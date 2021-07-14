Thursdays letters

From within
Over the past four years the Republican Party and its supporters have successfully merged the First and Second Amendments into a pseudo-constitutional “right”: the right to bear and weaponize grievances. The ratification and exercise of this “pseudo-right” was witnessed by all the world to see on our Capitol steps on Jan. 6, 2021.
The GOP has wittingly and shamelessly evolved into nothing more than a grievance cartel that maintains its base in a perpetual state of grievance euphoria. Indeed, the addiction to grievance may well explain why “red states” invariably vote against their own interests, but yet are eager to generously fill the coffers of the Republican National Committee. Apparently, having someone to blame is viscerally more satisfying than any beneficial solution.
While the Democrats continue to promote sobering transformational policies and legislation, Republican-controlled states are enacting duplicitous checks and balances to fund their campaigns, manage election outcomes, expand power and erode democracy.
Abraham Lincoln cautioned that “America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.” Let us be mindful of Lincoln’s words as a caution and not as a constitutional “right.”
Howard Becker
Greensboro
A win for climate
Kudos to Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis.
On June 24, the bipartisan Growing Climate Solutions Act passed in the Senate by an overwhelming 92-8. Appreciation goes, in part, to our two senators for voting in favor of this bill. This is a positive step forward in addressing climate issues.
Agriculture alone accounts for about 10% of all greenhouse gas emissions. The Growing Climate Solutions Act will help farmers and foresters become part of the climate solution by providing the technical assistance to help them access carbon credit markets so they can be paid for climate-smart practices that sequester carbon. A bipartisan companion bill was introduced in the House on April 22.
Reps. Kathy Manning and Ted Budd should follow by lending their support to this legislation in the House to provide economic benefit to our area’s agriculture and to positively impact greenhouse gas emissions nationwide.
Ellen Van Velsor
Greensboro
Right to choose
One of the letters printed in the July 11 Opinion page stated that getting a vaccine is a choice and we should “respect that and leave it alone.”
In theory, that’s a nice thing to say. I just wonder if the letter writer who wants us to respect people’s choices feels the same way about women who want to make their own personal health care decisions without government interference or harassment from self-appointed members of the morality police.
Jim Galler
Stokesdale
War on truth
To obliterate the dreams of a people is a most vile encroachment on human dignity and life. I will suggest that America has engaged in this contemptible endeavor since its inception. And no people have borne the brunt of this diabolical imposition on humanity more so than America’s Black sons and daughters.
Early 18th century America introduced a most pernicious campaign of intellectual, philosophical and physical slander into the cultural bloodstream. White privilege expanded and thrived while the nation was propelled into a bonfire of racial chaos — and a socio-political structure void of a soul.
The wicked oppression of Black people is now the truth that haunts the consciousness of a nation constructed around a strategic chorus of lies. America is not godly. America is not just. America is not equal, relative to the treatment of its inhabitants.
Once again, America is engaged in a counter-offensive against historical truth — an offensive to camouflage the offense of white supremacy. But critical race theory or not, the truth is coming out. And with that revelatory light comes an understanding of the depth of America’s structural corruption. Systemic racism will speak to its own existence.
Andrea L. Jackson
High Point
A strong mayor
Dear Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava:
The compassion and strength you’ve demonstrated after the tragic condominium collapse gave hope and courage to those facing the loss of friends and loved ones. I watched your daily television updates of the horrific collapse and was struck by your ability to console those having to deal with devastating loss as you reported in detail the work of the search-and-rescue teams.
Madam Mayor, the citizens of Miami-Dade are extremely lucky to have such an extraordinarily competent and compassionate leader.
Jody Sutlive
Greensboro