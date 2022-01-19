Thursday's letters

Misguided vote
Our three Republican county commissioners are misguided when it comes to their recent votes against a mask mandate for Guilford County. As Alan Perdue, Justin Conrad and man without a discernible spine, James Upchurch, blather on about how mild omicron is, my 97-year-old mother lay in an uncomfortable ER bed for more than 24 hours last week with a broken hip, waiting for admission to an orthopedic floor that was housing COVID rather than orthopedic patients.
After surgery, she was discharged to a skilled-nursing facility to get the rehabilitation service she needs, but a COVID outbreak among staff has left her without needed care. She is suffering, and her recovery has been delayed.
Friends with a small child have only had day care four days out of the last 30 due to COVID outbreaks among staff. How are parents supposed to work? How can society function like this? The impacts of omicron on the lives of Guilford County residents I know are anything but “mild.”
I am thankful to the commissioners who voted for the mask mandate, knowing that they are doing what they can to help control this public health crisis. If the Republican commissioners can’t see the negative, real-world impacts right here in Guilford County, I wonder if they’re spending more time watching Fox News than listening to health experts or residents who are affected.
Martha Shafer Summerfield
Procrastinators
Wow, the cellphone industry and the FAA had to wait until the last day possible to seriously look into the problems planes might encounter if the 5G systems are put into action?
What in the world are the top executives of both industries doing? I’m sure they make tons of money and yet I could have looked into the problem and thought of a possible solution without having to get the whole nation and the president involved.
Come on, guys. Sometimes you have to earn that big pay of yours by just using your head and some good common sense.
Cindy Sullivan Greensboro
Naive Sinema
The question must be asked: In which political orbit does Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., spin?
On Thursday, Jan. 13, as President Biden was driving to Capitol Hill to meet with the Senate Democratic caucus, she preemptively went to the floor of the Senate to declare that she would not support undermining the Senate filibuster “rule” to enact new laws on voting rights, under any circumstances.
Voicing her concerns over Republican state legislatures restricting the right to vote, she nevertheless argued that a unilateral move to weaken the filibuster — which for decades has allowed a minority of senators to block legislation — would worsen an underlying “disease of division infecting our country.”
Dressed in purple, with matching socks and tennis shoes — as a symbol of “bipartisanship” — Sinema said she wished there had been “a more serious effort on the part of Democratic party leaders to sit down with the other party and genuinely discuss how to reforge common ground” on voting rights issues.
Pray tell, where has she been in a 50-50 Senate? She suffers from appalling naivete. She needs to grow up.
Later, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on cue, issued a statement mystically asserting that “ending the filibuster would be the easy way out.” Nonsense.
The Democrats have to go out and win two more Senate seats in 2022.
William E. Jackson Jr. Davidson
Snow question
Help! I need someone smarter than me to explain the difference between snow and sleet in the 1960s and ’70s and snow and sleet today.
In the 1960s, Mom drove (Daddy traveled) us to school when it snowed. First in “Beulah” and then the station wagon we did not name. The word “cancel” did not exist even when it snowed three weeks in a row on the same day (Tuesday or Wednesday).
In the early 1970s, many of my senior high school classmates and I drove school buses. We never had a shortage of drivers and when it snowed we drove snow routes. That’s correct; kids had to walk to the main streets, plowed or not, to catch the bus. We learned how to do time sheets manually with no calculators. Also, you’d best believe there was no question: If you messed up, you no longer
drove a bus.
The question I have for someone smarter than me: What is the difference between snow in the ’60s and ’70s and snow today? Why did “cancel” not exist then and everything today is canceled?
Just curious.
Harry Kutchei Greensboro