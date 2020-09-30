Thursday's letters

Cut the mike
After watching the debate last night I realized it’s important to make a distinction between who dominated the debate and who won the debate. If “dominate” means “controlling and prevailing over others,” Donald Trump dominated the debate. He frequently refocused the conversation on what he wanted to talk about and he prevented Biden from saying what he wanted to say.
If “won the debate” means who presented the most compelling description of what the next four years would look like under his presidency, neither candidate did that. So there was no winner Tuesday night but there was a loser: the American people.
For the Oct. 15 debate there’s an easy way to prevent the chaos we saw in the first one. When one candidate is giving his two-minute response to a question, turn off the microphone of the other candidate. I’m not saying to do this if they interrupt; do this as a standard practice. There’s no reason to leave that microphone turned on. That way the American people can see each candidate at his best and get the information they need to make an informed decision.
George Sweazey
Greensboro
A debacle
I had hoped to see a debate — a real debate. Instead, I witnessed a debacle.
It was embarrassing and a total disappointment.
Is it too much to hope that two candidates could actually debate in a dignified and intelligent manner — without shouting, name-calling and personal attacks, and perhaps even giving a straight answer to a question?
Nancy L. Poulos
Greensboro
A mudfight
You have, in Tuesday night's presidential debate, an illustration of the adage: "You should not fight with a pig in mud — it only makes the pig happy and you get covered with mud."
Paul Herger
High Point
Deal is done
If you’re a Trump supporter, there was probably nothing the president said or did in Tuesday's debate that moved you off your square. The same is probably true for Biden supporters.
At best, it was a train wreck. And at worst, it was a call to action that signaled the end of our democracy. So, there’s no good reason to have another one. The remaining debates should be among voters.
Neither “side” is voting for a candidate. Both sides believe they’re voting for The Real America.
Lifelong Democrats have woken up in an episode of "The Twilight Zone," finding out that their neighbors, friends and family members are actually from another planet. Lifelong Republicans are finally free enough to launch from their eagles’ nests with red, white and blue striped wings, slowly realizing they’re not flying alone.
An unbiased analysis of the last four years, including the unprecedented 2020, has left me with one question: Since Amy Coney Barrett is likely to be confirmed, and likely to cast the deciding vote to overturn Roe vs. Wade, mission accomplished, right?
Do we really need four more years?
William Person
Greensboro
Mute them
The only way for there to be additional debates in this presidential election cycle would be for the moderator to have control of the two candidates' microphones and, when one is speaking, the microphone for the other participant should be turned off.
The first debate was an embarrassment as the president demonstrated his usual bully tactics and lack of ability to conform to any rules.
Gary Nixon
Greensboro
Mixed messages
Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump’s third nominee to the Supreme Court, is a woman of impressive achievement, both professionally and personally.
A professor at Notre Dame Law School since 2002 and judge on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals since 2017, she is also the mother of seven children, five of her own, including the youngest with Downs syndrome, and two adopted from Haiti.
Ironically, Barrett’s success owes much to the pioneering work of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who opened professional doors once closed to women. Thanks to their legal careers, the Barretts have the income to support a large family.
With Barrett, Trump is nominating a judge who will support two Republican goals: restriction or reversal of Roe v. Wade and repeal of the Affordable Care Act. At a minimum, Barrett wants to severely curtail access to abortion. She also criticized Chief Justice Roberts for protecting Obamacare, whose legality she questions.
These are contradictory positions for someone who claims to be pro-life. Repeal of Obamacare would take away health insurance as well as protection for preexisting conditions from millions of Americans.
Doesn’t the right to life depend on health and extend beyond the moment of birth?
Denise Baker
Greensboro
Once, twice ...
Remember all the dire predictions that Donald Trump was too unstable to allow access to the nuclear codes?
Remember when Democrats warned America that a Donald Trump presidency would almost certainly lead to a nuclear conflict?
Remember when leftwing psychologists had "studied Trump's behavior" and pronounced him as one 'likely to start a war'? Noam Chomsky opined that a Trump presidency would bring on the "most dangerous moment in human history."
Trump has just been nominated a third time for the Nobel Peace Prize and not a peep from these fearmongering globalist lapdogs.
John Parson
Stokesdale
Herd of lemmings
Given the president’s pursuit of “herd mentality” to achieve herd immunity, perhaps he also has plans to replace the Republican Party’s “elephant” branding with that of a lemming.
As this cliff hanger of an election rapidly approaches, one wonders if there is still a base of traditional and principled Republican voters who are willing to stand their ground and not be swept away by the MAGA lemmings that have coopted their party. Indeed, this year’s election will determine what will remain of the GOP ideals that once led and unified the nation with Lincoln’s vision "... that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the Earth.” Hopefully, there are still some Republicans that will bravely cast their vote to secure a mandate for reaffirming Lincoln’s vision for our republic and for the future of their party. Vote!
Howard Becker
Greensboro
A needed voice
James Upchurch is a loyal and dedicated citizen. He happens to be a professional educator with a genuine spirit of service to others. I shall always remember the time family and others were at a citywide function. One citizen could not navigate the steep steps to exit the building. Mr. Upchurch quickly reached out and volunteered to pick the lady up and take her safely down the steps. He also offered to escort each of us safely to our cars since it was after dark.
All interactions I have experienced with Mr. Upchurch demonstrated a person who is about service to others. He has the skillset and mindset to serve and support. He will indeed be a needed voice for the Guilford County commissioners.
Mr. Upchurch offers "fresh" leadership and service. Mr. Upchurch is ready, willing and most capable of representing Guilford County citizens as a commissioner. A vote for James Upchurch is a vote for dedication, leadership and service!
Dr. Gwendolyn Johnson-Green
High Point
The writer is a retired educator.
