Tuesday letters

As it is said, behind every storm cloud there is a silver lining. The Supreme Court’s bad decision could be used for beneficial uses in making our state a safer place by keeping firearms out of the wrong hands.

Rodney Jackson

Greensboro

What price democracy?

It has been reported that Democratic Sens. Manchin (W.Va.) and Sinema (Ariz.) have begun to wonder if democracy is worth saving. I read that to mean if they cannot get their idiosyncratic way in a 50-50 Senate — on several major pieces of pending legislation — they will pick up their marbles and refuse to play.

Joe Manchin hogs newspaper headlines and TV interviews, striding down the corridors of the Senate — with a mic in his face or a phone stuck in his ear — expressing his “concerns” as the self-appointed Senate broker on everything from the social safety net to voting rights reform (now being undermined in state legislatures so as to guarantee Democratic electoral defeat at the polls in 2024) to offshore drilling to minor revisions in the anti-majoritarian filibuster “rule.”