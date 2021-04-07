Thursday's letters

Denise Baker

Greensboro

Outrageous

As there are allegations about the amount of drugs in George Floyd’s body, or the preconditions that will be put forth as his cause of death, how long is a human expected to live with the weight of an adult man placed between his shoulders and his head? How long would officer Chauvin smirk with a defiant 90-pound woman under his deadly restraint?

An unintended weight shift could result in spinal injury that current medicine can’t repair on a person of any size. Five minutes is way too long to constrict someone’s breathing. Nine minutes should be viewed as outrageous, with obvious intent.

Travis Mangum

Greensboro

I want my shot

I have asked some people about the COVID vaccine and whether they have received or not received the shot. I am always surprised to hear from the ones who are avoiding it for reasons I don’t understand.