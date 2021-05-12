Thursday's letters

Bipartisanship?
Much has been written about having politicians compromise by finding common ground, but is this realistic?
First, are conservatives and progressives incompatible? The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines conservatives as “averse to change or innovation and holding traditional values” and progressives as “making use of or interested in new ideas, findings, or opportunities.” Very different.
Second, compromise requires agreement on the desired outcome. For outcomes, let’s look at a few issues:
Voting rights: Conservatives want to reduce locations and hours and eliminate mail-in ballots; progressives want exactly the opposite, making it easier to vote.
Health care: Conservatives believe it’s a privilege; progressives believe it’s a right including coverage for preexisting conditions.
Education: Conservatives want to leave it as is; progressives want to extend free public education by four years, better preparing students for well-paying jobs.
Taxes: Conservatives prefer them as they are; progressives want corporations and high-income individuals (above $400,000 a year) to pay more.
Perhaps the solution lies with you, the voter, not politicians, to eliminate partisanship. Start by setting your party affiliation aside; think independently; do your own research; choose outcomes that will best help your family prosper.
Then let your elected officials know your priorities, and if they don’t agree, vote them out in 2022.
Bruce Bower
Greensboro
I’m shocked, too
Regarding the May 6 article, “Man charged with defacing MLK memorial”:
The president of the Hendersonville NAACP was “alarmed” by the act, adding that she was “just shocked that someone would take the time to deface this monument.”
I was just as shocked last summer when rioters defaced Confederate monuments. They also defaced presidents’ statues, Columbus statues and religious statues.
I am just as alarmed — and just as shocked — as she was that someone would take the time to deface all of those monuments.
J.P. Lester
Reidsville
Don’t release video
The News & Record editorial on May 2 concerning the public’s right to view crime video before a trial is ludicrous.
You say “it justifies a policeman’s actions” by publicly seeing police video of the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. by sheriff’s deputies in Pasquotank County— that the public needs transparency.
But by doing so, you only make picking a jury more difficult. How would you find anyone for a jury that doesn’t know something about the case? It is not a public’s right to see police video. Repercussions from publicly released videos already have happened.
In less than three weeks since former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in the George Floyd case, his attorneys are filing for an appeal based on “jury misconduct.” The cellphone videos published surrounding that case highly likely “tainted the jury.”
Again, the public has no right to see police video. Only the victim’s family should see the video.
Richard Rainey
Greensboro
Kudos to Manning
All of us in the 6th District should thank our congressional representative, Kathy Manning, for signing an April 26 letter to President Biden asking that the following elements be made part of the proposed American Families Plan in respect to Medicare:
Lowering the eligibility age.
Adding dental, vision and hearing benefits.
Adding an out-of-pocket cap.
And empowering negotiation of drug prices for all Americans.
As one reason for the need for these changes, they cite the jump in cancer diagnoses seen in people who enroll in Medicare at age 65 and who then get the diagnostic tests that they have needed.
There is no doubt that these incremental changes would improve U.S. health care outcomes that compare so unfavorably to those of other nations with similar economic resources. We would improve far more greatly if these benefits were extended to our entire population. Funding this expansion would require more than just negotiating drug prices. Money spent on unnecessary medical insurance intermediaries and redundant hospital services must be diverted to direct patient care, including support for rural hospital systems so that care is provided based on people’s needs rather than profitability.
Also, when thanking Rep. Manning, ask her further to support Medicare for All.
Wayne Hale, M.D.
Greensboro