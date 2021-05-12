Thursday's letters

Bipartisanship?

Much has been written about having politicians compromise by finding common ground, but is this realistic?

First, are conservatives and progressives incompatible? The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines conservatives as “averse to change or innovation and holding traditional values” and progressives as “making use of or interested in new ideas, findings, or opportunities.” Very different.

Second, compromise requires agreement on the desired outcome. For outcomes, let’s look at a few issues:

Voting rights: Conservatives want to reduce locations and hours and eliminate mail-in ballots; progressives want exactly the opposite, making it easier to vote.

Health care: Conservatives believe it’s a privilege; progressives believe it’s a right including coverage for preexisting conditions.

Education: Conservatives want to leave it as is; progressives want to extend free public education by four years, better preparing students for well-paying jobs.

Taxes: Conservatives prefer them as they are; progressives want corporations and high-income individuals (above $400,000 a year) to pay more.