Thursday's letters

Stamp out DeJoy
The article by Cal Thomas, “Time to stamp out the U.S. Postal Service” (Oct. 5), would have made the former president quite happy. He wanted to “privatize” the U.S. mail and infrastructure, give public school funds to for-profit private schools and more.
Although Thomas correctly attributes part of the financial woes of USPS to the forced “setting aside of huge amounts of money for pensions and other benefits for postal employees,” he said nothing of the recent problems of service and what caused them. Most of us have been pleased with the Postal Service for years; the change came after Postmaster General Louis DeJoy ripped out double the usual number of mail-sorting machines during the election. These machines process 35,000 pieces of mail per hour. Our mail started arriving late, we incurred late fees and we switched to online pay.
Now DeJoy wants to slow service for first-class mail and periodicals and “temporarily” increase prices. This literally makes no sense for a business created to serve by “providing prompt, reliable and efficient services to patrons in all areas and which shall render postal services to all communities.”
It sounds more like a way to drum the Postal Service out of business and “privatize” it to the highest bidder.
Let’s fire DeJoy and fix the USPS instead. It is about service to America!
Chris Patty
Greensboro
Reckless GOP
We know that if you refuse to pay your credit card bill when it comes due, bad things happen. Like a credit card, the federal debt ceiling is about money already spent, not new funding. Unfortunately, Mitch McConnell ignores this fact and threatens to take the U.S. and world economy into bankruptcy by refusing to raise the debt limit.
According to FactCheck.org, since 1960 the debt ceiling was raised 78 times, 49 under Republican presidents and 29 under Democrats. Congress passed three bipartisan continuing resolutions to suspend the debt limit during Trump’s presidency.
The Democrats are now asking the Republicans to cooperate at a time when the U.S. economy is still recovering from the COVID pandemic, but McConnell refuses, even though the government will have to default unless Congress acts by Oct. 18.
We’re already seeing the consequences of McConnell’s irresponsibility. The stock market is plummeting because investors are worried. If a default happens, the federal government will not be able to pay Social Security, veterans’ benefits, Medicare and Medicaid, and other assistance citizens need.
Why does McConnell want to bankrupt us? Let our Republican senators know that you will hold their party responsible if this fiasco occurs.
Denise Baker
Greensboro
While Rome burns
JPMorgan Chase’s CEO warns that his bank is preparing for a “potentially catastrophic” U.S. credit default.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psalki claims “it is unfair and absurd” for businesses to raise prices if the Biden administration raises corporate taxes. Wonder what she was doing while her classmates were taking basic economics.
The Department of Homeland Security secretary says 1 in 5 migrants has an illness while releasing thousands into the U.S.
Inflation is at its highest point in 30 years and economists have warned that “stagflation has arrived.”
Otherwise, things are just hunky-dory. Nero is fiddling and the News & Record continues its Trump-bashing routines.
Joe Williams
Jamestown
Sage advice
I’d like to commend Sage Steele on her recent comments, counseling young female journalist that the way they dress and present themselves can be a contributing factor to sexual abuse. It’s unfortunate that she felt so intimidated by extreme feminism that she apologized for her comments.
Some uncomfortable truths can be seen through the fog of rhetoric. Feminists show themselves that they are quick and willing to use their sharp criticism to intimidate young females to toe their philosophical line. Is this not essentially abusive? However, much more serious is the fact that their counsel encourages young females to ignore personal responsibility and present themselves in a way and to put themselves in situations that actually make them more vulnerable to abuse.
We all educate ourselves when we recognize that extreme feminism is a strand of secular humanism. The more we inform ourselves on the humanist philosophy, the more alarmed we will become at the corrosive effects it has had and continues to have on our society.
Randell Hanes
Sparta