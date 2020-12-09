Thursday's letters

A disservice
What a terrible disservice to the readers of your newspaper and the people of the Greensboro area. On the front of the Sunday Ideas section, a headline proclaims: "The COVID-19 vaccine may be ready soon, but I'm not sure I'll want to be the first in line."
Headlines are read far more often than articles, but much in this headline and article will only stand to promote the resistance of many, especially those of the Black community, to the vaccines. The vaccine has been scientifically studied (despite columnist Robin Adams Cheeley's skepticism), and the FDA is reviewing the data before the soon-expected release. Every doctor I have spoken to plans to get the vaccine ASAP.
Nothing is perfect, and there is a slight chance of an undiscovered late problem developing. However, as a doctor on the news said, the best choice of the vaccines is the one you can get.
Avoiding getting COVID by masks, washing, distancing and vaccination makes sense if you wish to avoid being a statistic.
David H. Hopper, M.D.
Greensboro
Accept your loss
Two new county commissioners, Carly Cooke and James Upchurch, were sworn in Monday. A third, Mary Beth Murphy, is waiting in the wings for Alan Branson to vacate her seat. He is protesting approximately 80 absentee votes which he thinks should not be counted. Never mind that the ballots were cast by eligible voters and accepted by the Guilford County Board of Elections after carefully following procedures spelled out by the N.C. State Board of Elections.
Mr. Branson is behind by 72 votes. Does he really think that these 80 ballots have at least 73 votes cast for Ms. Murphy? Not likely. I contend that he wants to sit in Commissioner-elect Murphy’s seat for as long as he can. This smacks of a similar situation 16 years ago when Trudy Wade sat in John Parks' commissioner seat for 18 months before finally moving on to wreak havoc elsewhere.
The people of District 4 deserve their duly elected commissioner. Mr. Branson needs to be magnanimous and accept defeat before his reputation is further spoiled.
Betsy Fox
Greensboro
The writer is the chair of the Guilford County Democratic Party.
Trump supporters
Romaine Worster wrote sarcastically, “(As if) we’re going to forget four years of being called racists, homophobes, ignoramuses, and, of course, deplorables“ ("Even if Trump lost, the GOP expanded its muscle in Congress," Nov. 22).
It only took one day for Trump to absorb the immensity of his loss before his racism, ignorance and dissembling made fools yet again of his supporters, which they confirmed by pouring money into the sewer of his election fraud delusions and attending more super-spreader events.
They ignore his infantilism, greed, murderous irresponsibility in word and deed that initiated and exacerbated the current COVID outbreak, his silence on sympathy for its victims, the resulting disruption of our economy, and his purging of competent government workers, weakening our national security and reputation abroad.
What of this post-November madness, caught-on-video diatribes, denials, misdeeds and court clown acts, and virus inefficacy would lead us to reevaluate Trump and many of his minions?
Republicans and independents who grew sick of the farce and voted against this worst president of all time deserve our thanks, as do Republican state officials who stand firm for the rule of law.
That Trump received more than 74 million votes is as much despicable as deplorable.
Christopher C. Tew
Greensboro
Unfettered pollution
From Tuesday’s News & Record: "The Trump administration on Monday made final its decision to leave limits for a deadly kind of air pollutant unchanged, overriding scientific findings that tougher standards could save tens of thousands of lives yearly.”
That should have been a front-page headline. How does any government that pretends to be for the people’s welfare get away with such careless and reckless behavior? Where are our representatives in government? How disheartening. How shameless.
Let’s hope the next administration can return us to a more civilized society because $750 billion a year on national defense will not save us from rotting within.
Roman Lavore
Julian
Robo-nuisance
I would like to know why our elected politicians cannot put a stop to the many unsolicited phone calls or robocalls. I am not even referring to the election, but, to the many calls concerning phony police agencies asking for money, extended automobile warranty calls, Medicare calls, computer-related calls, etc. I suspect that politicians are getting paid by businesses to allow these, as I have been on the no-call list since it started. I am even getting calls showing my own phone number as the person who is calling me!
When will this madness stop, or do I have to cancel my phone service?
Gov. Cooper, please look into punishing these callers by large fines. I am getting 15 calls a day!
Michael Lipperman
Greensboro
