Thursday's letters

Misplaced focus

The front-page story, “UNCG Opens Esports Arena,” which appeared in the April 26 edition of the News & Record, confirms my belief that education has lost its mission and direction.

As a former student and faculty member at UNCG, I found Chancellor Franklin Gilliam’s statement that “this arena will attract more students” (like the new $94 million gym was supposed to do) very disturbing. Is this the kind of students we want — those who come to be entertained, not educated?

This venture raises another question. Are educational administrators using tax money wisely? This program was started with $2.4 million in tax dollars and millions more will be used for upkeep and upgrades to continue it.

I think this one incident is just a small sampling of how incompetent educational administrators are when it comes to spending tax money.

More than 50% of North Carolina’s budget is allocated for education. Before we give anymore blank checks in the form of bonds or A sales tax increase to education, we first should hold administrators accountable for wasteful spending that never gets to the classroom.

Gene Lemons

Greensboro

The writer is retired from the history faculty at UNCG.

The school bonds

Out parents said always vote for school bonds. Safe, well-maintained, modern schools are what you want for children in your town.

In 2019, following months of study and public meetings, the Guilford County Board of Education approved a Schools Facilities Master Plan identifying more than $2.6 billion in work needed across the district.

The plan used data from a school-by-school study conducted by an outside firm to rank schools based on the overall condition of the facility, educational suitability for 21st century learning, technology infrastructure, age of facility infrastructure, and space utilization compared to short- and long-term student enrollment projections.

In 2020, with the passage of a $300 million school bond, work began. The district is going through the list in order of need. To read about progress visit https://tinyurl.com/2p857xbe.

The 2020 bond was just the first step. Ultimately, all facilities will be touched as more funding becomes available. With early voting starting April 28, we can vote for $1.9 billion in school bonds to fund improvements to all schools. Do the right thing. Vote YES!

Pam and David Sprinkle

Greensboro

Prom and alc

ohol

During every prom season, there is an increase in student injuries and fatalities associated with drug use and impaired driving collisions. According to a survey by AAA, nearly 40% of high schoolers admit they or their friends would use drugs or alcohol on prom night. AAA also found that 85% of teens would rather drive under the influence than call their parents or guardian for help.

Additionally, post-pandemic trends can create a dangerous combination of risks for prom this year. According to a report conducted by Hopeful Futures Campaign, more than 31,000 North Carolina youth experienced a substance-use disorder in the last year.

Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) are calling caregivers to talk about the dangers of substance use and set expectations for prom with their children. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services reports that 80% of young people (ages 10-18) say that their parents or guardians are the leading influence on their decision to drink underage or not. To help prioritize safety, SADD has created a “Contract for Life,” which establishes an agreement within families that the student will call a trusted adult for assistance rather than drive impaired.

Please visit bit.ly/AboutC4L or learn more at sadd.org.

Aaron Medina

Granite Falls

Eastman for Senate

Every citizen is looking for a qualified candidate to represent them in the U.S. Senate who has the background, experience, intelligence, integrity, character and life skills to make a positive difference. While others may offer little more than the ability to throw mud, Marjorie Eastman brings every desired quality to the table. She is worthy of consideration. Check her out.

Tom Gibson

Reidsville