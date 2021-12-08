Thursday's letters

“Nothing personal, JB, but what’s with the wardrobe? Get rid of the camel hair and leather belt. You’re not running for zookeeper. The PETA folks will have a field day with that get-up.

“And during the debates, do not refer to the leaders of the church as a ‘brood of vipers.’ We need the evangelical vote and with a name like Baptist, you’re a slam dunk.”

“As for that Holy Spirit and fire talk, it’s just a little spooky. We don’t want spooky, JB. We want average. And tone down all that rhetoric about change. Voters don’t want change. Little less passion, lot more blah. Better health care. The education thing. Yada, yada, yada. You keep that change talk up, they’ll hand your head to you on a platter.”

Joe Exum

Snow Hill

Problem solved

If a woman has an unwanted pregnancy due to rape, incest, financial hardship or any other reason, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, a longtime active anti-abortionist, dismisses the problem with a simple solution: Just give the unwanted baby away. That’s what you do with dogs and cats. Problem solved.