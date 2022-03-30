Thursday's letters

S.C. snubbed?

I attended the women’s regional last weekend in Greensboro, and for us it was a great event. Touring the coliseum concourse I saw the display of the ACC Tournament history in Greensboro. It should be embarrassing that the arena (and the ACC) chose to omit the 1971 tournament. History will show, and I was there, that South Carolina defeated UNC 52-51 for the title.

There was a great deal of animosity during those years with Frank McGuire as South Carolina coach and his having coached at UNC. Yet, why the pettiness in not recognizing a school that left the conference? There is no honor these days in trying to rewrite history.

Is there anyone willing to respond with a simple apology? If money is needed to correct the display I am sure I can raise it.

Michael Gorman,

Columbia, S.C.

Editor’s note: The 1971 ACC final between South Carolina and North Carolina is listed in two displays, a Greensboro Coliseum spokesman says. It is not, however, included in a timeline display that features highlights from tournament history, but not every ACC tournament.

A done deal

Kudos to school board member Linda Welborn for speaking out about the most recent example of Guilford County Schools announcing a major change without consulting board members or parents. Apparently the superintendent decided that Northeast Guilford High School needed to change from block to traditional scheduling. The change was announced as a done deal with no need for review by the board or discussion with parents.

Parents think they should have input in how our schools are run. If moving from block to traditional scheduling is a good move, why not share the data? Why is the block scheduling not providing the benefits expected? What educational improvements can we expect from a traditional schedule? Where is the data?

So, not only is GCS failing in its mission (half our kids cannot pass the proficiency tests in math and reading), the heavy-handed approach to decision-making is troublesome. Parents will support improvement if presented with the rationale.

Fortunately, Linda is running for reelection and there are three other candidates who share her vision of the needed improvements in GCS. They are committed to empowering parents, supporting staff, ensuring student success and security and promoting financial accountability.

Support Crissy Pratt, Tim Andrew, Robert Millican and Linda Welborn.

Gene Parker

Greensboro

Inform your vote

Be alert, informed and ready to vote for those who have your best interests at heart and not for those looking to undercut you and your family.

Give your full attention to the following stated plans of the Republican Party: Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) has been pushing a GOP agenda for the mid-term elections that includes raising taxes on the lowest-paid Americans and cutting Medicare and Social Security benefits.

If Republicans win back the U.S. Senate, you need to know some of what’s coming.

Bob Kollar

Greensboro

Addicted to oil

No one should be profiting from a war, but that’s exactly what the fossil fuel companies are trying to do. The fossil fuel industry continues to take advantage of the crisis in Ukraine, pushing out disinformation aimed at lining their pockets by keeping Americans dependent on oil and gas. Most of the big oil and gas companies posted huge profits in 2021, the highest profits seen in years. Even with U.S. oil and gas production nearing record levels, Americans haven’t been spared volatile fossil fuel prices.

Much has been said about the impacts of cutting off Russian oil imports. The clean energy and climate provisions under consideration in Congress would reduce annual U.S. oil consumption by 180 million barrels per year by 2030 — roughly twice current U.S. imports of Russian oil. For all their bluster in recent weeks, fossil fuel companies spent decades blocking clean energy in favor of fossil fuels, which has only served to increase profits and oil executive salaries, and strengthen Vladimir Putin’s hand and other fossil-fueled autocrats like him.

Continued reliance on fossil fuels will never end the price spikes in energy. Only moving to homegrown, reliable and affordable clean energy will do that.

Chris Gilly-Forrer

Greensboro

Bad timing

Don’t you think it’s a slap in the face to announce the plans for a Vietnamese electric auto plant in North Carolina the same day that we honor National Vietnam War Veterans Day, March 29? It’s a shame our government is more concerned about the economy than the lives lost in Vietnam.

Jim Harris

Stoneville