Misquoting Trump
It does not appear that the press is ever going to change its false narrative about President Trump’s Charlottesville comments, in which he supposedly said that there were “very fine people” among the Nazis, white supremacists, etc.
So I would like to take the opportunity to provide the exact words used by the president, as provided in the actual transcript from his comments concerning Charlottesville. (The transcript is available via the PolitiFact website and also available in video format via NPR.)
"And you had people — and I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists — because they should be condemned totally. But you had other people there protesting both for and against the removal of the statue and there were very fine people in both groups."
Funny how the context changes when you use the entire statement instead of just cherry-picking something to fit a particular narrative. It’s time for the media to come clean and drop the false statements. The old ploy of repeating a lie often enough that it becomes a fact should be beneath any media outlet with even an ounce of journalistic integrity.
Dick Bostick
High Point
Lexington statue
During my childhood in Thomasville, my uncles in World War II were heroes in my mind. The statue in the center of Lexington was a symbol of these heroes to me.
Thomasville schools were segregated. It was my freshman year at UNC in 1957 when I attended my first integrated class. Later, after Martin Luther King Jr. came to campus, my understanding of North Carolina began to change.
After divinity school at Duke, I was ordained a United Methodist minister. I was appointed to a tri-racial church in Cherokee.
Charles B. Aycock, elected governor in 1900, said: “When we say the negro is unfit to rule we carry it one step further and convey the idea that he is unfit to vote. To do this we must disenfranchise the negro.”
Lexington’s statue was placed in 1904 to celebrate the disenfranchisement of Black voters after Aycock’s election. The Confederate statues in North Carolina were erected between 1900 and 1920 to affirm this voter disenfranchisement, begun in 1898 with the coup d’etat in Wilmington.
All these statues celebrate white power and the disenfranchisement of the Black voter. They all need to be removed so our state and nation can grow together — not apart.
The Rev. Ralph H. Eanes Jr.
Thomasville
Caution can kill
On March 16, Imperial College London predicted 2.2 million coronavirus deaths in the U.S. by September. The media went ballistic.
Panic followed. States locked down. Frightened, we complied.
It’s almost September. There have been 180,000 deaths, not 2.2 million. Yet we are semi-quarantined. Many are not just frightened — they are panicked over COVID-19.
Johns Hopkins University says that 40% of those infected are asymptomatic and that the infected count is not 5 million but 50 million. Given that, saying we can “tackle” COVID-19 with lockdowns, masks or social distancing is hubris, and the daily reporting of infection rates is illusory. COVID-19 will have its way with us, pending a vaccine.
On Aug. 23, this newspaper covered Kaitlyn Drake, a recovering drug addict who, cut off from her social support system by the lockdown, died. How many unreported deaths are being caused by loss of social support, failure to get elective surgery, failure to get routine checkups, job losses and business destruction due to lockdowns and fear intensified by the media’s obsession with infection rates?
Gov. Cooper needs to do his job: Balance risk of COVID-19 deaths against deaths caused by his lockdowns. The media should broadcast hospitalization rates, not specious infection rates.
And we old people will wear masks.
Walter J. Sperko
Greensboro
Hardister and schools
As special education teachers at Eastern Guilford High School, we have felt the effects of years of degradation in our pubic school system caused by the Republican-led N.C. General Assembly.
As teachers, we want nothing more than to be safely back in the building with our students, face-to-face.
We want nothing more than to see our kids and know they are OK. We want to provide for them the safe, loving educational environment they have come to enjoy and expect from dedicated public-school educators.
Unfortunately, this is impossible given the immense budget cuts pushed by GOP leadership, including our local state Rep. Jon Hardister. While he talks a good game, Hardister has, for years, shepherded budgets that shortchanged our public schools. At the same time he pushed to expand charter schools, serving on the board of a local charter school, which shows where his true allegiances lie.
Democrat Nicole Quick will provide the change that North Carolina and Guilford County need. We need a representative who will advocate for restoring teacher assistants, paying all educators a livable wage, fully supporting our students with special needs, and fairly funding our public schools. Nicole Quick is the change we need in Raleigh.
Alex and Freddie Lewis
Greensboro
Afraid of change
I think that many supporters of Trump for president are basically afraid of change.
Columnist Leonard Pitts Jr., in his column “A choice between whiteness or democracy” in my opinion hit the nail on the head. Mr. Pitts shares that many white people are fearful that in 20 years people of color will outnumber them and they are afraid of losing the benefits they have grown accustomed to as the historically ruling class in America. And the irony is that the white folks are voting against their own interests (siding with tax cuts for rich over their own pocketbooks; refusing better health care; etc.). Their main interest is protecting whiteness — defending their inherited race, rank or privilege.
With the pandemic, racism, civil unrest and politics facing us, I hope that everyone takes a look into the mirror and asks themselves: what is most important to me, my family, friends, community and nation as this election approaches? The path that we are on now under the current administration is one that would have our Constitution and democracy eroded and eventually destroyed.
This election should not be whiteness versus democracy, it should be a choice for equality, justice and freedom for all!
Robert Handlon
Greensboro
