Thursday's letters

Looking forward
Our current and former presidents agree on one thing: The U.S. is in decline. Their slogans, however, propose different solutions.
Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” looked backward to an unspecified better time by excluding immigrants, withdrawing from international leadership and promoting tax cuts for the wealthy. Although Trump was always announcing “Infrastructure Week,” the only thing he built is a small portion of a wall which Mexico did not pay for.
Joe Biden’s slogan, “Build Back Better,” is forward-looking. He recognizes that the U.S. has failed to maintain its physical infrastructure in transportation, power generation, water and broadband. These are public goods because we all depend on them and, as the failure in Texas this winter proved, we cannot rely on for-profit companies for these services, especially given the existential threat of climate change.
President Biden’s plan also recognizes the need for human infrastructure to support the quality of life and economic opportunities we all deserve, from early childhood education to free community college to well-paying jobs and well-trained caregivers for the disabled and elderly.
Please tell Sens. Burr (202-224-3154) and Tillis (202-224-6342) it’s time to invest in America to address the challenges of the 21st century.
Denise Baker
Greensboro
Outrageous
As there are allegations about the amount of drugs in George Floyd’s body, or the preconditions that will be put forth as his cause of death, how long is a human expected to live with the weight of an adult man placed between his shoulders and his head? How long would officer Chauvin smirk with a defiant 90-pound woman under his deadly restraint?
An unintended weight shift could result in spinal injury that current medicine can’t repair on a person of any size. Five minutes is way too long to constrict someone’s breathing. Nine minutes should be viewed as outrageous, with obvious intent.
Travis Mangum
Greensboro
I want my shot
I have asked some people about the COVID vaccine and whether they have received or not received the shot. I am always surprised to hear from the ones who are avoiding it for reasons I don’t understand.
My problem is the opposite: I am a homebound 81-year-old under hospice care unable to leave my house and I cannot find any organization that has addressed this. Everyone I speak with says they have had many calls from other people in the same situation but no answers.
Please help me to get a shot in the arm.
Vince Paccione
Greensboro
Support SAVE Act
I am writing in support of the SAVE Act (HB 277 and SB 249). These bills grant full practice authority to Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRNs). You’ve benefited from these nurses: the Nurse Practitioners (NPs) at your health care provider office or the Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) during ambulatory procedures such as cataract surgery or colonoscopies.
As a nursing faculty member, I want my students to see and experience the full practice impact of APRNs. Giving patients greater access with more choices will help to strengthen the overall quality of health care in North Carolina. Many APRNs work in rural areas that are underserved and have serious health disparities. Legislation like the SAVE Act would lead to annual health care system savings between $433 million and $4.3 billion in North Carolina.
Allowing APRNs to fully utilize their training is one path to alleviating the looming crisis of access to quality health care while helping to keep health care costs under control by streamlining regulations.
I ask that you support the SAVE Act. My students are ready to serve and care for you with high quality of care and excellent outcomes.
Connie Bishop
Gibsonville
Why not an ID?
I have a few questions for those of you who are against voter ID:
How do you buy airline tickets, get prescriptions, buy alcohol, see a doctor and get welfare and Social Security benefits?
Anyone who says they can’t get an ID is full of it. Everyone has the same opportunity to get an ID.
If it’s not considered racist to require an ID to do the things I mentioned, why is it racist to have to show an ID when voting?
Grady Hudson
Greensboro
No passports
We citizens need to stand up against “vaccine passports.” Some people want corporations to have the right to deny service to people who can’t, or won’t, provide proof that they got the shot.
Citizens shouldn’t have to “show their papers” to buy, sell, travel, go to church or peacefully assemble.
Chuck Mann
Greensboro
Dr. Connie B. Bishop, DNP, MBA, BC-NI, is a retiree from the nursing faculty at N.C. A&T who still teaches part time.