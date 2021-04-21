Thursday's letters

Blaming the victims
Recent letters have advised that if Black people wouldn’t run from or resist police, or didn’t commit crimes, they wouldn’t be subject to police brutality. The list of Black persons killed by police while not running or resisting and not having committed a crime includes Breonna Taylor, Atatiana Jefferson, Stephon Clark, Botham Jean, Alton Sterling, Eric Garner, Akai Gurley, Gabriella Navarez, Tamir Rice and goes into the hundreds, just in the last few years. I know of no white people killed by police in such situations.
Daunte Wright and Philandro Castile were killed by police after being pulled over for the “crime” of a traffic violation. Is a traffic violation a killing offense? If so, why are white people not killed for the same offense?
Freddie Gray: arrested and placed in the back of a police van, found dead 45 minutes later, his spinal cord nearly severed. Sandra Bland: arrested for not using a turn signal, found dead in jail four days later. Why would Black people not run or resist?
Another letter discussed Black people killing Black people. Crime is committed within demographic areas. Why do we not hear about white-on-white crime?
This is all about blaming Black people for their victimization.
Lyn McCoy
Greensboro
Tragic overreactions
A recent letter opines that “high-profile” deaths of youths at the hands of police officers could have been avoided if the youths had “not resisted”; the writer cites three cases which he claims to have followed: Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice and Michael Brown.
Trayvon Martin was a teenager killed by a vigilante who accosted him in the dead of night as he was walking from a convenience store. Tamir Rice was a 12-year-old boy playing with a toy gun. Only in Michael Brown’s case would a police shooting be justified, though the only eyewitness stated that the police officer started the altercation.
In short, the writer expects children to respond calmly and reasonably so that professional police officers don’t shoot them. My conclusion is that, far from these shootings being justified by any sort of “resistance” to proper police action, the more obvious and pernicious reason is that Black youth are being killed by overreacting white police officers.
Let us change the policing paradigm from police being an occupying force in a hostile environment to “protecting and serving” in all of our communities and for all people.
Tony Saiz
Summerfield
Justice for all
It bothered me to see Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson and others attempting to take credit for the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict. Credit instead should go to the young lady who videotaped George Floyd’s murder, and especially to Chauvin’s former boss, the police chief; his lieutenant;and especially to Chauvin’s former boss, the police chief, his lieutenant and his training officer, who all stood up for truth and justice, giving honest and truthful testimony that broke the “blue wall” of law enforcement. That took real courage!
We can only hope that such integrity will encourage and inspire other law enforcement officers across the country to carry out their duty to protect all citizens, regardless of the citizens’ race, color creed, gender, age, etc., for “All Lives Matter.”
We need honorable law enforcement officers to believe in doing their duty faithfully, with integrity — and who will not succumb to the scourge of systemic racism that often pervades our nation, but will instead demonstrate the tenets of democracy: truth, love, light and justice for all.
To my fellow citizens, I suggest and paraphrase MLK’s words, when he said, “We must learn to live together as brothers and sisters, or perish together as fools.”
James L. Pettiford
High Point
Our own hero
The front page of this morning’s paper (April 20) featured Vice President Kamala Harris sitting at the at the Woolworth’s counter in the International Civil Rights Center and Museum. Wonder why our true hero — the real deal — Clarence Henderson wasn’t invited to be there?
Does Ms. Harris even know who Clarence Henderson is? That he was one of the courageous four who helped to pave the way by sitting at that counter on the Woolworth protest’s second day? The one on the right in that famous picture taken six decades ago? That he still lives in High Point?
He and his young classmates bravely, and probably filled with anxiety, led the way to a fairer society. Clarence, knowing he was on the right side of the law, peacefully sat at that Woolworth’s lunch counter to be served. Years later, when he asked to be a part of the governing board of the museum, he was refused a seat at that table. I wonder why. I also wonder why permission was given for this political “jobs plan” photo-op, while past requests from the Republican Party for photos at the museum were turned down.
This museum should be a symbol of our freedoms, whether you are Black or white, Democrat or Republican. Somehow, those freedoms have been hijacked.
Susan Tysinger