Thursday's letters

Honor our heritage
Two articles in the News & Record had me question the quality of Greensboro’s Planning Department or worse, the coordination of the department with the city manager and City Council.
Max Carter’s column (“Corner lot at a ‘Cross Roads,’” March 28) about rezoning land for an office building where the remains of 20 Revolutionary War soldiers may be buried without moving the graves surprised me. The state Department of Transportation moves graves for roads; Randleman Dam moved graves; and it is normal for construction crews to relocate burials to a proper place before clearing land.
The article said “limited archaeological exploration” was done, which sounds more to me a walkthrough to see if a marker or unlevel area was visible. A better search with the proper equipment should be done by the developer before a permit is issued.
While the soldiers article was still on my table, I picked up the next day’s paper with the headline “Historic home demolished” (front page, March 29) on Summit Avenue. Evidently the permit was issued by the same department. Clearly the guidelines were not followed and possibly a law was broken according to the article.
In closing, I ask our city to honor our heritage. If the 20 soldiers’ graves are to be disturbed, relocate them to a permanent site with a marker.
Tom Coley
Greensboro
Higher education?
Regarding the letter “Listen to the Elon students” (March 28):
If the six professors from local colleges and universities who signed it are representatives of the best these institutions have, sadly these institutions don’t have much. Stay in your ivory towers because you have no sense of reality.
Rich Rainey
Greensboro
Bound by duty
Every April since 1958, the American Library Association has celebrated library workers across the country during National Library Week. This year, we celebrate library workers across North Carolina, who have navigated the treacherous waters during COVID between feeling safe and providing service.
These efforts go beyond the walls of a building, the mantra of a profession or even the whimsical desire of patrons. Instead, they are rooted in an ethical display of informing and supporting a concerned society.
As the past president of the North Carolina Library Association, I understand what libraries mean to their communities and campuses during this difficult time. The recognition of front-line essential responsibilities by library workers is to be commended, respected and appreciated for what was accomplished both individually and as a part of their organization.
At University Libraries at UNCG, we continue to provide resources and services that allow our patrons to pursue their academic agendas, research and creative activities. We remain innovative throughout this stressful new age by working with our colleagues in a collaborative effort that supports North Carolina citizens.
Please thank a library worker April 6, National Library Workers Day, and every day. We’ve got your back!
Mike Crumpton
Greensboro
End open carry
Open carry laws in all states should be abolished, along with the sale of military-style assault rifles. No one should be openly carrying guns in public places, like state capitol buildings or grocery stores. It’s just an incentive to violence.
The only time to openly carry a firearm is during hunting season while in an area where hunting is allowed, or anytime you are in your own home or are on your own property. We definitely shouldn’t carry a military-style assault weapon anywhere, or be allowed to own one.
All of us boys wore our toy guns everywhere when we were kids, but we should’ve given up that desire when we were 11 years old.
The United States, with all these open carry laws, looks like the Old West of Tombstone Territory. But the problem is, it’s not the 1880s west of the Pecos River, nor are we 11 years old.
There are 330 million people in the United States. There are 400 million privately owned guns (Congressional Research Service, Small Arms Survey).
Gary Parker
Archdale
Correction
Because of an editing error, a letter on March 31 misstated the new requirements for mail-in ballots under a new Georgia law. Mail-in ballot requests can begin 11 weeks before the election and must end 11 days before.
The writer is assistant dean for administrative services, University Libraries, at UNCG.