Thursday's letters

At University Libraries at UNCG, we continue to provide resources and services that allow our patrons to pursue their academic agendas, research and creative activities. We remain innovative throughout this stressful new age by working with our colleagues in a collaborative effort that supports North Carolina citizens.

Please thank a library worker April 6, National Library Workers Day, and every day. We’ve got your back!

Mike Crumpton

Greensboro

End open carry

Open carry laws in all states should be abolished, along with the sale of military-style assault rifles. No one should be openly carrying guns in public places, like state capitol buildings or grocery stores. It’s just an incentive to violence.

The only time to openly carry a firearm is during hunting season while in an area where hunting is allowed, or anytime you are in your own home or are on your own property. We definitely shouldn’t carry a military-style assault weapon anywhere, or be allowed to own one.

All of us boys wore our toy guns everywhere when we were kids, but we should’ve given up that desire when we were 11 years old.