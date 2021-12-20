Tuesday letters

Some of our best
I dreamed I saw Thomas Berry last night, as alive as you or me.
And he had an entourage!
Among those in the crowd were Sandi Smith, Sol Jacobs, Jim Waller, Linda Jones, Michael Nathan, Nettie Coad, Cesar Cauce, Ervin Brisbon, Bill Sampson and Claire Morse. And there in front, arm-in-arm with Thomas, were Marty Nathan and Signe Waller-Foxworth.
Thomas winked at me. “Some of Greensboro’s best,” he said.
“But you died more than a decade ago,” I said.
“I never died,” said he.
Gary Kenton
Greensboro
Silver lining
The Supreme Court’s authorization allowing private citizens to sue to enforce Texas’s abortion law opens up an effective way to control crime. California is working to pass a law letting private citizens sue to enforce California’s ban on assault weapons. Citizens could win up to $10,000 plus other compensations.
North Carolina could follow suit with similar laws covering such things as possession of weapons by felons or underage children, or possession of weapons in schools. What school child could resist $10,000 if he or she was aware of another student possessing a gun at school? It should make our schools much safer while making a student wealthier. Society should become safer as well, as fewer felons would be in possession of firearms.
As it is said, behind every storm cloud there is a silver lining. The Supreme Court’s bad decision could be used for beneficial uses in making our state a safer place by keeping firearms out of the wrong hands.
Rodney Jackson
Greensboro
What price democracy?
It has been reported that Democratic Sens. Manchin (W.Va.) and Sinema (Ariz.) have begun to wonder if democracy is worth saving. I read that to mean if they cannot get their idiosyncratic way in a 50-50 Senate — on several major pieces of pending legislation — they will pick up their marbles and refuse to play.
Joe Manchin hogs newspaper headlines and TV interviews, striding down the corridors of the Senate — with a mic in his face or a phone stuck in his ear — expressing his “concerns” as the self-appointed Senate broker on everything from the social safety net to voting rights reform (now being undermined in state legislatures so as to guarantee Democratic electoral defeat at the polls in 2024) to offshore drilling to minor revisions in the anti-majoritarian filibuster “rule.”
At this juncture the senator from West Virginia has abandoned responsibility, undermining his party by obstructing majority rule. His outsized ego — revealing an embarrassing arrogance of power — has become a real national problem. The Democratic caucus needs to rein him in, even if it means losing a vote and stripping him of his Energy Committee chairmanship.
William E. Jackson Jr.
Davidson
Spirit of giving
Everyone wants to matter. How refreshing to see the magnanimous way in which The Salvation Army thanked everyone, and especially those who could give but two or three dollars, during last week’s telethon on Fox 8 News.
It is the way of the world to salute those who can lavishly give. It is the way of those who truly understand the real message of Christmas to acknowledge the least among us. I rejoice, with the many others who have benefited from the generosity of this great organization, that this year’s telethon was the most successful in its 34-year history.
Kudos to the very talented local musicians who so splendidly entertained all of us in the ending concert (donations are still being accepted).
Gay Davis
Greensboro
Here’s an idea ...
Every 10 years the world laughs at us. Depending on census numbers we redistrict, and the process is a joke.
If Democrats are the majority, they redraw districts to benefit Democrats. This is called gerrymandering. The Republicans then sue, and partisan courts make their rulings.
If Republicans are the majority, they redraw districts to benefit Republicans. This is called gerrymandering. The Democrats then sue, and partisan courts make their rulings.
Courts base their judgments on their opinions. Yes, you are correct. Democratic/liberal judges’ opinions are based on their liberal views. Republican/conservatives judges’ opinions are based on their conservative views. This is also called gerrymandering.
No surprise. A system involving politics is broken. Why don’t we make things simple? Every 10 years whomever is the majority does their gerrymandering and we accept their decisions. Ten years later whomever is in the majority does their gerrymandering and we accept their decisions. No courts are involved.
Elections are held on time. If the majority changes every 10 years things become equal because whomever the majority is gets to gerrymander districts and the other view gets to be mad for 10 years.
Once again, if the majority changes, things become equal because now the other side is mad. Problem solved.
Harry Kutchei
Greensboro