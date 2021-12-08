Thursday's letters

Credit where due
There’s been a lot of excitement about the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite announcement. Toyota will be great for North Carolina!
A real unsung hero for the new battery plant project has been Brent Christensen, the president and CEO of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce. Brent has been the behind-the-scenes contact with our client and has done a fabulous job. He was also responsible for planning and executing the announcement on Monday.
Thank you, Brent, for a job well done!
Jim Melvin
Greensboro
The writer is president of the the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation.
JB for president
When the Greeks were experimenting with republican democracy, they concluded that, until “All kings became philosophers or philosophers became king,” the experiment would be in jeopardy. That was 2,600 years ago and, with the exception of George Washington, we’ve been lucky to have survived for 350 years.
There’s a reason we keep electing those who would prefer being king rather than philosopher and it begins with creating the right image during the debates. As the Christian world begins the celebration of Advent, imagine their approach if John the Baptist were running for president.
“Nothing personal, JB, but what’s with the wardrobe? Get rid of the camel hair and leather belt. You’re not running for zookeeper. The PETA folks will have a field day with that get-up.
“And during the debates, do not refer to the leaders of the church as a ‘brood of vipers.’ We need the evangelical vote and with a name like Baptist, you’re a slam dunk.”
“As for that Holy Spirit and fire talk, it’s just a little spooky. We don’t want spooky, JB. We want average. And tone down all that rhetoric about change. Voters don’t want change. Little less passion, lot more blah. Better health care. The education thing. Yada, yada, yada. You keep that change talk up, they’ll hand your head to you on a platter.”
Joe Exum
Snow Hill
Problem solved
If a woman has an unwanted pregnancy due to rape, incest, financial hardship or any other reason, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, a longtime active anti-abortionist, dismisses the problem with a simple solution: Just give the unwanted baby away. That’s what you do with dogs and cats. Problem solved.
Justice Barrett asked why “safe haven” laws, regulations under which parents cannot be prosecuted for leaving their newborn in a safe location or with an appropriate person, don’t “take care of that problem.”
Rod Jackson
Greensboro
Giving happiness
Gifts that will make someone happy (in 60 seconds):
Give a kindness journal to a child; this will instill a habit of “daily acts of kindness.” Remember: Kindness begets kindness
Express your gratitude out loud.
Age gratefully (If you can’t be positive, be quiet).
Give unto others (e.g., compliments).
Listen more, talk less.
Be agreeable (when prudent).
“Nurture” nature (e.g., feed and/or water your wild birds, pets and plants.)
Give a gift to your newspaper/mail deliverer.
Play “valet for a day” at home (warm the car up on cold days).
Give surprise “room service” at home (morning cup of coffee. etc.).
“Gratitude makes sense of our past, brings peace for today, and creates a vision for tomorrow.”
— Melody Beattie
Ron Rubenzer
Greensboro
No justice
Until men can carry a child, experience morning sickness, be willing to accept the excruciating pain of childbirth and experience the hardships of being the only responsible person to raise these infants, there is no justice for women.
This is 2021. Where is our sense of responsibility?
If you are a father, you have as much responsibility as a mother.
Trish McDermott
Browns Summit
