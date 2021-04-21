Thursday's letters

High Point

Our own hero

The front page of this morning’s paper (April 20) featured Vice President Kamala Harris sitting at the at the Woolworth’s counter in the International Civil Rights Center and Museum. Wonder why our true hero — the real deal — Clarence Henderson wasn’t invited to be there?

Does Ms. Harris even know who Clarence Henderson is? That he was one of the courageous four who helped to pave the way by sitting at that counter on the Woolworth protest’s second day? The one on the right in that famous picture taken six decades ago? That he still lives in High Point?

He and his young classmates bravely, and probably filled with anxiety, led the way to a fairer society. Clarence, knowing he was on the right side of the law, peacefully sat at that Woolworth’s lunch counter to be served. Years later, when he asked to be a part of the governing board of the museum, he was refused a seat at that table. I wonder why. I also wonder why permission was given for this political “jobs plan” photo-op, while past requests from the Republican Party for photos at the museum were turned down.

This museum should be a symbol of our freedoms, whether you are Black or white, Democrat or Republican. Somehow, those freedoms have been hijacked.