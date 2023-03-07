The GOP defined

What is the Republican Party in North Carolina? A friend describes them this way: “All they want to do is hurt people and give corporations money.”

Given the N.C. Supreme Court’s decision recently to block funds for education, I am a firm believer in that definition. They don’t adequately support life essentials for us, like education, health care, voting rights, equality for all, our constitution and the environment. Recent examples include the fact that it took them years to even negotiate for Medicaid expansion. I appreciate that it happened, but it may be delayed if Republicans decide to tie it to the budget.

Republicans captured the majority in the state Supreme Court in November and have shown several times that they aren’t afraid to use it for self-centered goals (for example, rehearing settled cases on gerrymandering and voter ID, and the latest blocking of education funding). They may try to tout accomplishments, but if you look behind the curtain at the facts, you’ll see the ugliness of greed and the love of power. These have hurt North Carolinians and helped corporations and benefactors who support the GOP.

To get a better life in North Carolina, we need to vote out Republicans.

Kathy Wheeler

Summerfield

I don’t get it

After two lengthy articles on this subject, please, someone (perhaps Guilford County school board chair Deena Hayes-Greene) explain why she and a few Democrats are so exercised that potential school board member Michael Logan shared and liked this Facebook post: “Derek Chauvin (upon being convicted of killing George Floyd) immediately stood and calmly placed his hands behind his back yesterday. Imagine where we’d be had George Floyd done the same” (instead of a drug-induced, violent resisiting of arrest).

Why would Mr. Logan’s statement of fact so offend anyone? It has no connection to race, sexual orientation, gender (or no gender), wokeness, pronouns or any other trigger issues offensive or so dear to the left. It’s a simple statement of a scenario that should have been discussed and considered immediately following George Floyd’s unnecessary and tragic death.

One need not “imagine” all the unnecessary damage to America that would have been avoided had this happened. It’s rather obvious. Why would Mr. Logan’s statement of fact so offend anyone? It has no connection to race, sexual orientation, gender (or no gender), wokeness, pronouns or any other trigger issues offensive or so dear to the left. It’s a simple statement of a scenario that should have been discussed and considered immediately following George Floyd’s unnecessary and tragic death.

I’m confused as to why this and a few other similar statements are so offensive to a few Democrats.

Is it enough to reject him from a position on the school board? If this is the best Ms. Hayes-Greene and the left can do to indict Mr. Logan, they are leaning on a very weak reed.

Clyde Hunt Jr.

Greensboro

Bombs and race

Few weeks ago, I learned that North Carolina was almost wiped off the map on Jan. 23. 1961, when a B-52 nuclear bomber broke up in midair, dropping its two nuclear weapons near Goldsboro, with one almost detonating, risking the lives of hundreds of thousands.

That got me reading about Hiroshima and Nagasaki and realizing that racism contributed to those bombings and understanding why Black people, though unacknowledged, have been at the forefront of nuclear disarmament — a point that is very easy to miss.

Black people knew about racism all too well, probably the primary reason they were able to relate to the horrors Japanese people faced and build a movement around it, while still fighting racism in their own country

Our celebrations of Black history should include remembering African-American activists who fought racism and more. The National Negro Congress and the NAACP quickly condemned the bombings.

Pastors like the Rev. J. E. Elliot and Rev. Louis F. Lomax insisted racism and discrimination were at play in dropping those bombs. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. made this connection as well: “These two issues are tied together in many, many ways. ... It would be rather absurd to work to get schools and lunch counters integrated and not be concerned with the survival of a world in which to integrate.”

As we celebrate the lives and legacies of our civil rights icons, let us never forget their contributions to making the whole world safer.

Stephanie Hassan

Greensboro