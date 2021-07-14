Thursdays letters

In theory, that’s a nice thing to say. I just wonder if the letter writer who wants us to respect people’s choices feels the same way about women who want to make their own personal health care decisions without government interference or harassment from self-appointed members of the morality police.

Jim Galler

Stokesdale

War on truth

To obliterate the dreams of a people is a most vile encroachment on human dignity and life. I will suggest that America has engaged in this contemptible endeavor since its inception. And no people have borne the brunt of this diabolical imposition on humanity more so than America’s Black sons and daughters.

Early 18th century America introduced a most pernicious campaign of intellectual, philosophical and physical slander into the cultural bloodstream. White privilege expanded and thrived while the nation was propelled into a bonfire of racial chaos — and a socio-political structure void of a soul.

The wicked oppression of Black people is now the truth that haunts the consciousness of a nation constructed around a strategic chorus of lies. America is not godly. America is not just. America is not equal, relative to the treatment of its inhabitants.