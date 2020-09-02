Act now
As the world is preoccupied with the coronavirus pandemic, many other man-made disasters are happening all around us. Deforestation in the Amazon and other rain forests is proving to be even worse than last year, which will increase climate change and cause future pandemics. Scientists warn that the amount of plastics in the oceans could double or triple in a few decades if nothing is done.
They also warn that Greenland's ice sheets may have already gone past the point of no return, making rising sea levels unavoidable.
The Trump administration brags about how well they're handling the coronavirus (when really they aren't) while at the same time continuing to dismantle vital environmental-protection laws and threatening species and protected areas in favor of polluters. I keep hearing about goals to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
I'm going to be blunt: At the rates we're going in regard to emissions, pollution and deforestation, 2050 will be too late. Immediate, extreme action is needed.
We need to reinstate protections for endangered species and ecosystems, greatly increase conservation and restoration efforts, slash all emissions, ban plastics, uphold women's and indigenous rights, end systematic and environmental racism, and vote out the Trump administration.
Samuel Dawson
Greensboro
What about Paul?
If Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer or any other Democrat had been mobbed and threatened as Rand Paul and his wife were after the Republican National Convention last Thursday, footage would have made every mainstream media outlet, including MSNBC and CNN. And the story would have been plastered all over the front page of the N&R.
Since it was just a foremost Republican congressman and his wife who feared for their lives as they were pushed, shoved and vilified, there were few reports in those media, and nothing in the N&R about the sordid incident.
Fortunately, there were police on hand who helped Rand and Kelley Paul walk the block to their hotel. While protecting the Pauls, the police were physically accosted while having insults hurled at them. The policeman holding Rand Paul's arm was almost knocked to the ground. The same police the Democrats want to defund.
No, this was not in Saturday's News & Record (Aug. 29). But there was a long article starting on page one and continuing about Thom Tillis not wearing a mask. Shocking!! This makes the front page, but neither maskless looters and rioters nor the assault on the Pauls nor anything significant as the convention drew to a close. Typical.
Susan Tysinger
Greensboro
Editor's note: The Rand Paul story was posted on the News & Record website but not in the print edition.
Biden followed up
In 1993, a group of U.S. senators, including Sen. Joe Biden, came to Greensboro to discuss with local officials contemplated changes to some of America’s important trade agreements. As a Guilford County Board of Education member, I attended a reception for the senators.
In a conversation with Sen. Biden, I mentioned an initiative in Guilford County called “One Voice Community.” I explained that we were pursuing a goal to enable every Guilford County child to have a preschool, early education experience before entering first grade — some in spite of severe family financial and transportation constraints.
Later, Sen. Biden asked, “If I telephone you next week, will you give me details about the 'One Voice Community' project?"
I said I would be happy to do so. On Wednesday of the next week, the senator called. We had an extensive conversation. He asked straightforward, thoughtful questions. My respect for his humanity, humility and concern for the well-being of children was strong then — and now. I believe that he and his wife, Jill, will continue to be avid education advocates and defenders of our democracy.
Dot Kearns
High Point
Not journalism
In the News & Record on Sunday, Aug. 30, on page A13, was The Associated Press article, "Trump surveys Laura's damage." It read in part that President Trump was "on a post-Republican National Convention trip (here it comes!) that allowed him to use the trappings of his office to try to project empathy and leadership."
This belongs on the op-ed page. Journalism is dead. RIP.
Michael Robinson
Greensboro
A free press
Like many, I take the American right of freedom of the press for granted. Freedom of speech and of the press allows us to read, see and hear professional journalists reporting on what our government, and those seeking our votes, are up to. I can sign letters to the editor without fear of retribution.
Most print and TV media are objective. Some are biased. The best part is that we, in America, have freedom of choice. Such freedom is the first thing that dictators want to shut down.
Vote in November to protect our freedoms of speech and of the press. Or else someone will be happy to limit our access and define truth for us.
Phil Koch
Greensboro
About time ...
Finally feeling the pulse of voters, Gov. Roy Cooper has decided to use common sense and ease more restrictions and allowed gyms — places to get, or stay, healthy — to open. In comparison to most of the country, he has been way behind the eight ball with his "science and data" that has been flawed and mostly unidentified.
So many small businesses have been forced to permanently close. Cooper is bad for business while advancing his political games.
Floyd Prophet
Kannapolis
