and solar clean energy technologies and address the major roadblocks to their deployment. One major obstacle is solar permits blocked by “not in my backyard” interests. But private-sector companies are progressively winning over communities with the benefits of clean energy from wind and solar installations.

Another clean energy technology is the electric vehicle (EV). The major problem with EVs is their current expense. In order to combat climate change, we need increased production of more models with the government giving upfront rebates instead of tax credits that favor wealthier people.

According to a 2021 survey, 78% of Guilford County constituents believe global warming is happening (https://tinyurl.com/47fa2d29). As a citizen, exercise your political will and support candidates who support clean, renewable energy and carbon pricing.

Minta Phillips

Julian

Medicare’s future

Ballooning expenditures threaten Medicare’s solvency. Attempts to constrain costs by controlling usage have failed because high pricing and administrative complexity are the greatest drivers of U.S. medical waste.

The Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) assessed many different models aimed at eliminating duplication and low-value care, but few saved Medicare money. The Medicare Shared Savings Model only saved modest sums and Medicare Advantage plans have always cost CMS more than traditional fee-for-service Medicare.

Yet, the CMS expects the ACO REACH Model, a blending of shared savings with Medicare Advantage concepts, to yield substantial savings while maintaining quality. The ACO REACH Model’s terms almost ensure investor profitability, incentivize reduction of care and drain taxpayer money.

If current spending trends prevail, the Hi Trust, which funds Medicare’s hospitalization benefits, will face bankruptcy by 2026 and the national health care expenditure will rise to $6 trillion by 2028.

We need Medicare for All now to constrain cost growth by placing hospitals on global budgets, by negotiating reasonable prices for other health services and by reducing administrative waste.

Tell President Biden to end ACO REACH Model and demand Medicare for All.

Margaret Villani

Greensboro

Hateful lessons

The increasing frequency of racist and xenophobic acts of violence brings to mind a controversial song that debuted in the Broadway musical “South Pacific. Ashamedly, the lyrics of “You’ve Got to Be Carefully Taught” remain as relevant today as they did more than 70 years ago …

You’ve got to be taught to hate and fear,

You’ve got to be taught from year to year,

It’s got to be drummed in your dear little ear —

You’ve got to be carefully taught!

You’ve got to be taught to be afraid

Of people whose eyes are oddly made,

And people whose skin is a different shade —

You’ve got to be carefully taught.

You’ve got to be taught before it’s too late,

Before you are six or seven or eight,

To hate all the people your relatives hate —

You’ve got to be carefully taught!

Unashamedly, the teachings of hate and fear are implicitly fueled by right-wing media … and in turn are explicitly embraced and acted upon by right-wing extremists. No doubt, the perpetrator of the recent Buffalo mass shooting was “carefully taught” and indeed, learned his lessons well.

Howard S. Becker

Greensboro