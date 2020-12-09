Thursday's letters

A disservice

What a terrible disservice to the readers of your newspaper and the people of the Greensboro area. On the front of the Sunday Ideas section, a headline proclaims: "The COVID-19 vaccine may be ready soon, but I'm not sure I'll want to be the first in line."

Headlines are read far more often than articles, but much in this headline and article will only stand to promote the resistance of many, especially those of the Black community, to the vaccines. The vaccine has been scientifically studied (despite columnist Robin Adams Cheeley's skepticism), and the FDA is reviewing the data before the soon-expected release. Every doctor I have spoken to plans to get the vaccine ASAP.

Nothing is perfect, and there is a slight chance of an undiscovered late problem developing. However, as a doctor on the news said, the best choice of the vaccines is the one you can get.

Avoiding getting COVID by masks, washing, distancing and vaccination makes sense if you wish to avoid being a statistic.

David H. Hopper, M.D.

Greensboro

Accept your loss