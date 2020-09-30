Thursday's letters

As this cliff hanger of an election rapidly approaches, one wonders if there is still a base of traditional and principled Republican voters who are willing to stand their ground and not be swept away by the MAGA lemmings that have coopted their party. Indeed, this year’s election will determine what will remain of the GOP ideals that once led and unified the nation with Lincoln’s vision "... that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the Earth.” Hopefully, there are still some Republicans that will bravely cast their vote to secure a mandate for reaffirming Lincoln’s vision for our republic and for the future of their party. Vote!