Thursday's letters

Martha Shafer Summerfield

Procrastinators

Wow, the cellphone industry and the FAA had to wait until the last day possible to seriously look into the problems planes might encounter if the 5G systems are put into action?

What in the world are the top executives of both industries doing? I’m sure they make tons of money and yet I could have looked into the problem and thought of a possible solution without having to get the whole nation and the president involved.

Come on, guys. Sometimes you have to earn that big pay of yours by just using your head and some good common sense.

Cindy Sullivan Greensboro

Naive Sinema

The question must be asked: In which political orbit does Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., spin?

On Thursday, Jan. 13, as President Biden was driving to Capitol Hill to meet with the Senate Democratic caucus, she preemptively went to the floor of the Senate to declare that she would not support undermining the Senate filibuster “rule” to enact new laws on voting rights, under any circumstances.