Thursday's letters

A confounding problem
The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a confounding problem for the world. The United States has been the main peace broker over the years, but now has difficulty being accepted as an impartial negotiator.
Israel created this latest crisis by annexing Palestinian land, evicting Palestinians from the homes they had for generations, and by building settlements on land where they had no authority to do so. Then in April they sent police forces to a Muslim holy site in Jerusalem to quell "potential" disturbances — something they knew was sure to create an angry response.
Hamas took advantage of the Palestinian anger resulting from these Israeli incursions and fired rockets into Israel. So Israel attacked Hamas sites, killing dozens of men, women and children.
For years Israel has ignored international law by building settlements on Palestinian land. Now they've amped up the Palestinian anger by evicting people from generational homes and most recently by attacking Palestinian religious services at that holy site.
Netanyahu's precarious political standing in Israel clearly has contributed to this current Israeli aggression toward Palestinians. While Biden negotiates with him we should hold up the $735 million in weapons sales to Israel to encourage Israel to change its behavior.
Gary Parker
Archdale
Deadly vehicles
I love how folks will make up a story that will fit their particular narrative. The May 23 front-page article (“Shooting at moving vehicles criticized”) about banning cars as “lethal weapons,” i.e. police cannot shoot at them, has several holes in the narrative.
Mr. Brown in Elizabeth City was clearly using his car to get police out of the way. Bad decision. A similar incident happened in Greensboro about 10 years ago, at Super Kmart on Bridford Parkway. A fugitive in his car at a gas station tried running over U.S. Marshals and he suffered the same fate as Andrew Brown.
When police have to “assess” whether a suspect is trying to run over them or not, the results could be too late. You’ll have a dead officer. Declassifying cars as “deadly weapons” will only make it more difficult to apprehend bad guys. And with body-cam footage available today, as with the Brown case, the footage clearly shows he was trying to use his car to “assault” a police officer. The verdict by the Elizabeth City prosecutor seemed correct.
Rich Rainey
Greensboro
A bad scenario
The fix is on.
As a public school teacher in Guilford County Schools, I am appalled by what is happening in our public schools. Here is the scenario: A large number of students in public school classes have yet to appear in class, virtually or in person. Of course, some of this cannot be helped. Issues with technology, home life and outside jobs or babysitting has contributed to this lack of engagement.
Accepting those cases, there are still a large number of students who have access to technology but have just chosen not to do the work. I have spoken with many of them. "I didn't feel like it"; "I have slept in every day"; "The school is just going to pass me, why should I do anything?" This last excuse is coming true. Students who have been fighting through all of the same struggles and have succeeded in the face of these hardships are left looking at their neighbor who has done nothing but will still be given passing marks for the year.
What does this teach students? At the end of the day, Guilford County is worried about perception of numbers, not student achievement.
January Lewis
Greensboro
Survivor benefits
Your article Sunday about Social Security, “Learn what you’ll earn,” (page B5, May 23) asked six true or false questions, but one answer was misleading.
The question and answer about the wife’s survivor benefits suggested that whatever amount her husband was receiving would go to his wife when he passed, which is only true if they both took their benefits at the same chronological age. If the husband waited until full retirement age or later and his wife claimed her benefits at her minimum age or earlier than he had, his Social Security amount will be reduced when he passes. The new widow will find her benefit eliminated, her husband’s benefit discounted and might find her new total monthly payment up to 42% less than when her husband was alive.
Since women often live longer than men, please put this situation into a conversation with Social Security to clarify your survivor benefits to avoid a late in life financial surprise.
Bruce Bower
Greensboro
Deep gratitude
This year, more than ever before, our community owes Guilford County Schools educators our deep gratitude. That gratitude goes not only to teachers but to bus drivers, custodians, food service workers, counselors, social workers, principals and administrators who did whatever it took to keep students going during a time of unprecedented upheaval.
We also want to thank Superintendent Sharon Contreras and her staff for their leadership. They waded into a perfect storm of challenges this year — facilities issues, lack of technology, racial unrest and a pandemic. Yet, our schools moved forward. Under Contreras’s leadership, GCS developed its first Master Facilities Plan and in November 2020, voters approved a $300 million bond to start improvements. In 2020, GCS achieved an 89.1% graduation rate and almost $194 million dollars were earned in scholarship funds.
To really show our thanks, we should do more than just say thank you once a year. It is up to us to ensure that teachers are paid competitively, that schools are safe and healthy, and that we invest in a bright future for every child. Educators need more than our thanks. They need our unwavering support.
Sara Millard
Kevin Gray
Greensboro
Millard is the board chair for Guilford Education Alliance; Gray is the vice-chair.