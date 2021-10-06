Thursday's letters

Stamp out DeJoy

The article by Cal Thomas, “Time to stamp out the U.S. Postal Service” (Oct. 5), would have made the former president quite happy. He wanted to “privatize” the U.S. mail and infrastructure, give public school funds to for-profit private schools and more.

Although Thomas correctly attributes part of the financial woes of USPS to the forced “setting aside of huge amounts of money for pensions and other benefits for postal employees,” he said nothing of the recent problems of service and what caused them. Most of us have been pleased with the Postal Service for years; the change came after Postmaster General Louis DeJoy ripped out double the usual number of mail-sorting machines during the election. These machines process 35,000 pieces of mail per hour. Our mail started arriving late, we incurred late fees and we switched to online pay.

Now DeJoy wants to slow service for first-class mail and periodicals and “temporarily” increase prices. This literally makes no sense for a business created to serve by “providing prompt, reliable and efficient services to patrons in all areas and which shall render postal services to all communities.”

It sounds more like a way to drum the Postal Service out of business and “privatize” it to the highest bidder.